All Monopoly GO Firework Frenzy Rewards & Milestones, Listed

New Year’s is on the way, and Monopoly GO has launched the “Firework Frenzy” tournament to celebrate the event, so as usual, here’s a list of all the prizes and rewards you can get, as well as tips and tricks on how to play.

Every Reward and Milestone in “Firework Frenzy” in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Firework Frenzy” tournament in Monopoly GO features a ton of great rewards that can help you get more cash and thus progress through the game’s many boards. You can get those by hitting the various milestones available, and I’ve compiled a list below based on my experience cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Before I begin, a quick note that you’ll need to get five tokens to start the tournament. In total, there are also 3,960 dice rolls available to win across 30 levels.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 75 40 Dice Rolls 2 50 Sticker Pack 3 100 7 Prize Drop Chips 4 175 Cash 5 225 5-minute High Roller 6 300 130 Dice Rolls 7 275 Cash 8 450 15 Prize Drop Chips 9 550 240 Dice Rolls 10 625 Sticker Pack 11 650 30 Prize Drop Chips 12 700 Sticker Pack 13 800 20-minute Mega Heist 14 750 300 Dice Rolls 15 850 Sticker Pack 16 900 50 Prize Drop Chips 17 1,000 Cash 18 1,200 Cash 19 1,300 500 Dice Rolls 20 1,500 25-minute Rent Frenzy 21 1,800 Sticker Pack 22 2,000 80 Prize Drop Chips 23 2,300 Cash 24 2,600 950 Dice Rolls 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,500 100 Prize Drop Chips 27 4,000 Cash 28 4,500 20-minute Cash Grab 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1,800 Dice Rolls

Like this Event? Don’t forget to check out our compilation of All Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree Event Rewards and Milestones for even more fun this season!

Related: How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

In addition to those rewards, “Firework Frenzy,” like other tournaments in Monopoly GO, features a bunch of prizes you can get depending on where you place relative to other players. I’ve listed those rewards, which include a new Disco Ball Shield, below.

Rank 1: 2,500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, Disco Ball Shield

Rank 2: 1,200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, Disco Ball Shield

Rank 3: Snowflake Shield, 800 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, Disco Ball Shield

Rank 4: 600 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, Disco Ball Shield

Rank 5: 500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, Disco Ball Shield

Rank 6: 450 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, Disco Ball Shield

Rank 7: 400 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, Disco Ball Shield

Rank 8: 350 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 9: 300 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 10: 250 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 11: 200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 12: 150 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 13: 100 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 14 & Rank 15: 75 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 16 – Rank 20: 50 Dice Rolls, Cash

Rank 21 – Rank 50: Cash

How to Play “Firework Frenzy” in Monopoly GO

“Firework Frenzy” sees Monopoly GO players collecting Firework tokens by landing on any of the four Railroad spaces spread across the board. You’ll get a base number of tokens depending on what happens on the Railroad, which is then increased by your dice multiplier. Here’s my list of the base rates:

Shutdown:

Blocked = +2 tokens

Success = +4 tokens

Bank Heist:

Small = +4 tokens

Large = +6 tokens

Bankrupt = +8 tokens

As a note, there’s no way I know of at this time to manipulate whether you get a Bank Heist or Shutdown, so unfortunately, you’ll just have to leave that up to fate.

When Does the Event End?

The “Firework Frenzy” tournament in Monopoly GO lasts from Dec. 28 at 1PM ET until Dec. 30 at 1PM ET. At two days, it’s a longer tournament.

How to Get More “Firework Frenzy” Tokens Easily

Getting more tokens during the “Firework Frenzy” tournament in Monopoly GO is a matter of strategy and luck, though there are some ways to increase your odds. The first is to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a Railroad, as that increases your chances of success pretty massively.

Otherwise, the “Firework Frenzy” tournament is taking place alongside “Fortune Countdown,” which is a Tax Tile and Utility event. That means there’s not a lot of synergy between them overall, but you can use dice rolls won from the other to get tokens for one. That means it’s a good idea to target the closest milestone, regardless of whether it’s the event or tournament. Additionally, Peg-E is taking place right now, and you should take advantage of the plinko machine by getting as many dice rolls as you can.

As a note, the milestones for the “Firework Frenzy” tournament in Monopoly GO are really high, and you should be really cautious about not spending too many dice only to have the event end. It’s better to have more dice for when the next tournament starts than almost hit a milestone.

Finally, you can get dice rolls by collecting your Free Gifts and doing your daily Quick Wins. My team here at The Escapist also compiles a daily list of free dice roll links, which are super helpful for succeeding at events and tournaments. Here’s a link to that.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.