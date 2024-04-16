pokemon go rediscover kanto
Category:
Video Games
News

Pokemon GO Trainers Don’t Want To Rediscover Kanto For The 10th Time

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 10:41 am

It’s no secret that The Pokemon Company loves the Kanto region and will shove Generation 1 down the throats of Pokemon fans at any opportunity. And Pokemon GO is no exception, with several events dedicated to the Kanto region, especially over the last four years. With a new event boasting Kanto once again, Pokemon GO players don’t want to “Rediscover” the same old region.

Recommended Videos

Pokemon GO Fans Dread Rediscover Kanto Event

Oh boy who’s ready for Kanto… Again!!
byu/Frogarazzi inpokemongo
It’s been 28 years since the conception of Pokemon, and there’s no denying the impact that Generation 1’s Kanto region had on cultures globally. As such, The Pokemon Company has offered nostalgia pills to players every couple of years since its release.

Thankfully, Reddit users kitsunewarlock and HunterWithGreenScale have pieced together a timeline of just how often TPCi has allowed players to Rediscover Kanto.

  • 1996 – Kanto Region Introduced
  • 1998 – US release of Kanto Region
  • 2000 – Kanto reborn in Gold/Silver
  • 2004 – Kanto reborn again in LG/FR
  • 2010 – Kanto reborn again in HG/SS
  • 2016 – Pokemon GO features only Kanto Pokemon
  • 2018 – Kanto reborn again in Pokemon Let’s GO
  • 2020 – Pokemon GO Kanto Throwback Challenge
  • 2021 – Pokemon GO Tour Kanto Event
  • 2024 – Rediscover Kanto

And these are just the major instances in mainline games. It doesn’t include the numerous times Kanto starters have been featured in in-game events or the exorbitant re-releases of the first set of trading cards. They even recently released a remake of the first Pokemon movie

So, it’s not farfetched to believe Pokemon GO players worldwide released a collective sigh when Rediscover Kanto was announced.

This update is supposed to be one in a series of four updates spread out over the next few weeks. It starts with an update to avatars, then to environments released in tandem with the Rediscover Kanto event, and lastly, one that updates the AR components of the game. Players seem most excited about Rediscover Your World and are dreading the avatar update.

Some players aren’t too upset over the event. They look forward to opportunities to grind Eevee candies or catch region-exclusive Kanto Pokemon to finish their Pokedex. But the majority of players are starting to feel exhausted over the frequency of Kanto events spread across the franchise.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Bethesda Reveals Official Stats for Prime Video’s Fallout Characters
Walton Goggins as The Ghoul in Fallout Season 1.
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Video Games
Video Games
Bethesda Reveals Official Stats for Prime Video’s Fallout Characters
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Players Brace For Rediscover Doomsday Update
pokemon go rediscover update
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Pokemon GO Players Brace For Rediscover Doomsday Update
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Simu Liu Reassures Fans that Shang-Chi 2 Is Happening
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Simu Liu Reassures Fans that Shang-Chi 2 Is Happening
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Bethesda Reveals Official Stats for Prime Video’s Fallout Characters
Walton Goggins as The Ghoul in Fallout Season 1.
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Video Games
Video Games
Bethesda Reveals Official Stats for Prime Video’s Fallout Characters
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Pokemon GO Players Brace For Rediscover Doomsday Update
pokemon go rediscover update
Category: Video Games
Video Games
News
News
Pokemon GO Players Brace For Rediscover Doomsday Update
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Simu Liu Reassures Fans that Shang-Chi 2 Is Happening
Category: News
News
Movies & TV
Movies & TV
Simu Liu Reassures Fans that Shang-Chi 2 Is Happening
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Apr 15, 2024
Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].