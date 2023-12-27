Video Games

All Fortune Countdown Event Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

By
0
A header-sized image for the Fortune Countdown event in Monopoly GO showing Mr. Monopoly partying with some friends around a giant clock with streamers.

2023 is officially wrapping up, and Monopoly GO is here to celebrate with the “Fortune Countdown” event, so as usual, here’s my handy list of all the rewards and prizes you can get for it, alongside the milestones you need to hit, how to play, and win.

JUMP TO:
Every “Fortune Countdown” Event Reward & Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed
How to Play “Fortune Countdown” in Monopoly GO
When Does the Event End?
How to Get More “Fortune Countdown” Tokens

Every Monopoly Go “Fortune Countdown” Event Rewards & and Milestones, Listed

A full-sized image for the Fortune Countdown event in Monopoly GO showing Mr. Monopoly partying with some friends around a giant clock with streamers. The image is part of a list of all the rewards and milestones in the Fortune Countdown event in Monopoly GO.

Like so many other events in Monopoly GO, you can win a lot of great prizes and rewards during “Fortune Countdown” just by hitting certain milestones. Knowing just what each milestone is and the rewards they get you can be really helpful when planning how to use your dice rolls, so I’ve compiled a list of them based on my own experience in the game cross-referenced against the list provided by the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Players can win a total of 15,175 dice rolls from playing the “Fortune Countdown” event in Monopoly GO and hitting all of its milestones across its 49 different levels. There are also prizes available to help with the ongoing PEG-E mini-game!

Milestone LevelPoints RequredRewards
157 Prize Drop Chips
2520 Dice Rolls
35Sticker Pack
410Cash
550130 Dice Rolls
61010 Prize Drop Chips
71510-minute Cash Grab
815Sticker Pack
91515 Prize Drop Chips
10100225 Dice Rolls
1120Cash
1225Sticker Pack
132520 Prize Drop Chips
1425Cash
15240475 Dice Rolls
163015-minute Rent Frenzy
1735Sticker Pack
184035 Prize Drop Chips
1945Cash
20350600 Dice Rolls
2145Cash
225055 Prize Drop Chips
235010-minute High Roller
2455Sticker Pack
257001,000 Dice Rolls
2680Cash
2760Sticker Pack
286585 Prize Drop Chips
2970125 Dice Rolls
30500Cash
31100150 Dice Rolls
32150Cash
33200105 Prize Drop Chips
342505-minute Cash Boost
351,0001,200 Dice Rolls
36300Sticker Pack
37350125 Prize Drop Chips
38400Cash
39500Cash
402,0003,000 Dice Rolls
4160020-minute High Roller
42650170 Prize Drop Chips
43700850 Dice Rolls
441,600Cash
45750900 Dice Rolls
46800210 Prize Drop Chips
47850Sticker Pack
48900Cash
494,0006,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the “Fortune Countdown” Event in Monopoly GO

The “Fortune Countdown” event in Monopoly GO gives you three Clock tokens for landing on either of the Tax Tiles (Income Tax or Luxury Tax) and two for a Utility (Electric Company and Water Works). How much you earn is then increased by your dice multiplier.

Related: How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

When Does the Event End?

The “Fortune Countdown” event in Monopoly GO will run from Dec. 27 at 10AM ET until approximately Dec. 30 at 10AM ET.

Like this Event? Don’t forget to check out our compilation of every Monopoly Go Twinkle Tree Event Reward and Milestone.

How to Get More “Fortune Countdown” Tokens Easily

How to Send Stars in Monopoly GO

I dislike Tax Tile and Utility events like “Fortune Countdown” because, even though the milestones are often much lower, they’re a bit harder to hit for me. As always, my main recommendation for getting more Clock tokens for the event is to really consider your rolls. Increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from one.

You should also take into account what other tournaments are going on and what you can still get from them. It’s often a good idea to play the events off each other to maximize the number of dice rolls you can get, thus giving you more tokens easily. PEG-E is also going on this time around, which is going to help a lot.

Otherwise, you’ll want to make sure you’re grabbing your Free Gift every eight hours (within reason), and doing your Quick Wins. If you need a little push, also try getting the bonus from upgrading your landmarks. You can also check out our list of free dice roll links for Monopoly GO, which we update daily.

They say fortune favors the bold, so I hope that the “Fortune Countdown” in Monopoly GO favors you.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

About the author

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
    More Stories by Liam Nolan