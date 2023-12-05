After downloading the “The Pumpkin King Returns” patch, players will discover Matryoshka Dolls while venturing through the new content in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Some have found it hard to locate these items, though, so here’s where to find Matryoshka Dolls in the game and how many you need.

Where to Find Matryoshka Dolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unfortunately, Matryoshka Dolls will spawn randomly across a handful of locations, meaning it will be hard to know exactly where to find them. Fortunately, all this means is that you need to simply re-explore all the areas in the game to see where these dolls have randomly spawned.

Some players have found Matryoshka Dolls in the Plaza behind Scrooge’s store, by the dream well in Frosted Heights, and even managed to find two in the same zone. The search will naturally be different from player to player.

How Many Matryoshka Dolls Do You Need to Find in Dreamlight Valley?

While they can be difficult to find at times, you only need to find four Matryoshka Dolls to unlock Jack Skellington in the game.

Related: All Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Pumpkin King Returns Patch Notes

How to Use Matryoshka Dolls

After finding and collecting four Matryoshka Dolls, head to the Forgotten Lands biome to use them on a brown tree with a Jack-O-Lantern carved into it. If you’ve built Goofy’s Stall in this region, the pop-up shop should be nearby to help you find this tree.

Once you interact with the tree and hang the Matryoshka Dolls one by one around it, the tree will shift, and the Jack-O-Lantern will change colors. With the four dolls hanging, this will trigger Jack Skellington to enter your Valley as a Villager.

After this, you won’t have to go hunting for Matryoshka Dolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley again and can start completing the new quests for Jack to get his unique rewards.

For more articles about Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our guide on all the easy 5-star meals to make. Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now.