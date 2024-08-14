Disney Dreamlight Valley’s August Update: Release Date, New Content, & New Characters

There’s nothing like an update to Disney Dreamlight Valley to bring a bit more magic into our gaming lives. Luckily, we’re about to get another new addition to the game. The August 2024 update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is full of new content for free and Expansion Pass players alike.



The next update for Disney Dreamlight Valley arrives on August 21, 2024. It will bring new content for all players, as well as the third installment of the current Expansion Pass season for subscribers.

The upcoming free update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is called “Dapper Delights.” It will bring plenty of exciting new features, but perhaps most importantly, we’re getting a new resident for the Valley!

Image via Gameloft.

New Character: Tiana

Tiana from The Princess and the Frog will be added to the game in the August update. All players will be able to unlock her realm and befriend her, completing some new quests with other familiar faces along the way.

New Restaurant & Food Stalls

Tiana is also bringing some new cooking features to the game, including her restaurant Tiana’s Palace. This adds more variety to the culinary options in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with a little friendly competition for Chez Remy.

Friendship with Tiana will also unlock a new stall with plenty of tasty treats on the go around the Valley in case you wind up hungry and empty-handed.

Roaring ’20s Inspired Clothes through New Star Path

The update also brings a new Star Path, with plenty of Roaring ’20s-inspired clothing items to unlock — perfect for dining in style at Tiana’s Palace! There will also be a new dashing outfit for Donald Duck.

Quality of Life Improvements

The free update will also deliver some quality-of-life improvements as Gameloft continues to respond to player feedback. The updates this time around include:

Cross-platform play coming to PS5

Filters for wardrobe and furniture menus

The ability to favorite or hide certain wardrobe or furniture items

Outfit presets so you can save your favorite looks

If you love decorating the Valley or changing up your style, these improvements will make it easier to filter for the right item and keep track of your best looks.

Image via Gameloft

The free update will also include new content for Expansion Pass subscribers, bringing the current season to its conclusion. Act III will be available from August 21, finishing up the story of A Rift in Time. According to the developer update, completing this story will also add Jafar to the Valley. Given his role in the events of the season, it will be interesting to see how that pans out!

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans don’t have long to wait for the next update, so dust off your chef hats and get ready to meet Tiana!

