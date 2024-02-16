Video Games

All Victory Campaign Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

A header image for the Victory Campaign event in Monopoly GO showing Mr. Monopoly in a campaign office.

The “Victory Campaign” event is here in Monopoly GO, so if you’re looking for the milestones you’ll need to hit to get all the rewards and prizes available, here’s our list.

Every Reward, Milestone, & Prize in Monopoly GO’s “Victory Campaign” Event

In total, there are 49 milestones in the “Victory Campaign” event in Monopoly GO, allowing for players to win up to 15,175 dice rolls. You can read my list below, which I compiled based on my experience with the game cross-referenced against the ever-reliable Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
157 Prize Drop Chips
2520 Dice Rolls
35Sticker Pack
410Cash
550130 Dice Rolls
61010 Prize Drop Chips
71510-minute Cash Grab
815Sticker Pack
91515 Prize Drop Chips
10100225 Dice Rolls
1120Cash
1225Sticker Pack
132520 Prize Drop Chips
1425Cash
15240475 Dice Rolls
163015-minute Rent Frenzy
1735Sticker Pack
184035 Prize Drop Chips
1945Cash
20350600 Dice Rolls
2145Cash
225055 Prize Drop Chips
235010-minute High Roller
2455Sticker Pack
257001,000 Dice Rolls
2680Cash
2760Sticker Pack
286585 Prize Drop Chips
2970125 Dice Rolls
30500Cash
31100150 Dice Rolls
32150Cash
33200105 Prize Drop Chips
342505-minute Cash Boost
351,0001,200 Dice Rolls
36300Sticker Pack
37350125 Prize Drop Chips
38400Cash
39500Cash
402,0003,000 Dice Rolls
4160020-minute High Roller
42650170 Prize Drop Chips
43700850 Dice Rolls
441,600Cash
45750900 Dice Rolls
46800210 Prize Drop Chips
47850Sticker Pack
48900Cash
494,0006,500, Sticker Pack

How to Play the Monopoly GO “Victory Campaign” Event

A full-sized image for the Victory Campaign event in Monopoly GO showing Mr. Monopoly in a campaign office. The image is part of an article on all the rewards and milestones for the Victory Campaign event in Monopoly GO.

The “Victory Campaign” event in Monopoly GO is a Utility and Tax Tile event. You’ll get two event tokens for landing on either Utility Tile and three for any Tax Tile, increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

The Monopoly GO “Victory Campaign” event will last from Feb. 16 at 10AM ET until Feb. 19 at 10AM ET, making it a three-day event.

How to Get More Dice Rolls

Dice rolls are key to succeeding at any Monopoly GO event, and “Victory Campaign” is no different. You’ll be able to easily get dice rolls by completing milestones, as they’re available as rewards and prizes. You’ll want to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 squares away from a Utility or Tax Tile, as that gives you the highest chance of hitting one. Otherwise, try and do the best you can in PEG-E, which is back, and the ongoing tournament.

Finally, you can get a lot of free dice rolls by using links in Monopoly GO. While not all links are safe, we’ve compiled a list of free and safe links for free dice rolls in Monopoly GO that we update daily. You can find that here.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

