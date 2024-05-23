How to Find Shiny Mareanie in Pokemon GO

At long last Shiny Mareanie has debuted in Pokemon GO, but some trainers are still having trouble tracking it down. Let’s take a look at everything you need to know before you head out to Shiny Hunt, which is this newly introduced Pokemon variation.

Shiny Mareanie Debut in Pokemon GO

As of late May 2024, players can now encounter Shiny Mareanie in Pokemon GO. It debuted as part of the Ultra Space Wonders event, and this peachy pink version of the Brutal Star Pokemon is here to stay.

Like all Shiny Pokemon, Shiny Mareanie is relatively rare, and players will likely need to come across many of these Pokemon before they’ll run into the Shiny form.

How to Find Mareanie in Pokemon GO

Unlike some ubiquitous Pokemon you’ll find everywhere this season, Mareanie can be pretty tough to track down. Trainers who hopped into the game excited to finally Shiny hunt this one have been struggling to encounter even its normal version. Thankfully, there are a few tricks you can try to run across Mareanie and give yourself a shot at snagging the Shiny.

Try the Beach Biome

Mareanie is a wild spawn, meaning it can show up pretty much anywhere on the map. Even though Mareanie hasn’t been officially tagged to the new Beach Biome, many players report that they’ve seen it spawn more frequently in Beach Biome locations and near water in general.

If you have a lake or another beach-tagged area nearby, it’s worth heading there for your Mareanie Shiny Hunt.

Use Weather Boost to Your Advantage

Like many Pokemon, Mareanie also benefits from a weather boost, which means it will spawn more frequently under certain conditions. For Mareanie, you might have a better chance to spot one if it’s a cloudy or rainy day. Who doesn’t love a rainy day at the beach for Shiny hunting?

Plan For Events Where Mareanie is Featured

Of course, another good way to increase your chance of finding Mareanie in Pokemon GO is to get out there and play during an event where it spawns more frequently. For instance, during its Shiny debut in the Ultra Space Wonders event, Mareanie will show up more often in wild encounters. So, if you can play during this event or another one featuring Mareanie, you’ve got a better shot to snag a Shiny just based on numbers alone.

While there’s no way to guarantee you’ll encounter the Shiny form of a Pokemon, you stand a better chance if you’re coming across that Pokemon in higher numbers. In other words, the more Mareanie you see, the more likely it is one of them will wind up being a Shiny Mareanie. Happy hunting, trainers!

