How To Fix Initialization Error #6 in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The world of Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled to the brim with whimsy and wonder, except for when major errors like Initialization Error #6 happen. If you’re trying to launch your favorite life sim and are encountering this error, we’ve got the fix.

What Causes Initialization Error #6 in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

While errors can be caused by a variety of different issues, the Initialization Error #6 may be caused by the type of home you’re using within the world of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Unfortunately, while a major update was pushed out to introduce a new character to the world, it looks like various new bugs have emerged.

We are aware of an emerging issue in which updating the game with the Reflection of China House Style as your primary house is causing some players to encounter Initialization Error #6.



The team is investigating this issue as a top priority. Please stay tuned for any further… — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) August 21, 2024 Tweet by @DisneyDLV on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

If you’re using the Reflection of China House Style, there’s a very good chance that you will encounter the dreaded Initialization Error #6 after updating your game. Unfortunately, there’s not much we can do until Gameloft decides to push out a new patch, but you can try some basic troubleshooting steps to see if you can get back into the Valley quickly.

Restart Your Console/PC & Your Internet Modem

While this isn’t guaranteed to fix your issue, you can always give your game console a reboot alongside a reboot of your internet connection. There may be a chance that you’re encountering this error, even if you aren’t using the Reflection of China House Style, and this could be what you need to get back into the game. While you’re waiting for your system to reset, give your internet a reboot, too.

Keep Your Eyes on Disney Dreamlight Valley Social Media Pages

While bugs are relatively common during new updates for Disney Dreamlight Valley, the team at Gameloft is surprisingly quick to deploy hotfixes that can get you back into the game. Keep your eyes peeled on the official Disney Dreamlight Valley X account, or join the Disney Dreamlight Valley Discord Channel so you can see when an official fix has been deployed.

Uninstall and Reinstall the Game (If You’ve Backed Up Your Save)

As a final resort, you can always try to uninstall and reinstall Disney Dreamlight Valley, but we wouldn’t recommend doing something like this unless it’s a final resort. Since Disney Dreamlight Valley uses a unique Cloud Save system, you may lose out on some of your progress if you try this method, so we would suggest against it unless you’re just dying to get back into the Valley as quickly as possible. There is a good chance that this won’t work, so keep that in mind if you try this step.

While the Initialization Error #6 may be bothersome, it should only be a little longer before we can get back into Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available to play now.

