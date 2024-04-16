Pokemon GO Players Brace For Rediscover Doomsday Update

Niantic has recently teased the impending Rediscover Updates, which aim to change Pokemon GO in a radical way, including how players can customize their avatars. However, as the countdown timer closes in on the first update, players are bracing for what many are referring to as Pokemon GO Doomsday.
Pokemon GO Fans Beg Niantic to Reconsider Rediscover Update
“Doomsday is nigh,” Reddit user throwupandaway71 posted. The comment was accompanied by a picture of the release date announcement for the Rediscover Yourself update.
Of course, players filled the comments with dread. “I was hoping they would forgo it after all the complaints.” “Can we not opt out? None of us want this.” “Dear Niantic. We didn’t ask for this. We don’t want this.”
There were those who were optimistic, hoping Niantic would listen to players during the beta test and improve the cosmetic appeal of the new avatars. Players theorize that the beta was in rougher shape than the full release or that Niantic would allow players to switch between the new and old player models.
That said, players have expressed their concerns about character models in the past, and Niantic has worked to resolve the issues. Maybe we can expect similar results if the Pokemon GO Rediscover Yourself update is as terrifying as players believe.