Pokemon GO Trainers Don’t Want To Rediscover Kanto For The 10th Time

It’s no secret that The Pokemon Company loves the Kanto region and will shove Generation 1 down the throats of Pokemon fans at any opportunity. And Pokemon GO is no exception, with several events dedicated to the Kanto region, especially over the last four years. With a new event boasting Kanto once again, Pokemon GO players don’t want to “Rediscover” the same old region.

Pokemon GO Fans Dread Rediscover Kanto Event

Oh boy who’s ready for Kanto… Again!!

It's been 28 years since the conception of Pokemon, and there's no denying the impact that Generation 1's Kanto region had on cultures globally. As such, The Pokemon Company has offered nostalgia pills to players every couple of years since its release.

Thankfully, Reddit users kitsunewarlock and HunterWithGreenScale have pieced together a timeline of just how often TPCi has allowed players to Rediscover Kanto.

1996 – Kanto Region Introduced

1998 – US release of Kanto Region

2000 – Kanto reborn in Gold/Silver

2004 – Kanto reborn again in LG/FR

2010 – Kanto reborn again in HG/SS

2016 – Pokemon GO features only Kanto Pokemon

2018 – Kanto reborn again in Pokemon Let’s GO

2020 – Pokemon GO Kanto Throwback Challenge

2021 – Pokemon GO Tour Kanto Event

2024 – Rediscover Kanto

And these are just the major instances in mainline games. It doesn’t include the numerous times Kanto starters have been featured in in-game events or the exorbitant re-releases of the first set of trading cards. They even recently released a remake of the first Pokemon movie

So, it’s not farfetched to believe Pokemon GO players worldwide released a collective sigh when Rediscover Kanto was announced.

This update is supposed to be one in a series of four updates spread out over the next few weeks. It starts with an update to avatars, then to environments released in tandem with the Rediscover Kanto event, and lastly, one that updates the AR components of the game. Players seem most excited about Rediscover Your World and are dreading the avatar update.

Some players aren’t too upset over the event. They look forward to opportunities to grind Eevee candies or catch region-exclusive Kanto Pokemon to finish their Pokedex. But the majority of players are starting to feel exhausted over the frequency of Kanto events spread across the franchise.

