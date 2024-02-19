All President’s Trail Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Victory Campaign” event has come to an end in Monopoly GO, with “President’s Trail” coming in to replace it, so here’s a list of all the rewards and milestones for that.
Every Reward, Milestone, & Prize in Monopoly GO’s “President’s Trail” Event
The “President’s Trial” even gives players the chance to win up to 13,200 by hitting the 50 available milestones. I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “President’s Trail” event below based on my experience with the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki, which is a great source of information on the mobile title.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Rewards
|1
|5
|Cash
|2
|10
|15 Dice Rolls
|3
|10
|5 Prize Drop Chips
|4
|10
|Sticker Pack
|5
|60
|100 Dice Rolls
|6
|15
|8 Prize Drop Chips
|7
|20
|Cash
|8
|25
|10-minute Cash Grab
|9
|20
|12 Prize Drop Chips
|10
|150
|225 Dice Rolls
|11
|25
|Cash
|12
|30
|Sticker Pack
|13
|40
|Cash
|14
|45
|15 Prize Drop Chips
|15
|400
|500 Dice Rolls
|16
|45
|Sticker Pack
|17
|50
|Cash
|18
|55
|25 Prize Drop Chips
|19
|60
|Cash
|20
|800
|850 Dice Rolls
|21
|60
|40 Prize Drop Chips
|22
|65
|Sticker Pack
|23
|70
|70 Dice Rolls
|24
|80
|Cash
|25
|1,200
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|26
|90
|10-minute High Roller
|27
|100
|Sticker Pack
|28
|115
|60 Prize Drop Chips
|29
|140
|140 Dice Rolls
|30
|1,000
|Cash
|31
|200
|Sticker Pack
|32
|250
|200 Dice Rolls
|33
|300
|Cash
|34
|350
|70 Prize Drop Chips
|35
|1,600
|1,400 Dice Rolls
|36
|500
|5-minute Cash Boost
|37
|550
|Sticker Pack
|38
|700
|Cash
|39
|800
|80 Prize Drop Chips
|40
|2,500
|2,000 Dice Rolls
|41
|900
|15-minute High Roller
|42
|950
|Cash
|43
|1,000
|100 Prize Drop Chips
|44
|1,100
|600 Dice Rolls
|45
|2,000
|Cash
|46
|1,100
|130 Prize Drop Chips
|47
|1,200
|Cash
|48
|1,300
|Sticker Pack
|49
|1,400
|Cash
|50
|6,200
|6,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play the Monopoly GO “President’s Trail” Event
The “President’s Trail” event in Monopoly GO is a pickup event, which means to get tokens and win rewards, you need to land on spaces randomly distributed across the board. You’ll get two tokens for each pickup, which is then increased by your dice multiplier.
When Does the Event End?
The “President’s Trail” event in Monopoly GO will last from February 19 at 10AM ET until February 21 at 10AM ET, meaning you have two days to hit all the milestones you can to win the game’s rewards and prizes.
How to Get More Dice Rolls
Getting more dice rolls is key to getting the rewards in Monopoly GO events like “President’s Trail” and hitting all the milestones possible. In general, you’ll want to try and get dice rolls by advancing in the event using the above list, while also paying attention to how you can do well in other events like PEG-E — which is currently ongoing — and whatever tournament is happening. Generally, you’ll want to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a cluster of tokens, especially if they’re around a Railroad square, as that maximizes your chances of winning big.
Outside of that, we compile a list of free dice rolls that we update daily. You can find the list here, which is full of safe links for free dice rolls in Monopoly GO.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.