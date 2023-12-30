All New Year’s Eve Bash Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Following the “Firework Frenzy” event, Monopoly GO is capping off 2024 with “New Year’s Eve Bash,” so here are all the rewards and prizes you can get for it, listed alongside the milestones you need to hit as well as tips and tricks on how to play.

Every Reward and Milestone in “New Year’s Eve Bash” in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “New Year’s Eve Bash” event in Monopoly GO lets players win up to 16,135 dice rolls, but that’s not all. Other rewards include sticker packs, cash, and various boosts. As such, here are all the milestones you need to hit to get the rewards and prizes for the “New Year’s Eve Bash” event in Monopoly GO in the form of a list, which has been complied based on my experience with the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 5 Cash 2 10 15 Dice Rolls 3 10 Sticker Pack 4 80 125 Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash 6 20 Sticker Pack 7 25 Cash 8 150 225 Dice Rolls 9 25 Cash 10 30 15-minute Rent Frenzy 11 35 Sticker Pack 12 40 Cash 13 425 570 Dice Rolls 14 45 Sticker Pack 15 50 Cash 16 55 Cash 17 800 850 Dice Rolls 18 60 Cash 19 70 Sticker Pack 20 80 Cash 21 1,000 1,000 Dice Rolls 22 100 15-minute High Roller 23 120 Cash 24 130 120 Dice Rolls 25 700 Cash 26 150 130 Dice Rolls 27 250 Cash 28 200 Sticker Pack 29 225 5-minute Cash Boost 30 2,200 1,800 Dice Rolls 31 300 Cash 32 400 Sticker Pack 33 500 Cash 34 4,500 3,750 Dice Rolls 35 600 Sticker Pack 36 700 25-minute Rent Frenzy 37 800 500 Dice Rolls 38 3,500 Cash 39 900 550 Dice Rolls 40 1,000 Sticker Pack 41 1,100 Cash 42 6,500 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play “New Year’s Eve Bash” in Monopoly GO

The “New Year’s Eve Bash” event in Monopoly GO sees players picking up Sparkler tokens that are spread on different spaces across the board. Each token is worth a base two, which is then increased by your dice multiplier. Once you’ve grabbed a Sparkler token, it’ll move elsewhere on the board.

When Does the Event End?

The “New Year’s Eve Bash” event in Monopoly GO lasts from Dec. 30 at 10AM ET until Jan. 2 at around 10AM ET.

How to Get More “New Year’s Eve Bash” Tokens Easily

Pickup events are often easier in Monopoly GO to get more tokens for, depending on how tactical you’re able to be. Generally, you’ll want to look for clusters of tokens, in this case “New Year’s Eve Bash” tokens, and increase your dice multiplier when you’re between 5 and 9 spaces away from them to give yourself the best chance possible.

You should also keep in mind the tournament that’s going on alongside the main event. When the pickups are clustered around a Railroad, always increase your dice multiplier, as you’re likely to get something. That’ll result in you getting the most tokens possible.

Otherwise, you’ll want to focus on getting more dice rolls, either by completing milestones or through other means. You can get dice rolls by collecting your Free Gifts and completing your daily Quick Wins. Golden Blitz is also going to start back up again soon, and finishing an album is a great way to get more dice rolls. At The Escapist, we also have a list of free links that are designed to get you more dice rolls and other rewards, which we update daily.

Those are all the rewards, milestones, and prizes for the “New Year’s Eve Bash” event in Monopoly GO. Here’s to hoping you have a great start to your 2024!

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.