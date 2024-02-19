All President’s Trail Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Victory Campaign” event has come to an end in Monopoly GO, with “President’s Trail” coming in to replace it, so here’s a list of all the rewards and milestones for that.

Every Reward, Milestone, & Prize in Monopoly GO’s “President’s Trail” Event

The “President’s Trial” even gives players the chance to win up to 13,200 by hitting the 50 available milestones. I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “President’s Trail” event below based on my experience with the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki, which is a great source of information on the mobile title.

Milestone Level Points Required Rewards 1 5 Cash 2 10 15 Dice Rolls 3 10 5 Prize Drop Chips 4 10 Sticker Pack 5 60 100 Dice Rolls 6 15 8 Prize Drop Chips 7 20 Cash 8 25 10-minute Cash Grab 9 20 12 Prize Drop Chips 10 150 225 Dice Rolls 11 25 Cash 12 30 Sticker Pack 13 40 Cash 14 45 15 Prize Drop Chips 15 400 500 Dice Rolls 16 45 Sticker Pack 17 50 Cash 18 55 25 Prize Drop Chips 19 60 Cash 20 800 850 Dice Rolls 21 60 40 Prize Drop Chips 22 65 Sticker Pack 23 70 70 Dice Rolls 24 80 Cash 25 1,200 1,100 Dice Rolls 26 90 10-minute High Roller 27 100 Sticker Pack 28 115 60 Prize Drop Chips 29 140 140 Dice Rolls 30 1,000 Cash 31 200 Sticker Pack 32 250 200 Dice Rolls 33 300 Cash 34 350 70 Prize Drop Chips 35 1,600 1,400 Dice Rolls 36 500 5-minute Cash Boost 37 550 Sticker Pack 38 700 Cash 39 800 80 Prize Drop Chips 40 2,500 2,000 Dice Rolls 41 900 15-minute High Roller 42 950 Cash 43 1,000 100 Prize Drop Chips 44 1,100 600 Dice Rolls 45 2,000 Cash 46 1,100 130 Prize Drop Chips 47 1,200 Cash 48 1,300 Sticker Pack 49 1,400 Cash 50 6,200 6,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the Monopoly GO “President’s Trail” Event

The “President’s Trail” event in Monopoly GO is a pickup event, which means to get tokens and win rewards, you need to land on spaces randomly distributed across the board. You’ll get two tokens for each pickup, which is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

The “President’s Trail” event in Monopoly GO will last from February 19 at 10AM ET until February 21 at 10AM ET, meaning you have two days to hit all the milestones you can to win the game’s rewards and prizes.

How to Get More Dice Rolls

Getting more dice rolls is key to getting the rewards in Monopoly GO events like “President’s Trail” and hitting all the milestones possible. In general, you’ll want to try and get dice rolls by advancing in the event using the above list, while also paying attention to how you can do well in other events like PEG-E — which is currently ongoing — and whatever tournament is happening. Generally, you’ll want to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a cluster of tokens, especially if they’re around a Railroad square, as that maximizes your chances of winning big.

Outside of that, we compile a list of free dice rolls that we update daily. You can find the list here, which is full of safe links for free dice rolls in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.