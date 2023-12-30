Video Games

All New Year’s Eve Bash Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

A header for the New Year's Eve Bash event in Monopoly GO that shows Mr. Monopoly celebrating with a posh looking woman.

Following the “Firework Frenzy” event, Monopoly GO is capping off 2024 with “New Year’s Eve Bash,” so here are all the rewards and prizes you can get for it, listed alongside the milestones you need to hit as well as tips and tricks on how to play.

Every Reward and Milestone in “New Year’s Eve Bash” in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “New Year’s Eve Bash” event in Monopoly GO lets players win up to 16,135 dice rolls, but that’s not all. Other rewards include sticker packs, cash, and various boosts. As such, here are all the milestones you need to hit to get the rewards and prizes for the “New Year’s Eve Bash” event in Monopoly GO in the form of a list, which has been complied based on my experience with the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
15Cash
21015 Dice Rolls
310Sticker Pack
480125 Dice Rolls
515Cash
620Sticker Pack
725Cash
8150225 Dice Rolls
925Cash
103015-minute Rent Frenzy
1135Sticker Pack
1240Cash
13425570 Dice Rolls
1445Sticker Pack
1550Cash
1655Cash
17800850 Dice Rolls
1860Cash
1970Sticker Pack
2080Cash
211,0001,000 Dice Rolls
2210015-minute High Roller
23120Cash
24130120 Dice Rolls
25700Cash
26150130 Dice Rolls
27250Cash
28200Sticker Pack
292255-minute Cash Boost
302,2001,800 Dice Rolls
31300Cash
32400Sticker Pack
33500Cash
344,5003,750 Dice Rolls
35600Sticker Pack
3670025-minute Rent Frenzy
37800500 Dice Rolls
383,500Cash
39900550 Dice Rolls
401,000Sticker Pack
411,100Cash
426,5006,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play “New Year’s Eve Bash” in Monopoly GO

A header for the New Year's Eve Bash event in Monopoly GO that shows Mr. Monopoly celebrating with a posh looking woman. The image is part of an article on all the rewards and milestones you can get for the New Year's Eve Bash event in Monopoly GO.

The “New Year’s Eve Bash” event in Monopoly GO sees players picking up Sparkler tokens that are spread on different spaces across the board. Each token is worth a base two, which is then increased by your dice multiplier. Once you’ve grabbed a Sparkler token, it’ll move elsewhere on the board.

When Does the Event End?

The “New Year’s Eve Bash” event in Monopoly GO lasts from Dec. 30 at 10AM ET until Jan. 2 at around 10AM ET.

How to Get More “New Year’s Eve Bash” Tokens Easily

Pickup events are often easier in Monopoly GO to get more tokens for, depending on how tactical you’re able to be. Generally, you’ll want to look for clusters of tokens, in this case “New Year’s Eve Bash” tokens, and increase your dice multiplier when you’re between 5 and 9 spaces away from them to give yourself the best chance possible.

You should also keep in mind the tournament that’s going on alongside the main event. When the pickups are clustered around a Railroad, always increase your dice multiplier, as you’re likely to get something. That’ll result in you getting the most tokens possible.

Otherwise, you’ll want to focus on getting more dice rolls, either by completing milestones or through other means. You can get dice rolls by collecting your Free Gifts and completing your daily Quick Wins. Golden Blitz is also going to start back up again soon, and finishing an album is a great way to get more dice rolls. At The Escapist, we also have a list of free links that are designed to get you more dice rolls and other rewards, which we update daily.

Those are all the rewards, milestones, and prizes for the “New Year’s Eve Bash” event in Monopoly GO. Here’s to hoping you have a great start to your 2024!

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

