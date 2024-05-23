Best Stakataka Raid Counters in Pokemon GO: Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness

Stakataka is the last of the Ultra Beasts to make it into Pokemon GO via 5-star raids, and it may be one of the easiest fights yet. Here are the best counters to use against Stakataka in Pokemon GO.

Stakataka Weaknesses & Type Effectiveness in Pokemon GO

Stakataka is a Rock/Steel-type Pokemon, which means it only has three weaknesses: Water, Fighting, and Ground. However, because of this specific dual typing, Stakataka is 2.5x weak to Fighting and Ground moves, which is almost double the 1.6x damage dealt by Super Effective moves.

The best part of Stakataka raids is that none of the Ultra Beast’s attacks are Super Effective against Fighting or Ground-type Pokemon. In fact, Fighting and Ground-type Pokemon resist Rock-type damage, making them take less damage from half of Stakataka’s moveset.

With this in mind, we advise you to ignore Water types and stick to either Fighting or Ground-type Pokemon.

Best Counters For Stakataka In Pokemon GO

With Stakataka’s moveset in mind (Rock, Steel, & Normal-type moves), our list of the top 10 raid counters will include mostly Fighting and Ground-type Pokemon, or Pokemon with strong moves of those types.

Pokemon Moves

Primal Groudon Mud Shot

Precipice Blades

Excadrill Mud Slap

Scorching Sands

Mega Blaziken Counter

Focus Blast

Mega Garchomp Mud Shot

Earth Power

Terrakion Double Kick

Sacred Sword

Machamp Counter

Dynamic Punch

Lucario Counter

Aura Sphere

Hariyama Counter

Dynamic Punch

Rhyperior Mud Slap

Earthquake

Mamoswine Mud Slap

High Horsepower

We continue to recommend all Pokemon you bring to 5-star raids be 3,500 CP or higher. If you stick with the list of Pokemon provided, you should be able to skirt by with two trainers, but some skilled trainers with high-level Pokemon may be able to get by on their own.

If you’re looking to get your hands on some of the all-around strongest Pokemon for PvE, check out our Pokemon GO Raid Tier List. And if you’re looking for which raids are on the horizon, stop over at our Pokemon GO Raid Schedule.

