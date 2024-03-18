How To Get The Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Shiny Charm is a key item in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet that increases the odds of encountering Shiny species, however, players must meet a set of requirements to get it while exploring the Paldea region.

The Shiny Charm was first introduced to the Pokémon game series during Black 2 and White 2. Before this, players didn’t have much ability to increase the odds of encountering Shiny species while exploring the world. This key item is normally awarded via completing the region’s Pokedex, with the requirements around each dex ranging widely depending on the game and generation.

How To Complete the Pokedex and Get The Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

To complete the Pokédex in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players must catch all 400 species in the base Paldea Pokédex. Players do not need to finish the Kitakami or Blueberry Academy Pokédexs. These each have their own rewards attached to them.

Once every Pokémon in Paldea has been registered to the dex, follow the steps below:

Fly to either Naranja or Uva Academy depending on the version

Head to the biology lab inside the school

Speak with Jaque to be awarded a certificate of completion, and the Shiny Charm.

What Are The Shiny Charm Odds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Shiny Charm odds in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are a possible 1 in 2,730.6 for wild encounters, and a possible 1 in 1024 using the Masuda breeding method. This is improved from the base wild encounter of a possible 1 in 4096.

This rate is improved further via the use of Shiny Power sandwiches. The best way to hunt for Shiny Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet is to get the Shiny Charm, locate a mass outbreak (which already have improved Shiny odds), and then make a 3-Star Shiny Power sandwich for the type associated with the outbreak. This will greatly improve the chances of encountering a Shiny. It is even possible to find multiple Shiny Pokémon in the same outbreak using this method.

Does The Shiny Charm Work in Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

No, the Shiny Charm and Sandwiches do not affect Tera Raid battles in Pokémon Scarlet. This means the odds are permanently frozen at 4096 unless a special event becomes active that changes these odds. Shiny Pokémon do appear in Tera Raids, but it is fairly uncommon.