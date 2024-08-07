Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals Roadmap & New Updates for 2024

If you’ve been wondering what the next Disney Dreamlight Valley would entail, you’re in luck. The team behind the beloved Disney cozy game has announced its roadmap for the rest of 2024, with a peek at what’s coming further down the road.

In a blog post update on August 6, Gameloft shared a look at the free updates and additions to the paid expansion pass content for Disney Dreamlight Valley coming in the next few months.

Image via Gameloft

This exciting update confirms that we’ll soon see Tiana from The Princess and the Frog making her way to Disney Dreamlight Valley in August 2024. While we don’t have the exact date for the August update, we do know there’s not long to wait. As a culinary expert in her own right, it looks like Tiana will also be bringing along some exciting new recipes for even more foods to serve up in your magical kitchen.

Also in August, paid expansion members will see another addition to the “Rift in Time” plot. This will involve a trip to Jafar’s palace to try and put a stop to his scheme, along with “a few more exciting surprises.”

In October, another free update will bring two more characters from the realm of The Lion King – Timon and Pumbaa. These two lovable sidekicks will bring their air of no worries to the valley, along with new battles to fight in the form of an invasion of Night Mites.

Finally, a quick hint at what’s to come later in the year shows that we might get something to do with Sally from A Nightmare Before Christmas. There’s not much info other than what looks to be her dress alongside text about stitching together a new mystery, but it’s sure to be exciting for Disney fans.

Gameloft also shared that they’ll be hosting a Disney Dreamlight Valley showcase in late 2024. We don’t have an exact date on that yet, but it sounds like we’ll get even more info about the rest of the year, as well as a look at what’s coming in 2025.

Whether you’re still working to clear out those massive Night Thorns or eagerly awaiting more in-game content, these updates are exciting news for fans of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

