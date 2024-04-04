Category:
All Palace Parade Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Laura Gray
Published: Apr 4, 2024 10:55 am
Leaving Easter behind, Monopoly GO invites players to be royalty in its newest challenge – and the Palace Parade milestone rewards are packed with dice rolls, sticker packs, and cash to collect.

After the hefty Egg-Cellent Easter solo challenge that started the week, players are moving on to the solo challenge that will prep them for the upcoming Fountain Partners minigame set to start at the end of this week. To stock up on dice rolls, players will want to snag as many of the Palade Parade milestone rewards as possible.

All Monopoly GO Palace Parade Rewards & Prizes

The Palace Parade milestone rewards in Monopoly GO no longer have pickaxes, rebalancing the types of rewards players can collect. In this challenge, there are a total of 15,645 dice rolls, with 42 levels ranging in point difficulty. Below is every milestone reward for Palace Parade, as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
15 PointsCash
25 Points20 Dice Rolls
310 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
450 Points125 Dice Rolls
515 PointsCash
615 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
715 PointsRent Frenzy Boost (10 Min)
820 PointsCash
9100 Points225 Dice Rolls
1025 PointsCash
1125 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1230 PointsCash
13250 Points450 Dice Rolls
1435 PointsCash
1540 PointsGold Sticker Pack
1645 PointsCash
17400 Points700 Dice Rolls
1850 PointsHigh Roller Boost (10 Min)
1975 PointsPink Sticker Pack
2060 PointsCash
21700 Points1,200 Dice Rolls
2260 PointsCash
2365 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
2470 PointsCash Grab Boost (15 Minutes)
2580 Points100 Dice Rolls
26500 PointsCash
27150 Points225 Dice Rolls
28200 PointsCash
29250 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
301,200 Points1,700 Dice Rolls
31300 PointsCash Boost (5 Min)
32400 PointsCash
33500 PointsCash
341,800 Points2,400 Dice Rolls
35550 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
36600 PointsCash
37700 Points700 Dice Rolls
381,300 PointsCash
39750 Points800 Dice Rolls
40800 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
41900 PointsCash
424,300 Points7,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Palace Parade in Monopoly GO

To earn every Palace Parade milestone reward in Monopoly GO, players must land on the Income Tax, Utilities, and Luxury Tax spaces. This is a tricky challenge compared Egg-Cellent Easter, as pickups spawn randomly on any tile, while Palace Parade requires players to land on certain spaces that don’t move. Because of this, it may be costly in dice rolls too.

Related: How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO

When The Palace Parade Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Palace Parade event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 4, 2024, and will end on April 6. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get more dice in Monopoly GO, players should participate in the ongoing challenges, finish the Quick Wins for the day, complete sticker collections, and cash in on free dice roll codes. To help collect as many rolls as possible, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

