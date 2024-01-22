All Ski Stars Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

If you’re looking for a list of all the rewards and milestones for the “Ski Stars” event in Monopoly GO following the end of Winter Express, look no further, as we’ve got all the details you need.
|JUMP TO:
|Every Reward & Milestone for “Ski Stars” in Monopoly GO, Listed
|How to Play the “Ski Stars” Event in Monopoly GO
|When Does the Event End?
|How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO’s “Ski Stars” Event
Every Reward & Milestone for “Ski Stars” in Monopoly GO, Listed
In total, 13,845 dice rolls are available to win during the “Ski Stars” event in Monopoly GO as rewards across its 50 milestone levels. I’ve compiled a full list of the rewards and prizes for “Ski Stars” below alongside the Monopoly GO milestones you’ll need to hit to get them. The list comes from my experience with the event cross-referenced against the one posted by the Monopoly GO Wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|3
|10 Dice Rolls
|2
|10
|3 Pickaxe Tokens
|3
|10
|Sticker Pack
|4
|10
|Cash
|5
|60
|100 Dice Rolls
|6
|15
|3 Pickaxe Tokens
|7
|20
|Cash
|8
|25
|10-minute Cash Grab
|9
|20
|5 Pickaxe Tokens
|10
|150
|225 Dice Rolls
|11
|25
|Sticker Pack
|12
|30
|6 Pickaxe Tokens
|13
|40
|Cash
|14
|45
|7 Pickaxe Tokens
|15
|400
|500 Dice Rolls
|16
|45
|11 Pickaxe Tokens
|17
|50
|Sticker Pack
|18
|55
|Cash
|19
|60
|13 Pickaxe Tokens
|20
|800
|850 Dice Rolls
|21
|60
|Sticker Pack
|22
|65
|15 Pickaxe Tokens
|23
|70
|70 Dice Rolls
|24
|80
|Cash
|25
|1,200
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|26
|90
|10-minute High Roller
|27
|100
|19 Pickaxe Tokens
|28
|115
|Sticker Pack
|29
|140
|140 Dice Rolls
|30
|1,000
|Cash
|31
|200
|Sticker Pack
|32
|250
|200 Dice Rolls
|33
|300
|26 Pickaxe Tokens
|34
|350
|Cash
|35
|1,600
|1,400 Dice Rolls
|36
|500
|5-minute Cash Boost
|37
|550
|Sticker Pack
|38
|700
|Cash
|39
|800
|30 Pickaxe Tokens
|40
|2,500
|2,000 Dice Rolls
|41
|900
|15-minute High Roller
|42
|950
|Cash
|43
|1,000
|45 Pickaxe Tokens
|44
|1,100
|600 Dice Rolls
|45
|2,000
|Cash
|46
|1,150
|650 Dice Rolls
|47
|1,200
|Sticker Pack
|48
|1,300
|65 Pickaxe Tokens
|49
|1,400
|Cash
|50
|6,200
|6,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play the “Ski Stars” Event in Monopoly GO
The “Ski Stars ” event in Monopoly GO sees players picking up Ski tokens from random spaces on the board. Each pick-up will get players two Ski tokens, which is then increased by their dice multiplier.
When Does the Event End?
The “Ski Stars” event will last from Jan. 22 at 8AM until Jan. 24 at approximately 10AM, making it a two-day event.
How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO’s “Ski Stars” Event
I like pick-up events. What you’ll want to do is look for clusters of tokens together and then increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away. If they’re around a Railroad, that’s even better, as you then stand a good chance of getting points for whatever tournament is going on as well.
Otherwise, you should make sure to take advantage of the Jungle Treasures minigame, which is going on now in Monopoly GO. I love these minigames, as it’s super easy to get a bunch of easy vaults filled with dice rolls. You can also get more dice rolls by checking out our list of free dice roll links in Monopoly GO, which we update daily.
And that’s how to get all the rewards and prizes by hitting the milestones in the “Ski Stars” event in Monopoly GO, as well as a few more tips and tricks. Good luck!
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile