All Winter Express Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

An image for the Winter Express event in Monopoly GO showing a man riding a train that cash is flying out of.

If you’re looking for a list of all the rewards and milestones for the “Winter Express” event in Monopoly GO, look no further, as we’ve got all the details you need.

Every Reward & Milestone for “Winter Express” in Monopoly GO, Listed
How to Play the “Winter Express” Event in Monopoly GO
When Does the Event End?
How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO’s “Winter Express” Event

Every Reward & Milestone for “Winter Express” in Monopoly GO, Listed

A total of 14,925 dice rolls are available to win as rewards during the “Winter Express” event in Monopoly GO across 49 milestone levels, but that’s not all. I’ve compiled a list below of all the rewards and prizes you can get, alongside the milestones needed to get them. The list comes from my experience with the event cross-referenced against the one posted by the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
1515 Dice Rolls
255 Prize Drop Chips
310Cash
410Sticker Pack
565100 Dice Rolls
6158 Prize Drop Chips
720Cash
820Sticker Pack
925Cash
10180225 Dice Rolls
112512 Prize Drop Chips
123010-minute Cash Grab
1335Sticker Pack
144015 Prize Drop Chips
15350400 Dice Rolls
1645Cash
1760Sticker Pack
18100Cash
197030 Prize Drop Chips
20700725 Dice Rolls
2180Cash
22100Sticker Pack
2311045 Prize Drop Chips
24120Cash
251,3001,200 Dice Rolls
2613015-minute High Roller
27140Cash
2815060 Prize Drop Chips
29160Sticker Pack
301,000Cash
31175160 Dice Rolls
32250Cash
33300Sticker Pack
3428075 Prize Drop Chips
352,0001,700 Dice Rolls
3640015-minute Cash Grab
37600Sticker Pack
38700500 Dice Rolls
39800100 Prize Drop Chips
403,0002,500 Dice Rolls
41900Sticker Pack
421,00025-minute Rent Frenzy
431,100130 Prize Drop Chips
441,200900 Dice Rolls
452,500Cash
461,200160 Prize Drop Chips
471,400Sticker Pack
481,500Cash
496,0006,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the “Winter Express” Event in Monopoly GO

An image for the Winter Express event in Monopoly GO showing a man riding a train that cash is flying out of, which is part of an article on all the rewards and milestones for the event.

The “Winter Express” event in Monopoly GO gives players tokens for landing on any of the four corner spaces: Go, Jail, Free Parking, or Go to Jail. By default, you get four tokens for landing on any of those spaces. That number is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

The “Winter Express” event will last from January 19 at 10AM until approximately January 22 at 10AM, making it a three-day event.

How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO’s “Winter Express” Event

Four corners events in Monopoly GO are solid. I find myself landing on those spaces quite a bit, and a best practice is to increase your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 spaces away from your target. You should specifically try and hit Go to Jail, since that can get you more dice rolls. Otherwise, work to get dice rolls by hitting the nearest milestone in either the”Winter Express” event itself or the tournament that’s going on.

Although she’s ending early into the event, take advantage of Peg-E while you can. The plinko machine is a great way to get more dice rolls, which you can use to get tokens. Once Peg-E ends, all of those Prize Drop Chips listed above will turn into cash.

Another good way to get dice rolls, and thus tokens, is to make sure you’re getting your Free Gifts every eight hours and doing your Quick Wins. We also have a list of free dice roll links that we update daily, so check that out here, as it can really help you do well.

And that’s how to get all the rewards and prizes in the “Winter Express” event in Monopoly GO by hitting all the milestones. May victory choo choo choose you this time around!

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile

