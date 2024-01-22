All Ski Stars Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

If you’re looking for a list of all the rewards and milestones for the “Ski Stars” event in Monopoly GO following the end of Winter Express, look no further, as we’ve got all the details you need.

Recommended Videos

Every Reward & Milestone for “Ski Stars” in Monopoly GO, Listed

In total, 13,845 dice rolls are available to win during the “Ski Stars” event in Monopoly GO as rewards across its 50 milestone levels. I’ve compiled a full list of the rewards and prizes for “Ski Stars” below alongside the Monopoly GO milestones you’ll need to hit to get them. The list comes from my experience with the event cross-referenced against the one posted by the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 3 10 Dice Rolls 2 10 3 Pickaxe Tokens 3 10 Sticker Pack 4 10 Cash 5 60 100 Dice Rolls 6 15 3 Pickaxe Tokens 7 20 Cash 8 25 10-minute Cash Grab 9 20 5 Pickaxe Tokens 10 150 225 Dice Rolls 11 25 Sticker Pack 12 30 6 Pickaxe Tokens 13 40 Cash 14 45 7 Pickaxe Tokens 15 400 500 Dice Rolls 16 45 11 Pickaxe Tokens 17 50 Sticker Pack 18 55 Cash 19 60 13 Pickaxe Tokens 20 800 850 Dice Rolls 21 60 Sticker Pack 22 65 15 Pickaxe Tokens 23 70 70 Dice Rolls 24 80 Cash 25 1,200 1,100 Dice Rolls 26 90 10-minute High Roller 27 100 19 Pickaxe Tokens 28 115 Sticker Pack 29 140 140 Dice Rolls 30 1,000 Cash 31 200 Sticker Pack 32 250 200 Dice Rolls 33 300 26 Pickaxe Tokens 34 350 Cash 35 1,600 1,400 Dice Rolls 36 500 5-minute Cash Boost 37 550 Sticker Pack 38 700 Cash 39 800 30 Pickaxe Tokens 40 2,500 2,000 Dice Rolls 41 900 15-minute High Roller 42 950 Cash 43 1,000 45 Pickaxe Tokens 44 1,100 600 Dice Rolls 45 2,000 Cash 46 1,150 650 Dice Rolls 47 1,200 Sticker Pack 48 1,300 65 Pickaxe Tokens 49 1,400 Cash 50 6,200 6,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the “Ski Stars” Event in Monopoly GO

The “Ski Stars ” event in Monopoly GO sees players picking up Ski tokens from random spaces on the board. Each pick-up will get players two Ski tokens, which is then increased by their dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

The “Ski Stars” event will last from Jan. 22 at 8AM until Jan. 24 at approximately 10AM, making it a two-day event.

How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO’s “Ski Stars” Event

I like pick-up events. What you’ll want to do is look for clusters of tokens together and then increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away. If they’re around a Railroad, that’s even better, as you then stand a good chance of getting points for whatever tournament is going on as well.

Otherwise, you should make sure to take advantage of the Jungle Treasures minigame, which is going on now in Monopoly GO. I love these minigames, as it’s super easy to get a bunch of easy vaults filled with dice rolls. You can also get more dice rolls by checking out our list of free dice roll links in Monopoly GO, which we update daily.

And that’s how to get all the rewards and prizes by hitting the milestones in the “Ski Stars” event in Monopoly GO, as well as a few more tips and tricks. Good luck!

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile