Cooking food, especially 5-star meals, will be required to unlock Villagers and progress through quests. Unfortunately, some meals can be complicated to cook based on the ingredients, so here’s a guide to easy 5-star meals to make in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

5-Star Meals You Can Make Easily in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The challenge in making 5-star meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley is mostly due to their ingredients being in locations you don’t have access to early on. Fortunately, a few 5-star recipes recommended among players are rather easy to make and not as much of a hassle. The following is a list of those 5-star meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley, including how to make them.

Large Seafood Platter : Requires four Seafood and one Lemon.

: Requires four Seafood and one Lemon. Pastry Cream and Fruits : Requires three Fruits, one Sugarcane, and one Milk.

: Requires three Fruits, one Sugarcane, and one Milk. Mediterranean Salad : Requires one Cucumber, one Tomato, one Onion, one Spice, and one Lettuce.

: Requires one Cucumber, one Tomato, one Onion, one Spice, and one Lettuce. Wedding Cake : Requires one Wheat, one Butter, one Egg, one Sugarcane, and one Vanilla.

: Requires one Wheat, one Butter, one Egg, one Sugarcane, and one Vanilla. Potato Leek Soup : Requires one Leek, one Potato, one Milk, one Onion, and one Garlic.

: Requires one Leek, one Potato, one Milk, one Onion, and one Garlic. Vegetarian Pizza : Requires two Vegetables, one Tomato, one Cheese, and one Wheat.

: Requires two Vegetables, one Tomato, one Cheese, and one Wheat. Ranch Salad: Requires one Lettuce, one Tomato, one Corn, one Bell Pepper, and one Onion.

As you unlock newer areas, like Glade of Trust and Forest of Valor, you’ll find even more ingredients to make some of the more complex 5-star meals. But when in doubt, the recipes above have proved to be the easiest for players, especially the Large Seafood Platter.

“The Large Seafood Platter is also a great way to max out your energy in a single meal,” explained one Redditor. “I do the Lemon, Shrimp, Clam, and Oyster, and it prepares a meal that will provide 5,000 energy, which will max out a level 40 character. I am sure other shellfish will work, but this combo is my go to.”

Related: Where to Find Clay in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How Cooking Works in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley is relatively simple. You’re only adding ingredients into a pot to create meals. After acquiring a stove, coal, and ingredients from your adventures/harvests, you can just throw whatever into the pot without having actually unlocked a cooking recipe.

The difficulty here is knowing what ingredients to combine, so you will face trial and error before getting the hang of it. Thankfully, whenever you successfully unlock a cooking recipe, it’ll get added to a list you can simply click from to make the meal faster next time.

For more articles like this, here’s our guide on how to get Onions in Disney Dreamlight Valley.