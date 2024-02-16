All Victory Campaign Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Victory Campaign” event is here in Monopoly GO, so if you’re looking for the milestones you’ll need to hit to get all the rewards and prizes available, here’s our list.

Every Reward, Milestone, & Prize in Monopoly GO’s “Victory Campaign” Event

In total, there are 49 milestones in the “Victory Campaign” event in Monopoly GO, allowing for players to win up to 15,175 dice rolls. You can read my list below, which I compiled based on my experience with the game cross-referenced against the ever-reliable Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 5 7 Prize Drop Chips 2 5 20 Dice Rolls 3 5 Sticker Pack 4 10 Cash 5 50 130 Dice Rolls 6 10 10 Prize Drop Chips 7 15 10-minute Cash Grab 8 15 Sticker Pack 9 15 15 Prize Drop Chips 10 100 225 Dice Rolls 11 20 Cash 12 25 Sticker Pack 13 25 20 Prize Drop Chips 14 25 Cash 15 240 475 Dice Rolls 16 30 15-minute Rent Frenzy 17 35 Sticker Pack 18 40 35 Prize Drop Chips 19 45 Cash 20 350 600 Dice Rolls 21 45 Cash 22 50 55 Prize Drop Chips 23 50 10-minute High Roller 24 55 Sticker Pack 25 700 1,000 Dice Rolls 26 80 Cash 27 60 Sticker Pack 28 65 85 Prize Drop Chips 29 70 125 Dice Rolls 30 500 Cash 31 100 150 Dice Rolls 32 150 Cash 33 200 105 Prize Drop Chips 34 250 5-minute Cash Boost 35 1,000 1,200 Dice Rolls 36 300 Sticker Pack 37 350 125 Prize Drop Chips 38 400 Cash 39 500 Cash 40 2,000 3,000 Dice Rolls 41 600 20-minute High Roller 42 650 170 Prize Drop Chips 43 700 850 Dice Rolls 44 1,600 Cash 45 750 900 Dice Rolls 46 800 210 Prize Drop Chips 47 850 Sticker Pack 48 900 Cash 49 4,000 6,500, Sticker Pack

How to Play the Monopoly GO “Victory Campaign” Event

The “Victory Campaign” event in Monopoly GO is a Utility and Tax Tile event. You’ll get two event tokens for landing on either Utility Tile and three for any Tax Tile, increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

The Monopoly GO “Victory Campaign” event will last from Feb. 16 at 10AM ET until Feb. 19 at 10AM ET, making it a three-day event.

How to Get More Dice Rolls

Dice rolls are key to succeeding at any Monopoly GO event, and “Victory Campaign” is no different. You’ll be able to easily get dice rolls by completing milestones, as they’re available as rewards and prizes. You’ll want to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 squares away from a Utility or Tax Tile, as that gives you the highest chance of hitting one. Otherwise, try and do the best you can in PEG-E, which is back, and the ongoing tournament.

Finally, you can get a lot of free dice rolls by using links in Monopoly GO. While not all links are safe, we’ve compiled a list of free and safe links for free dice rolls in Monopoly GO that we update daily. You can find that here.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.