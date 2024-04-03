What Happens to Extra Pickaxes When Spring Treasures Ends

When it comes to treasure-digging minigames in Monopoly GO, the most important thing is pickaxes. However, what happens to the extras players don’t use once the event is over or the boards are completed?

Pickaxes are used to dig up treasures during Treasure Dig minigames in Monopoly GO. They are awarded by completing Quick Wins, accepting free gifts from the store, and most importantly – from the challenges that happen alongside the minigame. Players will need a hefty quantity to dig up every treasure item, but sometimes they have extras that were hard work to get. Thankfully, these rewards don’t just disappear.

What To Do With Pickaxes After a Treasure Event in Monopoly GO

Pickaxes left over after completing all 20 boards in a treasure dig minigame will convert to dice rolls. This only counts for the pickaxes players still have in their inventory after completing the boards.

For those who don’t complete all the treasure boards, the pickaxes still held will also convert into dice rolls.

What Happens To Unclaimed Pickaxes Rewards in Monopoly GO

Unlike the pickaxes players already hold in Monopoly GO, any left as rewards in active challenges won’t be quite so helpful. All pickaxes rewards left after completing the 20 treasure boards will become a Cash reward.

For many, it is best to stop playing the challenges active during the treasure events after finishing the minigame, as all dice roll rewards will be ready for the next minigame. This will ensure players hit the ground running with plenty of rolls, especially if the activity to follow is a Partner minigame.

Additionally, players can stack the dice rolls they win from treasure digs with the free dice rolls that are available daily. Those wanting a hefty stockpile of rolls can find free codes in our free dice rolls article, which is updated daily.

If you’re looking for something else, here’s our entire archive of Monopoly GO articles. Monopoly GO is available on iOS and Android.

