How to Unlock Daisy Duck’s Boutique and Become a Disney Dreamlight Valley Fashion Icon

Shaun Cichacki
Published: May 1, 2024 10:55 am

One of the most exciting things about the Thrills & Frills update in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the ability to unlock a new building — the Boutique. Let’s find out how to get this building into our town, and why it’s super cool to have.

How To Unlock The Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Daisy Duck's house in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Screenshot by The Escapist

If you’re looking to get the Boutique up and running, you’ll first need to talk to Daisy Duck. Once you’ve spoken to her, you’ll find that her Boutique has shrunk down to an almost microscopic size. She’ll send you on a quest to find some items to make into an Exlir to bring it back to its regular size. The items you’ll need to find are as follows;

  • Dream Shards
  • Carrots
  • Topaz
  • White Daisies

After you’ve tracked down and found all of these items, head to the nearest Crafting Bench to make the Wonderland Exlir. This will upgrade your Watering Can to help you get the Boutique back to its normal size and get it back in business. Head back to Daisy’s Home, where you’ll find the tiny boutique inside.

Daisy's Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Screenshot by The Escapist

Bring out your Watering Can and water the tiny Boutique and its being to sparkle and glow. You can place this into your inventory and place it anywhere you’d like in the Valley, bringing the You Have Mail questline one step closer to completion.

Katie and Daisy inside of the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Screenshot by The Escapist

After heading inside, speak to Daisy to get your very own mannequin in her boutique. You’ll need to customize a few pieces of clothing to complete this quest and start on your next adventure. The clothing customization option is rather in-depth, so prepare to spend plenty of time making your next masterpiece.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC & Mobile.

Disney Dreamlight Valley
