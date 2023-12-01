Onions are one of many ingredients necessary for cooking meals to complete Villager quests, Dreamlight objectives, and more. Here’s a guide discussing where to find Onions in Disney Dreamlight Valley if you need this vegetable to progress.

How to Get Onions in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In the Forest of Valor map, you can purchase Onion Seeds and grow them or buy harvested Onions from Goofy’s shop in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The shop will sell a pouch of Onion Seeds for 50 Star Coins, but the Onions won’t be cheap; they will cost 255 Star Coins a pop.

When you first build Goofy’s pop-up store in the Forest of Valor, you won’t be able to purchase Onions or Onion Seeds. To stock these items, you must upgrade the shop twice with materials earned from finishing various content in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Thankfully, once you’ve done this, Goofy will regularly restock Onions and Onion Seeds for future purchases.

All Onion Cooking Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Whether you buy the Onions from the pop-up shop or harvest them with Onion Seeds, you’ll get to whip up a tasty collection of meals once you have the ingredients. Below are all the cooking recipes with Onion as an ingredient in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

Arednellian Pickled Herring : Herring, Lemo, Onion, Garlic, and Any Herb.

: Herring, Lemo, Onion, Garlic, and Any Herb. Gazpacho : Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, and Any Herb.

: Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, and Any Herb. Marinated Herring : Herring and Onion.

: Herring and Onion. Onion Puffs : Onion, Eggs, and Cheese.

: Onion, Eggs, and Cheese. Pickled Herring : Herring, Lemon, Onion, and Herb.

: Herring, Lemon, Onion, and Herb. Greek Pizza : Wheat, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, and Any Herb.

: Wheat, Cheese, Tomato, Onion, and Any Herb. Gumbo : Okra, Shrimp, Chili Pepper, Onion, and Tomato.

: Okra, Shrimp, Chili Pepper, Onion, and Tomato. Potato Leek Soup : Leak, Onion, Potato, Milk, and Garlic.

: Leak, Onion, Potato, Milk, and Garlic. Mediterranean Salad : Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, and Any Spice.

: Cucumber, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, and Any Spice. Ratatouille : Tomato, Eggplant, Onion, Zucchini, and Any Herb.

: Tomato, Eggplant, Onion, Zucchini, and Any Herb. Ranch Salad : Lettuce, Corn, Tomato, Bell Pepper, and Onion.

: Lettuce, Corn, Tomato, Bell Pepper, and Onion. Tuna Burger : Tuna, Lemon, Onion, Wheat, and Any Vegetable.

: Tuna, Lemon, Onion, Wheat, and Any Vegetable. Seared Rainbow Trout : Tomato, Onion, and Rainbow Trout.

: Tomato, Onion, and Rainbow Trout. Veggie Skewers : Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Onion, and Zucchini.

: Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Onion, and Zucchini. Vegetarian Stew: Onion, Carrot, and Tomato

Should You Sell Onions in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

According to players, Onions are one of the most lucrative crops to sell in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For example, one player on Steam shared they harvested 372 Onions and sold them for 63,200 Star Coins. “Bought and planted 198 Onion Seeds (99 seeds = $4,950, 198 = $9,900),” the poster explained. “1h 15min grow time … Harvested with a designated Gardening character at Level 10.”

Those who commented on the thread also advised players hurting for Star Coins to consider planting Carrots, Canola, and Tomatoes. Among those three, the Canola is widely known as the best crop to sell, followed by Carrots and Onions.

