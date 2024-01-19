All Winter Express Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

If you’re looking for a list of all the rewards and milestones for the “Winter Express” event in Monopoly GO, look no further, as we’ve got all the details you need.
|JUMP TO:
|Every Reward & Milestone for “Winter Express” in Monopoly GO, Listed
|How to Play the “Winter Express” Event in Monopoly GO
|When Does the Event End?
|How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO’s “Winter Express” Event
Every Reward & Milestone for “Winter Express” in Monopoly GO, Listed
A total of 14,925 dice rolls are available to win as rewards during the “Winter Express” event in Monopoly GO across 49 milestone levels, but that’s not all. I’ve compiled a list below of all the rewards and prizes you can get, alongside the milestones needed to get them. The list comes from my experience with the event cross-referenced against the one posted by the Monopoly GO Wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|5
|15 Dice Rolls
|2
|5
|5 Prize Drop Chips
|3
|10
|Cash
|4
|10
|Sticker Pack
|5
|65
|100 Dice Rolls
|6
|15
|8 Prize Drop Chips
|7
|20
|Cash
|8
|20
|Sticker Pack
|9
|25
|Cash
|10
|180
|225 Dice Rolls
|11
|25
|12 Prize Drop Chips
|12
|30
|10-minute Cash Grab
|13
|35
|Sticker Pack
|14
|40
|15 Prize Drop Chips
|15
|350
|400 Dice Rolls
|16
|45
|Cash
|17
|60
|Sticker Pack
|18
|100
|Cash
|19
|70
|30 Prize Drop Chips
|20
|700
|725 Dice Rolls
|21
|80
|Cash
|22
|100
|Sticker Pack
|23
|110
|45 Prize Drop Chips
|24
|120
|Cash
|25
|1,300
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|26
|130
|15-minute High Roller
|27
|140
|Cash
|28
|150
|60 Prize Drop Chips
|29
|160
|Sticker Pack
|30
|1,000
|Cash
|31
|175
|160 Dice Rolls
|32
|250
|Cash
|33
|300
|Sticker Pack
|34
|280
|75 Prize Drop Chips
|35
|2,000
|1,700 Dice Rolls
|36
|400
|15-minute Cash Grab
|37
|600
|Sticker Pack
|38
|700
|500 Dice Rolls
|39
|800
|100 Prize Drop Chips
|40
|3,000
|2,500 Dice Rolls
|41
|900
|Sticker Pack
|42
|1,000
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|43
|1,100
|130 Prize Drop Chips
|44
|1,200
|900 Dice Rolls
|45
|2,500
|Cash
|46
|1,200
|160 Prize Drop Chips
|47
|1,400
|Sticker Pack
|48
|1,500
|Cash
|49
|6,000
|6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play the “Winter Express” Event in Monopoly GO
The “Winter Express” event in Monopoly GO gives players tokens for landing on any of the four corner spaces: Go, Jail, Free Parking, or Go to Jail. By default, you get four tokens for landing on any of those spaces. That number is then increased by your dice multiplier.
When Does the Event End?
The “Winter Express” event will last from January 19 at 10AM until approximately January 22 at 10AM, making it a three-day event.
How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO’s “Winter Express” Event
Four corners events in Monopoly GO are solid. I find myself landing on those spaces quite a bit, and a best practice is to increase your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 spaces away from your target. You should specifically try and hit Go to Jail, since that can get you more dice rolls. Otherwise, work to get dice rolls by hitting the nearest milestone in either the”Winter Express” event itself or the tournament that’s going on.
Although she’s ending early into the event, take advantage of Peg-E while you can. The plinko machine is a great way to get more dice rolls, which you can use to get tokens. Once Peg-E ends, all of those Prize Drop Chips listed above will turn into cash.
Another good way to get dice rolls, and thus tokens, is to make sure you’re getting your Free Gifts every eight hours and doing your Quick Wins. We also have a list of free dice roll links that we update daily, so check that out here, as it can really help you do well.
And that’s how to get all the rewards and prizes in the “Winter Express” event in Monopoly GO by hitting all the milestones. May victory choo choo choose you this time around!
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile