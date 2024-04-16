Pokemon GO Players Brace For Rediscover Doomsday Update

Niantic has recently teased the impending Rediscover Updates, which aim to change Pokemon GO in a radical way, including how players can customize their avatars. However, as the countdown timer closes in on the first update, players are bracing for what many are referring to as Pokemon GO Doomsday.

Doomsday is nigh

byu/throwupandaway71 inpokemongo The first of the teased Pokemon GO updates is titled Rediscover Yourself, and it’s slated to release on April 17. This update will introduce new character models and a slew of customization options that some players were able to test out earlier this year. However, players are hoping the customization has seen substantial improvements since the beta testing.

“Doomsday is nigh,” Reddit user throwupandaway71 posted. The comment was accompanied by a picture of the release date announcement for the Rediscover Yourself update.

Of course, players filled the comments with dread. “I was hoping they would forgo it after all the complaints.” “Can we not opt out? None of us want this.” “Dear Niantic. We didn’t ask for this. We don’t want this.”

There were those who were optimistic, hoping Niantic would listen to players during the beta test and improve the cosmetic appeal of the new avatars. Players theorize that the beta was in rougher shape than the full release or that Niantic would allow players to switch between the new and old player models.

Tomorrow… ;_;

byu/Foulmouth232 inpokemongo For those confused, the beta testing for the Pokemon GO Rediscover Yourself update transformed avatars into dough-like humanoids. The sleek, sporty style was replaced by awkward proportions and blobby faces. And while players rejoiced over the new body types and hairstyles, they weren’t too fond of the overall appearance forces on all players.

That said, players have expressed their concerns about character models in the past, and Niantic has worked to resolve the issues. Maybe we can expect similar results if the Pokemon GO Rediscover Yourself update is as terrifying as players believe.

