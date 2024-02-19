Video Games

All President’s Trail Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

An image for the President's Trail event in Monopoly GO showing Mr Monopoly and his dog looking at the White House.

The “Victory Campaign” event has come to an end in Monopoly GO, with “President’s Trail” coming in to replace it, so here’s a list of all the rewards and milestones for that.

Every Reward, Milestone, & Prize in Monopoly GO’s “President’s Trail” Event

The “President’s Trial” even gives players the chance to win up to 13,200 by hitting the 50 available milestones. I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “President’s Trail” event below based on my experience with the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki, which is a great source of information on the mobile title.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredRewards
15Cash
21015 Dice Rolls
3105 Prize Drop Chips
410Sticker Pack
560100 Dice Rolls
6158 Prize Drop Chips
720Cash
82510-minute Cash Grab
92012 Prize Drop Chips
10150225 Dice Rolls
1125Cash
1230Sticker Pack
1340Cash
144515 Prize Drop Chips
15400500 Dice Rolls
1645Sticker Pack
1750Cash
185525 Prize Drop Chips
1960Cash
20800850 Dice Rolls
216040 Prize Drop Chips
2265Sticker Pack
237070 Dice Rolls
2480Cash
251,2001,100 Dice Rolls
269010-minute High Roller
27100Sticker Pack
2811560 Prize Drop Chips
29140140 Dice Rolls
301,000Cash
31200Sticker Pack
32250200 Dice Rolls
33300Cash
3435070 Prize Drop Chips
351,6001,400 Dice Rolls
365005-minute Cash Boost
37550Sticker Pack
38700Cash
3980080 Prize Drop Chips
402,5002,000 Dice Rolls
4190015-minute High Roller
42950Cash
431,000100 Prize Drop Chips
441,100600 Dice Rolls
452,000Cash
461,100130 Prize Drop Chips
471,200Cash
481,300Sticker Pack
491,400Cash
506,2006,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the Monopoly GO “President’s Trail” Event

The “President’s Trail” event in Monopoly GO is a pickup event, which means to get tokens and win rewards, you need to land on spaces randomly distributed across the board. You’ll get two tokens for each pickup, which is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

The “President’s Trail” event in Monopoly GO will last from February 19 at 10AM ET until February 21 at 10AM ET, meaning you have two days to hit all the milestones you can to win the game’s rewards and prizes.

How to Get More Dice Rolls

Getting more dice rolls is key to getting the rewards in Monopoly GO events like “President’s Trail” and hitting all the milestones possible. In general, you’ll want to try and get dice rolls by advancing in the event using the above list, while also paying attention to how you can do well in other events like PEG-E — which is currently ongoing — and whatever tournament is happening. Generally, you’ll want to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a cluster of tokens, especially if they’re around a Railroad square, as that maximizes your chances of winning big.

Outside of that, we compile a list of free dice rolls that we update daily. You can find the list here, which is full of safe links for free dice rolls in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

