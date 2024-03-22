Category:
Video Games
News

Pokemon GO Players Horrified By New “Nightmare-Inducing” Character Models

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 11:17 am
pokemon go character models

In an attempt to give players more options while customizing their avatars, Niantic has introduced new Pokemon GO character models that some trainers find downright terrifying. The updated models haven’t been released to all players just yet, but the few who have access to the models have had a few strong words to share with Niantic.

Recommended Videos

Pokemon GO Character Customization Leaves Players Scarred

what have they done to the character creator 😭
byu/W0LLIP inTheSilphRoad
The character creator updates to Pokemon GO rolled out during a series of quality-of-life changes. The first was an overhaul to the encounter backgrounds (which is still rolling out to all players), and players have had their fair share of complaints about how they have impacted the game’s performance.

Now, players on X and Reddit are sharing their disappointment in the new character models. Pokemon historian Lewtwo shared several images showing how the Pokemon GO avatars have almost completely departed from Yusuke Kozaki’s original designs.

One player, CallCammy on X, shared screenshots of their character in concern, thinking their newfound appearance was the result of a glitch.

“I genuinely think GO fans have the perfect chance to speak with their wallet here,” Lewtwo wrote in reply to a comment. “If nobody buys new customization options, then they might finally rethink the nightmare-inducing visuals of their game after a decade.”

Other trainers compared the new avatars to the short-lived Team Leader redesigns, which were reverted briefly thereafter. There were also several comparisons drawn to Pokemon UNITE’s characters, which many players claimed were far superior to any models in Pokemon GO.

That said, a few people are pleasantly surprised by the new customization options. Players have a lot more options when it comes to hair, face shape, and eyes. However, the most significant addition is body types, which allow players to change the size of their character. Since release, players were limited to a slim, athletic male and female body type. Now, players who can’t identify with their unrealistic Pokemon GO character have the chance to more accurately express themselves thanks to the new models.

Post Tag:
Pokemon
pokemon GO
related content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Is Already Getting Review-Bombed on Steam
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Is Already Getting Review-Bombed on Steam
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Who Plays Black Panther in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra?
Black Panther looking upset in Marvel 1943.
Category: News
News
Who Plays Black Panther in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra?
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 21, 2024
Read Article All Patch Notes for FF7 Rebirth Update 1.020
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
All Patch Notes for FF7 Rebirth Update 1.020
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Dragon’s Dogma 2 Is Already Getting Review-Bombed on Steam
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Dragon’s Dogma 2 Is Already Getting Review-Bombed on Steam
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Who Plays Black Panther in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra?
Black Panther looking upset in Marvel 1943.
Category: News
News
Who Plays Black Panther in Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra?
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes Mar 21, 2024
Read Article All Patch Notes for FF7 Rebirth Update 1.020
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
All Patch Notes for FF7 Rebirth Update 1.020
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 21, 2024
Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].