All Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Pumpkin King Returns Patch Notes

The latest update for Disney Dreamlight Valley, “The Pumpkin King Returns,” is here, and we’ve compiled a list of all the patch notes.

The “The Pumpkin King Returns” update in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the official end of early access for the game, and is a free update that brings in Jack Skellington, just in time for the season when a re-watch of The Nightmare Before Christmas is a must for any self-respecting fan. However, that’s far from all that it’s adding.

You can read all the patch notes for the “The Pumpkin King Returns” update for Disney Dreamlight Valley below. The notes were originally posted on the game’s official site.

“NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS:

Get ready to welcome the Pumpkin King to your Valley! Jack Skellington arrives along with new quests and unique items that will help bring the excitement of Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas to your Village.

An all-new multiplayer mode comes to the game with Valley Visits. Hang out, share items, and collect new Pixel Shards to craft powerful cooking and crafting buffs!

Make your Valley into a royal winter wonderland with the new Royal Winter Star Path.

Explore new optional items in the Premium Shop for a limited time.

Complete new weekly DreamSnaps challenges to show off your unique style and win Moonstones.

Keep an eye out for gifts and wrapping paper around the Valley with the return of the holiday event.

Knee length versions of basic skirts added to provide you with more outfit options!

Have more control over your Valley with the ability to add and remove Villagers using the map menu. Please note that villagers will always appear in your village if required for a quest.

Some characters have received updates to their animations – enjoy catching them emoting across your Valley!

Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time expansion pass is available now, offering the first of three epic Acts! Click here to see what you can expect.

TOP CHANGES AND BUG FIXES:

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Mickey and Friends, and Moana furniture collections feature small changes in color and shape, all aimed at creating a more cohesive and unified look.

Goofy’s Signature Hat is now more iconically Goofy – it has been sized up to match his own hat in-game.

Adjusted hem length of cropped tops to match length of “Heart of Te Fiti” Camisole.

Minnie’s Dinner Party Gown hem lengthened.

Roughed up Ralph’s Sturdy Overalls by removing the patches and adding signs of wear and tear.

Mickey-Mouse-Patch Jean Jacket back patch adjusted.

Moana’s fishing stall adjusted to more accurately depict her wa’a kaulua.

A bug related to the Pumpkin House not correctly appearing in the Forgotten Lands for some players has been fixed.

“Deal of the Day: The Chocolate Fountain”: A bug related to the spawning of ice shards has been fixed.

“Strut Your Stuff: a bug related to the spawning of Sunbird feathers has been fixed.

“Lair Sweet Lair”: A bug related to the spawning of paper has been fixed.

“The Great Blizzard”: A bug related to the spawning of water particles has been fixed.

“A Broken Sled”: A bug related to the game freezing while trying to pick up the sled has been fixed.

“What Home Feels Like”: a bug related to the secret chest spawning has been addressed to unblock any players who encounter the issue.

A bug related to Lioness Statue in the Forest of Valor becoming unreachable has been addressed.

A variety of bugs related to the appearance of certain items, including furniture and level blockers when viewed with certain graphical settings, has been fixed.

An issue with villagers spawning too close to each other, causing graphical issues, has been fixed.”

Created by Gameloft, Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life sim game in the vein of such titles as Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley, though with Disney and Pixar characters. Originally, the game was a free-to-play title. However, following release, that’s no longer the case, and the base game, at the time of writing, costs $39.99 on Steam. There’s also a piece of paid DLC, subtitled “A Rift in Time,” which adds new areas and characters.

