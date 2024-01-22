Video Games

All Ski Stars Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

A header for the Ski Stars event in Monopoly GO showing two people with outdoor equipment standing next to the logo for the event.

If you’re looking for a list of all the rewards and milestones for the “Ski Stars” event in Monopoly GO following the end of Winter Express, look no further, as we’ve got all the details you need.

Every Reward & Milestone for “Ski Stars” in Monopoly GO, Listed

In total, 13,845 dice rolls are available to win during the “Ski Stars” event in Monopoly GO as rewards across its 50 milestone levels. I’ve compiled a full list of the rewards and prizes for “Ski Stars” below alongside the Monopoly GO milestones you’ll need to hit to get them. The list comes from my experience with the event cross-referenced against the one posted by the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
1310 Dice Rolls
2103 Pickaxe Tokens
310Sticker Pack
410Cash
560100 Dice Rolls
6153 Pickaxe Tokens
720Cash
82510-minute Cash Grab
9205 Pickaxe Tokens
10150225 Dice Rolls
1125Sticker Pack
12306 Pickaxe Tokens
1340Cash
14457 Pickaxe Tokens
15400500 Dice Rolls
164511 Pickaxe Tokens
1750Sticker Pack
1855Cash
196013 Pickaxe Tokens
20800850 Dice Rolls
2160Sticker Pack
226515 Pickaxe Tokens
237070 Dice Rolls
2480Cash
251,2001,100 Dice Rolls
269010-minute High Roller
2710019 Pickaxe Tokens
28115Sticker Pack
29140140 Dice Rolls
301,000Cash
31200Sticker Pack
32250200 Dice Rolls
3330026 Pickaxe Tokens
34350Cash
351,6001,400 Dice Rolls
365005-minute Cash Boost
37550Sticker Pack
38700Cash
3980030 Pickaxe Tokens
402,5002,000 Dice Rolls
4190015-minute High Roller
42950Cash
431,00045 Pickaxe Tokens
441,100600 Dice Rolls
452,000Cash
461,150650 Dice Rolls
471,200Sticker Pack
481,30065 Pickaxe Tokens
491,400Cash
506,2006,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the “Ski Stars” Event in Monopoly GO

A header for the Ski Stars event in Monopoly GO showing two people with outdoor equipment standing next to the logo for the event. The image is part of a guide to the rewards, prizes, and milestones available during the Ski Stars event in Monopoly GO.

The “Ski Stars ” event in Monopoly GO sees players picking up Ski tokens from random spaces on the board. Each pick-up will get players two Ski tokens, which is then increased by their dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

The “Ski Stars” event will last from Jan. 22 at 8AM until Jan. 24 at approximately 10AM, making it a two-day event.

How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO’s “Ski Stars” Event

I like pick-up events. What you’ll want to do is look for clusters of tokens together and then increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away. If they’re around a Railroad, that’s even better, as you then stand a good chance of getting points for whatever tournament is going on as well.

Otherwise, you should make sure to take advantage of the Jungle Treasures minigame, which is going on now in Monopoly GO. I love these minigames, as it’s super easy to get a bunch of easy vaults filled with dice rolls. You can also get more dice rolls by checking out our list of free dice roll links in Monopoly GO, which we update daily.

And that’s how to get all the rewards and prizes by hitting the milestones in the “Ski Stars” event in Monopoly GO, as well as a few more tips and tricks. Good luck!

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile

