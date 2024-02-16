All Victory Campaign Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Victory Campaign” event is here in Monopoly GO, so if you’re looking for the milestones you’ll need to hit to get all the rewards and prizes available, here’s our list.
Every Reward, Milestone, & Prize in Monopoly GO’s “Victory Campaign” Event
In total, there are 49 milestones in the “Victory Campaign” event in Monopoly GO, allowing for players to win up to 15,175 dice rolls. You can read my list below, which I compiled based on my experience with the game cross-referenced against the ever-reliable Monopoly GO Wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|5
|7 Prize Drop Chips
|2
|5
|20 Dice Rolls
|3
|5
|Sticker Pack
|4
|10
|Cash
|5
|50
|130 Dice Rolls
|6
|10
|10 Prize Drop Chips
|7
|15
|10-minute Cash Grab
|8
|15
|Sticker Pack
|9
|15
|15 Prize Drop Chips
|10
|100
|225 Dice Rolls
|11
|20
|Cash
|12
|25
|Sticker Pack
|13
|25
|20 Prize Drop Chips
|14
|25
|Cash
|15
|240
|475 Dice Rolls
|16
|30
|15-minute Rent Frenzy
|17
|35
|Sticker Pack
|18
|40
|35 Prize Drop Chips
|19
|45
|Cash
|20
|350
|600 Dice Rolls
|21
|45
|Cash
|22
|50
|55 Prize Drop Chips
|23
|50
|10-minute High Roller
|24
|55
|Sticker Pack
|25
|700
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|26
|80
|Cash
|27
|60
|Sticker Pack
|28
|65
|85 Prize Drop Chips
|29
|70
|125 Dice Rolls
|30
|500
|Cash
|31
|100
|150 Dice Rolls
|32
|150
|Cash
|33
|200
|105 Prize Drop Chips
|34
|250
|5-minute Cash Boost
|35
|1,000
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|36
|300
|Sticker Pack
|37
|350
|125 Prize Drop Chips
|38
|400
|Cash
|39
|500
|Cash
|40
|2,000
|3,000 Dice Rolls
|41
|600
|20-minute High Roller
|42
|650
|170 Prize Drop Chips
|43
|700
|850 Dice Rolls
|44
|1,600
|Cash
|45
|750
|900 Dice Rolls
|46
|800
|210 Prize Drop Chips
|47
|850
|Sticker Pack
|48
|900
|Cash
|49
|4,000
|6,500, Sticker Pack
How to Play the Monopoly GO “Victory Campaign” Event
The “Victory Campaign” event in Monopoly GO is a Utility and Tax Tile event. You’ll get two event tokens for landing on either Utility Tile and three for any Tax Tile, increased by your dice multiplier.
When Does the Event End?
The Monopoly GO “Victory Campaign” event will last from Feb. 16 at 10AM ET until Feb. 19 at 10AM ET, making it a three-day event.
How to Get More Dice Rolls
Dice rolls are key to succeeding at any Monopoly GO event, and “Victory Campaign” is no different. You’ll be able to easily get dice rolls by completing milestones, as they’re available as rewards and prizes. You’ll want to increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 squares away from a Utility or Tax Tile, as that gives you the highest chance of hitting one. Otherwise, try and do the best you can in PEG-E, which is back, and the ongoing tournament.
Finally, you can get a lot of free dice rolls by using links in Monopoly GO. While not all links are safe, we’ve compiled a list of free and safe links for free dice rolls in Monopoly GO that we update daily. You can find that here.
If you're looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs.