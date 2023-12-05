With the “Pumpkin King Returns” update, players can unlock Jack Skellington and invite him to the Valley as a Villager. Unfortunately, it can be tricky to acquire this bony gentleman, so here’s a guide on how to get Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Unlock Jack Skellington in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In order to get Jack Skellington, you’ll have to collect four Matryoshka Dolls from different biomes within the Valley. While this seems easy enough, the dolls can be actually tricky to find. They will randomly spawn in the various locations available in the game. You might find one somewhere in the Plaza and another near Olaf’s cave in the Frosted Heights zone. Luckily, we’ve already made a guide on it, which you can find here.

There’s no guaranteed way to determine where these dolls will land, so your best bet is to start re-treading old grounds looking for them. And once you have four, head to the Forgotten Lands location and find a Jack-O-Lantern tree. Like the Matryoshka Dolls, the tree will be randomly somewhere in this biome, but you might get lucky and find it around Goofy’s Stall in this area.

After locating the tree, hang the four Matryoshka Dolls around it. The tree will shift, and the Jack-O-Lantern will change colors before triggering a cutscene with Jack Skellington. Afterward, Jack Skellington will be added to your Valley as a Villager.

Despite him joining the Valley instantly, he won’t have a house yet, so it’s your job to build and officially welcome him to the Valley. Along the way, you can start Jack’s new Friendship questline, “Something Comes A ‘Knocking,” to earn his unique rewards.

Finding the Matryoshka Dolls can be a bit troublesome starting out, but once you spend the time gathering them all in the Valley, you’ll have Jack Skellington in no time!

Finding the Matryoshka Dolls can be a bit troublesome starting out, but once you spend the time gathering them all in the Valley, you'll have Jack Skellington in no time!