All Palace Parade Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Leaving Easter behind, Monopoly GO invites players to be royalty in its newest challenge – and the Palace Parade milestone rewards are packed with dice rolls, sticker packs, and cash to collect.

After the hefty Egg-Cellent Easter solo challenge that started the week, players are moving on to the solo challenge that will prep them for the upcoming Fountain Partners minigame set to start at the end of this week. To stock up on dice rolls, players will want to snag as many of the Palade Parade milestone rewards as possible.

All Monopoly GO Palace Parade Rewards & Prizes

The Palace Parade milestone rewards in Monopoly GO no longer have pickaxes, rebalancing the types of rewards players can collect. In this challenge, there are a total of 15,645 dice rolls, with 42 levels ranging in point difficulty. Below is every milestone reward for Palace Parade, as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Points Cash 2 5 Points 20 Dice Rolls 3 10 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 50 Points 125 Dice Rolls 5 15 Points Cash 6 15 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 15 Points Rent Frenzy Boost (10 Min) 8 20 Points Cash 9 100 Points 225 Dice Rolls 10 25 Points Cash 11 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 12 30 Points Cash 13 250 Points 450 Dice Rolls 14 35 Points Cash 15 40 Points Gold Sticker Pack 16 45 Points Cash 17 400 Points 700 Dice Rolls 18 50 Points High Roller Boost (10 Min) 19 75 Points Pink Sticker Pack 20 60 Points Cash 21 700 Points 1,200 Dice Rolls 22 60 Points Cash 23 65 Points Blue Sticker Pack 24 70 Points Cash Grab Boost (15 Minutes) 25 80 Points 100 Dice Rolls 26 500 Points Cash 27 150 Points 225 Dice Rolls 28 200 Points Cash 29 250 Points Blue Sticker Pack 30 1,200 Points 1,700 Dice Rolls 31 300 Points Cash Boost (5 Min) 32 400 Points Cash 33 500 Points Cash 34 1,800 Points 2,400 Dice Rolls 35 550 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 36 600 Points Cash 37 700 Points 700 Dice Rolls 38 1,300 Points Cash 39 750 Points 800 Dice Rolls 40 800 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 41 900 Points Cash 42 4,300 Points 7,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Palace Parade in Monopoly GO

To earn every Palace Parade milestone reward in Monopoly GO, players must land on the Income Tax, Utilities, and Luxury Tax spaces. This is a tricky challenge compared Egg-Cellent Easter, as pickups spawn randomly on any tile, while Palace Parade requires players to land on certain spaces that don’t move. Because of this, it may be costly in dice rolls too.

When The Palace Parade Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Palace Parade event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 4, 2024, and will end on April 6. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get more dice in Monopoly GO, players should participate in the ongoing challenges, finish the Quick Wins for the day, complete sticker collections, and cash in on free dice roll codes. To help collect as many rolls as possible, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

