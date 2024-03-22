Pokemon GO Players Horrified By New “Nightmare-Inducing” Character Models

In an attempt to give players more options while customizing their avatars, Niantic has introduced new Pokemon GO character models that some trainers find downright terrifying. The updated models haven’t been released to all players just yet, but the few who have access to the models have had a few strong words to share with Niantic.

Recommended Videos

Pokemon GO Character Customization Leaves Players Scarred

what have they done to the character creator 😭

byu/W0LLIP inTheSilphRoad The character creator updates to Pokemon GO rolled out during a series of quality-of-life changes. The first was an overhaul to the encounter backgrounds (which is still rolling out to all players), and players have had their fair share of complaints about how they have impacted the game’s performance.

Now, players on X and Reddit are sharing their disappointment in the new character models. Pokemon historian Lewtwo shared several images showing how the Pokemon GO avatars have almost completely departed from Yusuke Kozaki’s original designs.

hahahaha holy shit, what happened to Pokemon GO's player models?? the redesigns don't even resemble Kozaki's art anymore pic.twitter.com/uHUaABjn9n — Lewtwo (@Lewchube) March 22, 2024

One player, CallCammy on X, shared screenshots of their character in concern, thinking their newfound appearance was the result of a glitch.

Yeah he should look like this pic.twitter.com/r48FwDcotX — CallMeCammy🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CallCammy) March 22, 2024 “I genuinely think GO fans have the perfect chance to speak with their wallet here,” Lewtwo wrote in reply to a comment. “If nobody buys new customization options, then they might finally rethink the nightmare-inducing visuals of their game after a decade.”

Other trainers compared the new avatars to the short-lived Team Leader redesigns, which were reverted briefly thereafter. There were also several comparisons drawn to Pokemon UNITE’s characters, which many players claimed were far superior to any models in Pokemon GO.

That said, a few people are pleasantly surprised by the new customization options. Players have a lot more options when it comes to hair, face shape, and eyes. However, the most significant addition is body types, which allow players to change the size of their character. Since release, players were limited to a slim, athletic male and female body type. Now, players who can’t identify with their unrealistic Pokemon GO character have the chance to more accurately express themselves thanks to the new models.