The Most Expensive Pokemon Cards (You Might Actually Have)

There are plenty of valuable Pokemon cards out there, but many are so exceptionally rare that it’s highly unlikely you’ll ever see one in real life, let alone find it lurking in your old card binder. If you want to know which of the most expensive Pokemon cards you stand a chance of actually having or getting your hands on, we’re rounding up some of the highest-value Pokemon TCG cards that were once in regular circulation.

You’re most likely not the one person who has a copy of the rare holographic presentation Blastoise card, but these are the most expensive Pokemon cards that were once in regular circulation. They’re still quite rare, but unlike those cards that fetch the highest prices, they’re not so rare that you couldn’t open a pack back when they first released and wind up with one. That means you just might have one of them in your collection!

5. Skyridge Holographic Crystal Charizard (2003)

Image via PSA.com

Original Set: Skyridge (Mysterious Mountains in Japan)

Estimated Value: $20,000

The Skyridge set was the last produced by Wizards of the Coast before The Pokemon Company took printing in-house, and as such this set is considered particularly valuable. There was a relatively low interest in the TCG in 2003, so this set didn’t have as many cards printed as those in prior years at the height of early 2000s Pokemon excitement. It is of course no surprise that the most prized one of these cards is a Charizard, specifically the Holographic Crystal Charizard card.

A PSA 10 version of this card sold for $20,000 in a March 2024 eBay auction, making it one of the most recently sold cards on our list.

4. First Edition Shadowless Holographic Blastoise (1999)

Image via PSA.com

Original Set: Base Set

Estimated Value: $31,334

It’s well known that first edition cards from the original TCG Base Set are among the rarest and most valuable out there, and this Holographic Shadowless Blastoise is among the most coveted. Many cards in this initial print run did not have shadows in their panel artwork, and these rarer cards tend to be among the most valuable from the Base Set. As the final evolution of one of the original three starters, Blastoise is iconic, and this is its first-ever appearance in the card game.

In an April 2021 eBay auction, a PSA 10 version of this card went for $31,334. Even ungraded versions of this card can easily be worth over $1000 due to its rarity and antique status.

3. First Edition Shadowless Holographic Chansey (1999)

Image via PSA.com

Original Set: Base Set

Estimated Value: $36,877

Another card from the original Base Set that’s worth a pretty penny these days is the first edition Holographic Chansey. Like Blastoise, this is one of the Shadowless holographic cards. Chansey is certainly a popular Pokemon, but it’s interesting that this non-starter managed to make a home for itself among the most valuable cards to be in regular circulation.

In November 2020, a PSA 10 rated version of this card made someone $36,877 via an auction on eBay. Even ungraded versions of this card can fetch upwards of $1000, though you may as well opt in for grading to potentially massively increase its value if you have one of these lying around.

2. EX Deoxys Gold Star Holographic Rayquaza (2005)

Image via PSA.com

Original Set: Ex Deoxys (Clash of the Blue Sky in Japan)

Estimated Value: $44,280

Rayquaza is one of the most popular Pokemon around, and this 2005 card’s impressive auction value proves it. This Gold Star Holographic Rayquaza card came out in 2005 as part of the EX Deoxys expansion, which featured many Gen III favorites including this Pokemon Emerald mascot. This Gold Star card features the Shiny version of this legendary Pokemon, making it extra special.

In a 2021 auction via Goldin, a PSA 10 mint condition version of Gold Star Holographic Rayquaza sold for $44,280. If you have one of these on hand, it may be worth looking into getting it graded to see how much it may be worth.

1. Dragon Frontiers Gold Star Holographic Charizard (2006)

Image via The Pokemon Company

Original Set: EX Dragon Frontiers (Offense and Defense of the Furthest Ends in Japan)

Estimated Value: $60,065

It may surprise you to know that the most valuable card on our list is also the most recent release. This Gold Star Holographic Charizard card was part of the EX Dragon Frontier expansion, which came out in 2006. In spite of its relative newness compared with many expensive Pokemon cards, this holographic image of Shiny Charizard has become immensely popular and therefore valuable.

The most recent recorded auction sale of a PSA 10 rated Dragon Frontier Gold Star Holo Charizard took place in 2020 via eBay. At that time, the card went for $60,065 at auction. While 2020 was something of a boom in Pokemon TCG resale values, this card is still undoubtedly one of the most valuable on the market today.

