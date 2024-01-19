All Winter Express Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

If you’re looking for a list of all the rewards and milestones for the “Winter Express” event in Monopoly GO, look no further, as we’ve got all the details you need.

Recommended Videos

Every Reward & Milestone for “Winter Express” in Monopoly GO, Listed

A total of 14,925 dice rolls are available to win as rewards during the “Winter Express” event in Monopoly GO across 49 milestone levels, but that’s not all. I’ve compiled a list below of all the rewards and prizes you can get, alongside the milestones needed to get them. The list comes from my experience with the event cross-referenced against the one posted by the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 5 15 Dice Rolls 2 5 5 Prize Drop Chips 3 10 Cash 4 10 Sticker Pack 5 65 100 Dice Rolls 6 15 8 Prize Drop Chips 7 20 Cash 8 20 Sticker Pack 9 25 Cash 10 180 225 Dice Rolls 11 25 12 Prize Drop Chips 12 30 10-minute Cash Grab 13 35 Sticker Pack 14 40 15 Prize Drop Chips 15 350 400 Dice Rolls 16 45 Cash 17 60 Sticker Pack 18 100 Cash 19 70 30 Prize Drop Chips 20 700 725 Dice Rolls 21 80 Cash 22 100 Sticker Pack 23 110 45 Prize Drop Chips 24 120 Cash 25 1,300 1,200 Dice Rolls 26 130 15-minute High Roller 27 140 Cash 28 150 60 Prize Drop Chips 29 160 Sticker Pack 30 1,000 Cash 31 175 160 Dice Rolls 32 250 Cash 33 300 Sticker Pack 34 280 75 Prize Drop Chips 35 2,000 1,700 Dice Rolls 36 400 15-minute Cash Grab 37 600 Sticker Pack 38 700 500 Dice Rolls 39 800 100 Prize Drop Chips 40 3,000 2,500 Dice Rolls 41 900 Sticker Pack 42 1,000 25-minute Rent Frenzy 43 1,100 130 Prize Drop Chips 44 1,200 900 Dice Rolls 45 2,500 Cash 46 1,200 160 Prize Drop Chips 47 1,400 Sticker Pack 48 1,500 Cash 49 6,000 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the “Winter Express” Event in Monopoly GO

The “Winter Express” event in Monopoly GO gives players tokens for landing on any of the four corner spaces: Go, Jail, Free Parking, or Go to Jail. By default, you get four tokens for landing on any of those spaces. That number is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

The “Winter Express” event will last from January 19 at 10AM until approximately January 22 at 10AM, making it a three-day event.

How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO’s “Winter Express” Event

Four corners events in Monopoly GO are solid. I find myself landing on those spaces quite a bit, and a best practice is to increase your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 spaces away from your target. You should specifically try and hit Go to Jail, since that can get you more dice rolls. Otherwise, work to get dice rolls by hitting the nearest milestone in either the”Winter Express” event itself or the tournament that’s going on.

Although she’s ending early into the event, take advantage of Peg-E while you can. The plinko machine is a great way to get more dice rolls, which you can use to get tokens. Once Peg-E ends, all of those Prize Drop Chips listed above will turn into cash.

Another good way to get dice rolls, and thus tokens, is to make sure you’re getting your Free Gifts every eight hours and doing your Quick Wins. We also have a list of free dice roll links that we update daily, so check that out here, as it can really help you do well.

And that’s how to get all the rewards and prizes in the “Winter Express” event in Monopoly GO by hitting all the milestones. May victory choo choo choose you this time around!

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile