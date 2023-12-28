All Monopoly GO Firework Frenzy Rewards & Milestones, Listed

New Year’s is on the way, and Monopoly GO has launched the “Firework Frenzy” tournament to celebrate the event, so as usual, here’s a list of all the prizes and rewards you can get, as well as tips and tricks on how to play.
|JUMP TO:
|Every Reward and Milestone in “Firework Frenzy” in Monopoly GO, Listed
|How to Play “Firework Frenzy” in Monopoly GO
|When Does the Event End?
|How to Get More “Firework Frenzy” Tokens Easily
Every Reward and Milestone in “Firework Frenzy” in Monopoly GO, Listed
The “Firework Frenzy” tournament in Monopoly GO features a ton of great rewards that can help you get more cash and thus progress through the game’s many boards. You can get those by hitting the various milestones available, and I’ve compiled a list below based on my experience cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki.
Before I begin, a quick note that you’ll need to get five tokens to start the tournament. In total, there are also 3,960 dice rolls available to win across 30 levels.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|75
|40 Dice Rolls
|2
|50
|Sticker Pack
|3
|100
|7 Prize Drop Chips
|4
|175
|Cash
|5
|225
|5-minute High Roller
|6
|300
|130 Dice Rolls
|7
|275
|Cash
|8
|450
|15 Prize Drop Chips
|9
|550
|240 Dice Rolls
|10
|625
|Sticker Pack
|11
|650
|30 Prize Drop Chips
|12
|700
|Sticker Pack
|13
|800
|20-minute Mega Heist
|14
|750
|300 Dice Rolls
|15
|850
|Sticker Pack
|16
|900
|50 Prize Drop Chips
|17
|1,000
|Cash
|18
|1,200
|Cash
|19
|1,300
|500 Dice Rolls
|20
|1,500
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|21
|1,800
|Sticker Pack
|22
|2,000
|80 Prize Drop Chips
|23
|2,300
|Cash
|24
|2,600
|950 Dice Rolls
|25
|3,000
|Cash
|26
|3,500
|100 Prize Drop Chips
|27
|4,000
|Cash
|28
|4,500
|20-minute Cash Grab
|29
|5,000
|Cash
|30
|5,500
|1,800 Dice Rolls
Like this Event? Don’t forget to check out our compilation of All Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree Event Rewards and Milestones for even more fun this season!
Related: How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
In addition to those rewards, “Firework Frenzy,” like other tournaments in Monopoly GO, features a bunch of prizes you can get depending on where you place relative to other players. I’ve listed those rewards, which include a new Disco Ball Shield, below.
Rank 1: 2,500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, Disco Ball Shield
Rank 2: 1,200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, Disco Ball Shield
Rank 3: Snowflake Shield, 800 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, Disco Ball Shield
Rank 4: 600 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, Disco Ball Shield
Rank 5: 500 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, Disco Ball Shield
Rank 6: 450 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, Disco Ball Shield
Rank 7: 400 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack, Disco Ball Shield
Rank 8: 350 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 9: 300 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 10: 250 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 11: 200 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 12: 150 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 13: 100 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 14 & Rank 15: 75 Dice Rolls, Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 16 – Rank 20: 50 Dice Rolls, Cash
Rank 21 – Rank 50: Cash
How to Play “Firework Frenzy” in Monopoly GO
“Firework Frenzy” sees Monopoly GO players collecting Firework tokens by landing on any of the four Railroad spaces spread across the board. You’ll get a base number of tokens depending on what happens on the Railroad, which is then increased by your dice multiplier. Here’s my list of the base rates:
Shutdown:
Blocked = +2 tokens
Success = +4 tokens
Bank Heist:
Small = +4 tokens
Large = +6 tokens
Bankrupt = +8 tokens
As a note, there’s no way I know of at this time to manipulate whether you get a Bank Heist or Shutdown, so unfortunately, you’ll just have to leave that up to fate.
When Does the Event End?
The “Firework Frenzy” tournament in Monopoly GO lasts from Dec. 28 at 1PM ET until Dec. 30 at 1PM ET. At two days, it’s a longer tournament.
How to Get More “Firework Frenzy” Tokens Easily
Getting more tokens during the “Firework Frenzy” tournament in Monopoly GO is a matter of strategy and luck, though there are some ways to increase your odds. The first is to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a Railroad, as that increases your chances of success pretty massively.
Otherwise, the “Firework Frenzy” tournament is taking place alongside “Fortune Countdown,” which is a Tax Tile and Utility event. That means there’s not a lot of synergy between them overall, but you can use dice rolls won from the other to get tokens for one. That means it’s a good idea to target the closest milestone, regardless of whether it’s the event or tournament. Additionally, Peg-E is taking place right now, and you should take advantage of the plinko machine by getting as many dice rolls as you can.
As a note, the milestones for the “Firework Frenzy” tournament in Monopoly GO are really high, and you should be really cautious about not spending too many dice only to have the event end. It’s better to have more dice for when the next tournament starts than almost hit a milestone.
Finally, you can get dice rolls by collecting your Free Gifts and doing your daily Quick Wins. My team here at The Escapist also compiles a daily list of free dice roll links, which are super helpful for succeeding at events and tournaments. Here’s a link to that.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.