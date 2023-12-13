How Do You Unlock A Rift in Time in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

A Rift in Time is the latest expansion in the Disney-themed life sim, bringing Rapunzel to the Valley and sending players to a new area called Eternity Isle. To get started with this DLC, here’s how you unlock the A Rift in Time in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Start A Rift in Time DLC in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After purchasing the A Rift in Time expansion, you’re required to complete a few initial quests to unlock the DLC’s new zone and content in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Below is a list of those quests, including the Villager it features in the life sim:

Scrooge: Making Cents of Things & Scrooge McDuck’s Grand Re-Opening

Goofy: Fishing Expedition

Merlin: The Dream Castle

Once you’ve finished these quests, the game will give you access to the starting A Rift in Time quest called “The Port of Many Worlds.” This leads you to speak with Jafar in the Plaza and then meet up with Merlin. Eventually, you’re directed to the Dream Castle to enter a mysterious gate, which sends you to the Eternity Isle zone with the A Rift in Time content.

How to Unlock and Use the Royal Hourglass in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Alongside the slew of new characters and quests with the DLC, you can also acquire a Royal Hourglass during the quest called “The Flying Metal Nuisance.” The questline is a long process of meeting with various Disney characters and finding specific items, but by investing in it, you will receive this pretty nifty tool for all the trouble.

The Royal Hourglass is a new tool used to open Time Rifts and sense hidden treasures across the game world. You can combine these rare treasures at Timebending Tables on Eternity Isle to upgrade the Royal Hourglass, craft unique furniture, and more. In this new land where time is twisting every which way, you’ll need the Royal Hourglass at its best to reap the rewards you’ll find.