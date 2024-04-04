When Does The Fountain Partners Event Begin in Monopoly GO?

The Springs Treasures minigame has come to a close in Monopoly GO, and players are ready for the next challenge. Thankfully, the next partners event will begin shortly, letting fans team up for rewards.

Partners minigames are particularly good for grinding rewards in Monopoly GO. Teaming up with four friends, players have the chance to earn milestone rewards while completing tasks. Dice rolls, sticker packs, cash, and a new board token are on the line for the Fountain Partners minigame, which is set to start in just a few days.

When Will The Fountain Partners Event Start in Monopoly GO?

As informed by information on the Monopoly GO wiki page, the Fountain Partners minigame will begin on April 6. The exact time has yet to be revealed.

What Are The Milestone Rewards For Fountain Partners?

Players will win the following rewards a total of four times – once with each partner:

Milestone Level Points Rewards 1 2,500 Points 200 Dice Rolls 2 6,000 Points Cash 3 13,000 Points Cash Grab Boost, 200-300 Dice Rolls, Cash 4 26,500 Points High Roller Boost, 300-500 Dice Rolls, Pink Sticker Pack 5 32,000 Points Sticker Pack Boost, 400-600 Dice Rolls, Blue Sticker Pack

Each partner slot will require 80,000 points to full complete. Finishing all four slots will earn the player 5,000 Dice Rolls, a Magenta Sticker Pack, and a Clam Shell Mr. M token.

How To Play the Fountain Partners Minigame in Monopoly GO

To play this minigame, players will need to pick up tokens on the board that can be used in the team tasks featured for the minigame. In the previous partners minigame, players built cars together, but it isn’t known what goal will be presented in Fountain Partners at this time.

However, because the event requires pickups to participate, players will want to make sure they have plenty of dice rolls stockpiled ahead of time. This can be done by participating in active challenges and grabbing free codes each day. To ensure no codes are missed, check out our free dice rolls article, which is updated with the newest codes daily.

If you’re looking for something else, here’s our entire archive of Monopoly GO articles. Monopoly GO is available on iOS and Android.

