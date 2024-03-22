Pokemon GO Players Horrified By New “Nightmare-Inducing” Character Models

In an attempt to give players more options while customizing their avatars, Niantic has introduced new Pokemon GO character models that some trainers find downright terrifying. The updated models haven’t been released to all players just yet, but the few who have access to the models have had a few strong words to share with Niantic.
Pokemon GO Character Customization Leaves Players Scarred
Now, players on X and Reddit are sharing their disappointment in the new character models. Pokemon historian Lewtwo shared several images showing how the Pokemon GO avatars have almost completely departed from Yusuke Kozaki’s original designs.
One player, CallCammy on X, shared screenshots of their character in concern, thinking their newfound appearance was the result of a glitch.
Other trainers compared the new avatars to the short-lived Team Leader redesigns, which were reverted briefly thereafter. There were also several comparisons drawn to Pokemon UNITE’s characters, which many players claimed were far superior to any models in Pokemon GO.
That said, a few people are pleasantly surprised by the new customization options. Players have a lot more options when it comes to hair, face shape, and eyes. However, the most significant addition is body types, which allow players to change the size of their character. Since release, players were limited to a slim, athletic male and female body type. Now, players who can’t identify with their unrealistic Pokemon GO character have the chance to more accurately express themselves thanks to the new models.