All Fortune Countdown Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

2023 is officially wrapping up, and Monopoly GO is here to celebrate with the “Fortune Countdown” event, so as usual, here’s my handy list of all the rewards and prizes you can get for it, alongside the milestones you need to hit, how to play, and win.

Every Monopoly Go “Fortune Countdown” Event Rewards & and Milestones, Listed

Like so many other events in Monopoly GO, you can win a lot of great prizes and rewards during “Fortune Countdown” just by hitting certain milestones. Knowing just what each milestone is and the rewards they get you can be really helpful when planning how to use your dice rolls, so I’ve compiled a list of them based on my own experience in the game cross-referenced against the list provided by the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Players can win a total of 15,175 dice rolls from playing the “Fortune Countdown” event in Monopoly GO and hitting all of its milestones across its 49 different levels. There are also prizes available to help with the ongoing PEG-E mini-game!

Milestone Level Points Requred Rewards 1 5 7 Prize Drop Chips 2 5 20 Dice Rolls 3 5 Sticker Pack 4 10 Cash 5 50 130 Dice Rolls 6 10 10 Prize Drop Chips 7 15 10-minute Cash Grab 8 15 Sticker Pack 9 15 15 Prize Drop Chips 10 100 225 Dice Rolls 11 20 Cash 12 25 Sticker Pack 13 25 20 Prize Drop Chips 14 25 Cash 15 240 475 Dice Rolls 16 30 15-minute Rent Frenzy 17 35 Sticker Pack 18 40 35 Prize Drop Chips 19 45 Cash 20 350 600 Dice Rolls 21 45 Cash 22 50 55 Prize Drop Chips 23 50 10-minute High Roller 24 55 Sticker Pack 25 700 1,000 Dice Rolls 26 80 Cash 27 60 Sticker Pack 28 65 85 Prize Drop Chips 29 70 125 Dice Rolls 30 500 Cash 31 100 150 Dice Rolls 32 150 Cash 33 200 105 Prize Drop Chips 34 250 5-minute Cash Boost 35 1,000 1,200 Dice Rolls 36 300 Sticker Pack 37 350 125 Prize Drop Chips 38 400 Cash 39 500 Cash 40 2,000 3,000 Dice Rolls 41 600 20-minute High Roller 42 650 170 Prize Drop Chips 43 700 850 Dice Rolls 44 1,600 Cash 45 750 900 Dice Rolls 46 800 210 Prize Drop Chips 47 850 Sticker Pack 48 900 Cash 49 4,000 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the “Fortune Countdown” Event in Monopoly GO

The “Fortune Countdown” event in Monopoly GO gives you three Clock tokens for landing on either of the Tax Tiles (Income Tax or Luxury Tax) and two for a Utility (Electric Company and Water Works). How much you earn is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

The “Fortune Countdown” event in Monopoly GO will run from Dec. 27 at 10AM ET until approximately Dec. 30 at 10AM ET.

How to Get More “Fortune Countdown” Tokens Easily

I dislike Tax Tile and Utility events like “Fortune Countdown” because, even though the milestones are often much lower, they’re a bit harder to hit for me. As always, my main recommendation for getting more Clock tokens for the event is to really consider your rolls. Increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from one.

You should also take into account what other tournaments are going on and what you can still get from them. It’s often a good idea to play the events off each other to maximize the number of dice rolls you can get, thus giving you more tokens easily. PEG-E is also going on this time around, which is going to help a lot.

Otherwise, you’ll want to make sure you’re grabbing your Free Gift every eight hours (within reason), and doing your Quick Wins. If you need a little push, also try getting the bonus from upgrading your landmarks. You can also check out our list of free dice roll links for Monopoly GO, which we update daily.

They say fortune favors the bold, so I hope that the “Fortune Countdown” in Monopoly GO favors you.

If you're looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.