How to Start Inside Out 2 Memory Mania Event in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Inside Out 2 is crushing at the box office, and Disney Dreamlight Valley is trying to ride the wave. A new event is in the game, but it’s harder to kick off than past ones. Here’s how to start the Inside Out 2 Memory Mania event in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How Do You Start Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Inside Out 2 Memory Mania Event?
Memory Mania will start when you pick up one of the event’s items. There are three that each have a different color, and they pop up in locations across Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you don’t want to wander around and find them yourself, here’s a quick list to make the process easier.
- Birthday Cake (Pink Memory)
- Found in Moana Realm, Ratatouille Realm, and WALL-E Realm
- Riley’s Hockey Gear (Yellow Memory)
- Found in Goofy’s House, Merlin’s House, and Mickey’s House
- Trophy (Blue Memory)
- Found in Scrooge’s Store and inside the Dream Castle
Related: Where to Find Matryoshka Dolls in Disney Dreamlight Valley
All Disney Dreamlight Valley Memory Mania Rewards
Picking up an item will reward you with a single memory shard. However, like any good event, it’s not as simple as grabbing one of each and calling it a day. You’ll need to collect around 10 of each item to unlock the rewards associated with the event. It’ll be worth it, though, because the final reward, which takes 200 memories to unlock, honors the best character in Inside Out 2. Here’s a list of all the rewards in the Memory Mania event:
- Anxiety Companion
- Embarrassment Companion
- Ennui Companion
- Envy Companion
- Lance Slashblade Statue
And that’s how to start the Inside Out 2 Memory Mania event, which ends on July 17, in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you’re interested in more, here’s how to find White Impatiens in the game.
Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS.