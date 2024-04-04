All Palace Parade Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Leaving Easter behind, Monopoly GO invites players to be royalty in its newest challenge – and the Palace Parade milestone rewards are packed with dice rolls, sticker packs, and cash to collect.
After the hefty Egg-Cellent Easter solo challenge that started the week, players are moving on to the solo challenge that will prep them for the upcoming Fountain Partners minigame set to start at the end of this week. To stock up on dice rolls, players will want to snag as many of the Palade Parade milestone rewards as possible.
Table of contents
All Monopoly GO Palace Parade Rewards & Prizes
The Palace Parade milestone rewards in Monopoly GO no longer have pickaxes, rebalancing the types of rewards players can collect. In this challenge, there are a total of 15,645 dice rolls, with 42 levels ranging in point difficulty. Below is every milestone reward for Palace Parade, as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5 Points
|Cash
|2
|5 Points
|20 Dice Rolls
|3
|10 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|4
|50 Points
|125 Dice Rolls
|5
|15 Points
|Cash
|6
|15 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|15 Points
|Rent Frenzy Boost (10 Min)
|8
|20 Points
|Cash
|9
|100 Points
|225 Dice Rolls
|10
|25 Points
|Cash
|
|11
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|12
|30 Points
|Cash
|13
|250 Points
|450 Dice Rolls
|14
|35 Points
|Cash
|15
|40 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|16
|45 Points
|Cash
|17
|400 Points
|700 Dice Rolls
|18
|50 Points
|High Roller Boost (10 Min)
|19
|75 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|20
|60 Points
|Cash
|
|21
|700 Points
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|22
|60 Points
|Cash
|23
|65 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|24
|70 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (15 Minutes)
|25
|80 Points
|100 Dice Rolls
|26
|500 Points
|Cash
|27
|150 Points
|225 Dice Rolls
|28
|200 Points
|Cash
|29
|250 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|30
|1,200 Points
|1,700 Dice Rolls
|
|31
|300 Points
|Cash Boost (5 Min)
|32
|400 Points
|Cash
|33
|500 Points
|Cash
|34
|1,800 Points
|2,400 Dice Rolls
|35
|550 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|36
|600 Points
|Cash
|37
|700 Points
|700 Dice Rolls
|38
|1,300 Points
|Cash
|39
|750 Points
|800 Dice Rolls
|40
|800 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|41
|900 Points
|Cash
|42
|4,300 Points
|7,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Palace Parade in Monopoly GO
To earn every Palace Parade milestone reward in Monopoly GO, players must land on the Income Tax, Utilities, and Luxury Tax spaces. This is a tricky challenge compared Egg-Cellent Easter, as pickups spawn randomly on any tile, while Palace Parade requires players to land on certain spaces that don’t move. Because of this, it may be costly in dice rolls too.
When The Palace Parade Event Ends in Monopoly GO
The Palace Parade event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 4, 2024, and will end on April 6. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.
How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
To get more dice in Monopoly GO, players should participate in the ongoing challenges, finish the Quick Wins for the day, complete sticker collections, and cash in on free dice roll codes. To help collect as many rolls as possible, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.