The Pokemon series is long-lasting not just because of fans’ dedication to the mainline games but also in part due to the fan projects inspired by what Game Freak has created. Pokemon Rom Hacks are a source of seemingly endless entertainment, but which ones can be considered the best?

The Best Pokemon Rom Hacks

5) Pokemon Adventure Red

Built off of the original U.S. version of Pokemon FireRed, Pokemon Adventure Red is based on the manga of the same name. For fans of Pokemon Trainer Red, this Rom Hack has everything. The story of this game adapts the manga along with additional story events, as well as two rivals from the manga. This isn’t just a re-skinned version of FireRed either, as the Rom Hack has entirely new character sprites to reflect the characters from the manga.

Adventure Red also brings features from newer games, such as mega evolutions, into the game, helping to make play-throughs even more diverse. Paired with an entirely new level cap and updated Pokemon types not available in the original version of the game, Pokemon Adventure Red is the perfect stepping point for those wanting to revisit their nostalgia for the original FireRed game with new touches.

4) Pokemon Red++

Pokemon Red Plus Plus (Stylized as Pokemon Red++) is a Rom Hack of the original GameBoy version of Pokemon Red. Despite it being a Rom Hack, this game could be considered a great entry point into the series, as the Rom Hack mostly keeps the original story of the first game with updated areas and move pools for all the Pokemon in the game. A pattern that will be found in several of these Rom Hacks of older GameBoy or GameBoy Advance titles is that the games retain their graphics and old-school aesthetic but are given the features of the newer Pokemon entries.

With Pokemon Red++, players can replay the classic story with all the improvements, Pokemon types, and faster traversal, along with full color, to give the game a slightly updated look. The Kanto region and story of Pokemon Red has already been remade several times by Game Freak and the Pokemon Company itself, making this Rom Hack one of the least essential ones to try out. Still, though, it’s entertaining to see Pokemon types that didn’t exist at the time be incorporated into the older design and style of Pokemon Red.

3) Pokemon Emerald Rogue

If you’re a Pokemon fan looking for something that’s more of a deviation from the original games, Pokemon Emerald Rogue is the Rom Hack for you. The game is essentially a rogue-like Pokemon game, where you, the player, as a Pokemon Trainer, enter dungeons and different areas that are procedurally generated. The original version of Pokemon Emerald for the GameBoy Advance serves as the base for the game.

The core elements of a Pokemon Game are still there in that you still need to catch and train your Pokemon and battle other trainers. However, every encounter that the player goes through is randomized. Those who are looking for quick bursts of fun and an interesting challenge should definitely try this Rom Hack out. Almost every scenario you find yourself in in Pokemon Emerald Rogue will be unique, making this game have high replay value.

2) Pokemon Polished Crystal

The second generation of Pokemon is beloved thanks to its original three games (Gold, Silver, and Crystal) on the GameBoy, along with the critically acclaimed remakes on the Nintendo DS, HeartGold and SoulSilver. Other than those two iterations, the Johto region and the second generation of Pokemon haven’t received as much attention as the first gen. With Polished Crystal, fans of the original GameBoy iteration can enjoy the Johto Region with all the upgrades and features from newer Pokemon games.

Now, players can go through a revamped version of Crystal, combining elements from the original game’s story along with characters from the HeartGold and SoulSilver remakes. There are also plenty of new Pokemon to catch from Generations 3 through 6 and a Nuzlocke mode for players looking for a real challenge. It’s an incredible remake that shows the potential of Rom Hacks to make something special.

1) Pokemon Unbound

If you’re looking for an entirely new Pokemon experience, look no further than Pokemon Unbound. While this Rom Hack may be based in Pokemon FireRed, Pokemon Unbound is set in an entirely new region, features new character designs, and a fresh story. Set in the Borrius Region, Pokemon Unbound features a story connected to the Kalos region introduced in Generation 6. On top of that, there are several customization features that help keep the experience fresh and help make Pokemon Unbound feel like a genuine entry in the mainline games.

Most importantly, Pokemon Unbound features several different difficulty settings. As of late, Pokemon games have come across as unchallenging to veteran fans of the series. Thankfully, those who decide to take on the challenge of Pokemon Unbound will find themselves with an experience that’s nearly impossible to beat. With things like disabling items during battles and adding competitive move-sets to opponents, Pokemon Unbound is an impressive Rom Hack that may have no equal.

And those are the best Pokemon Rom Hacks.

