10 Best Horror Movies Released This Year (Ranked)

2024 has been an embarrassment of riches for horror flick fans. So without further ado, here are the 10 best horror movies we’ve seen in 2024 so far.

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest horror/thriller is admittedly a bit of a mess, but it is still an absolute blast. Trap takes place in and around a massive arena concert for a fictional pop star. It follows a serial killer and his daughter as he tries to make the day special for her while evading the event’s high security.

It’s quite a unique premise for a horror film, as the tension and stakes come from not wanting the killer to get caught as Josh Hartnett’s performance makes Cooper a compelling protagonist to cheer for.

The setting of the film fills a packed arena with fans of a singing mega-star, adding to the exciting premise and giving M. Night Shyamalan a great setup to deliver his signature twists and turns. Unfortunately, the setting also delivers some of the film’s low-lights, as the concert scenes feature a little bit too much of the fictional pop star Lady Raven. It’s a bit of an odd choice which often takes away from Trap’s tension and pace, but makes a bit more sense when you realize the character is played by the director’s daughter.

Admittedly, when she’s given more to do her performance as the character is fairly good, as is most of the cast. If you can excuse the thinly veiled concert film a dad is trying to give his daughter with the movie and get over some awkward dialogue with a laugh, Trap is still a great time with a shocking finale and a compelling protagonist which walks the line between hero and villain.

As a massive fan of X and Pearl, it pains me to admit that Maxxxine was a bit underwhelming upon first viewing. While it lacks much of the nuance that we’ve come to expect from A24’s elevated horror brand, Maxxxine still delivers a good time. Following Mia Goth’s character to Hollywood in the 1980s, this entry in Ti West’s X franchise delivers the settings glitz and glamour, as well as the expected guts and gasps fans would want from a slasher.

Mia Goth shines as bright as ever as the film’s titular character, and Maxxxine delivers a competent slasher with some great kills. This movie leverages the aesthetic of the VHS era and takes inspiration from Italian Giallo films, as well as meta slashers like Scream. While it may not live up to the prior two entries, Maxxxine still delivers a bloody good time for folks looking for a popcorn Horror.

Whereas Maxxxine fell a bit short of its hype, Speak No Evil is a genuine surprise. Maybe expectations were set low as the overabundance of marketing for the film made it a bit of a meme, but Speak No Evil executed its premise to full effect.

Speak No Evil is certainly a slow burn, as the intimate setting and small cast take time to establish. However, the payoff is more than worth the wait of the movie’s sub-two-hour runtime. Speak No Evil features some truly terrifying grounded horror, and the unraveling of its mysteries deliver shocking reveals that even the worst of James McAvoy’s character’s red flags might not key viewers into.

With that being said, by the time viewers get to Speak No Evil’s epic finale, they’ll likely be invested in its characters and have a great understanding of its location, making the action packed third act all the more unsettling. James McAvoy delivers one of the better horror villains in recent memory in Speak No Evil. It also helps that he’s up against a painfully awkward family, who are too scared to stir the pot to get away from the danger they recognize is present.

While it is certainly not as scary as the other horror highlights in 2024, this sequel to Tim Burton’s classic is still a spooky delight. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice might play it a little safe, but it still emulates the aesthetic and vibe of the original film in a way that fans will love.

The returning cast has plenty to do, with some interesting backstory to Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice and a heartfelt arc for Lydia Deetz and her daughter. Jenna Ortega is a welcome new addition to one of Halloween’s favorite families, and plays a character that differs from Tim Burton’s Wednesday. New additions played by Monica Belluci and Willem Dafoe are welcome campy additions, but Michael Keaton still steals the show when he really gets into the whacky nature of Beetlejuice.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will likely make returning fans feel right at home, and its wholesome creepy charm are sure to inspire a whole new generation of fans who see this ‘fun for the whole family’ sequel to the Halloween classic.

It seems that recency bias has led many to forget about Abigail, but this movie is not one to be ignored. Coming from the director and star of this decade’s excellent Scream sequels, Abigail combines tropes from several horror genres for one incredible movie.

Abigail features a ballerina vampire hunting down a cast of some of the best scream queens working right now, like Melissa Barrera and Kathryn Newton. This movie is equal parts Agatha Christie mystery, Universal Monster movie, and slasher. All these combine to a movie that is all gas no brakes. In its brief runtime, Abigail delivers an incredibly fun modern horror classic filled with so many twists and turns that its genuinely impressive they all work. Not to mention, Abigail has some of the best and goriest deaths that 2024 has treated horror fans to.

Lisa Frankenstein is the directorial debut from Zelda Williams. As the daughter of the late great comedian Robin Williams, it seems apparent from this film that Zelda Williams has inherited an incredible sense of humor. Lisa Frankenstein isn’t a scary movie per se. However, it crafts a hilarious spooky rom-com which pays loving tribute to the 80s goth counter culture as well as classic horror.

Lisa Frankenstein stars Kathryn Newton as its titular character, as she seeks to resurrect and then make whole again a dead young man from the 1800s played by Cole Sprouse. What follows is an adorable spooky romantic comedy with a lot of heart. Lisa Frankenstein has an extremely likable leading duo, who deliver more of a heartfelt romance than one might expect from the premise.

All this is backed by a great soundtrack including original score, as well as classic 80s songs like “The Promise” and “Lips Like Sugar”. The music is an added bonus, which further solidifies the film’s incredible aesthetic.

I Saw The TV Glow is one of the latest in A24’s collection of surreal elevated horror, and this movie is one of its best and most creative. I Saw The TV Glow is equal parts horror and coming-of-age story. It follows Owen and Maddy, played by Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine. The duo are delightfully awkward as they bond over a TV Show called The Pink Opaque. As their odd friendship progresses, they uncover that the show may not be fully fiction.

I Saw The TV Glow doubles as an incredible queer coming-of-age film about self discovery, and how unsettling and foreign the world can be when you repress who you really are. That being said, the horror is still there, with some truly unsettling scenes inspired by TV Shows like Twin Peaks that are absolute nightmare fuel.

Like Lisa Frankenstein, I Saw The TV Glow is also supported by an incredible soundtrack, featuring new songs by Caroline Polachek, Drab Majesty, Phoebe Bridgers and more. This instant cult classic will be worth watching in inevitable Art House screenings to hear these incredible tracks alone. However, due to the subject matter of the film, watching it at home on your own TV still hits hard.

The Alien franchise is a bit of a mixed bag, but Alien: Romulus is most certainly a return to form. This latest entry harkens back to the confined cosmic horror of the original film in the series, with some truly unforgettable new practical effects. It’s hard to talk about what makes Alien: Romulus special among the franchise without getting into spoiler territory (which we won’t do here).

However, the film has some incredible easter eggs which expand the lore of the franchise which fans are sure to love. Throughout Alien: Romulus, fans will be introduced to a new young cast featuring the franchise’s best lead since Ripley, and will be treated to some of the best set pieces in the whole series. Alien: Romulus brings the scares and the action of Alien and Aliens respectively, delivering one of the most terrifying and intense films of the year. It’s an impressive feat, especially since Alien: Romulus is able to accomplish new and original beats within a potentially oversaturated series.

The Substance is an incredibly unique and terrifying movie. Starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, The Substance centers around a drug which can temporarily transform the user into a younger, better, and more beautiful version of themselves. The film uses this unique premise to deliver a deeply unsettling body horror which critiques America’s obsession with beauty standards and how pop culture can devalue stars as they age.

Critics have rightfully described the movie as being absolutely insane, and praised Demi Moore for one of the best performances of her career. The Substance is absolutely mind-bending and fully unsettling, even though much of the movie is colorful and bright. It is truly a surreal film that needs to be experienced.

While the elements that comprise Longlegs may be tried and true, they still combine to incredible effect. Longlegs is set in the 1990s, and follows an FBI agent with the potential for physic abilities as she hunts down the titular serial killer. While the premise will be familiar to fans of Silence of the Lambs, it is what’s hiding beneath this films surface which make it so special.

Longlegs also takes inspiration from A24 Horror films like Hereditary, with lots of twists and turns pertaining to the supernatural. One of the things that makes Longlegs the best gorror movie of 2024 is the fact that it is the year’s scariest. Nicholas Cage’s turn as the titular killer is one of the best and most unsettling horror villains in years, and he absolute steals the show with his deeply disturbing performance every time he’s on screen. The hunt for him is thrilling, visceral, and has such a satisfying unraveling that Longlegs demands to be rewatched.

