All Egg-Cellent Easter Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Easter-themed events continue on Mononoply GO, as players jump in on the Egg-Cellent Easter solo challenge event for the chance to win a ton of great milestone rewards, which we’ve listed below.

All Monopoly GO Egg-Cellent Easter Rewards & Prizes

Screenshot via Escapist

Earning Egg-Cellent Easter milestone rewards is going to be important for players attempting to complete the Spring Treasures Dig minigame currently active in Monopoly GO. Additionally, the challenge has a total of 13,845 Dice Rolls to pick up. Here is everything we know about the Egg-Cellent Easter milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 3 Points 10 Dice Rolls 2 10 Points 4 Pickaxes 3 10 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 10 Points Cash 5 60 Points 100 Dice Rolls 6 15 Points 6 Pickaxes 7 20 Points Cash 8 25 Points Cash Grab Boost (10 Min) 9 20 Points 7 Pickaxes 10 150 Points 225 Dice Rolls 11 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 12 30 Points 8 Pickaxes 13 40 Points Cash 14 45 Points 10 Pickaxes 15 400 Points 500 Dice Rolls 16 45 Points 14 Pickaxes 17 50 Points Gold Sticker Pack 18 55 Points Cash 19 60 Points 16 Pickaxes 20 800 Points 850 Dice Rolls 21 60 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 22 65 Points 18 Pickaxes 23 70 Points 70 Dice Rolls 24 80 Points Cash 25 1,200 Points 1,100 Dice Rolls 26 90 Points High Roller Boost (10 Min) 27 100 Points 20 Pickaxes 28 115 Points Blue Sticker Pack 29 140 Points 140 Dice Rolls 30 1,000 Points Cash 31 200 Points Blue Sticker Pack 32 250 Points 200 Dice Rolls 33 300 Points 25 Pickaxes 34 350 Points Cash 35 1,600 Points 1,400 Dice Rolls 36 500 Points Cash Boost (5 Min) 37 550 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 38 700 Points Cash 39 800 Points 30 Pickaxes 40 2,500 Points 2,000 Dice Rolls 41 900 Points High Roller Boost (15 Min) 42 950 Points Cash 43 1,000 Points 45 Pickaxes 44 1,100 Points 600 Dice Rolls 45 2,000 Points Cash 46 1,150 Points 650 Dice Rolls 47 1,200 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 48 1,300 Points 65 Pickaxes 49 1,400 Points Cash 50 6,200 Points 6,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Egg-Cellent Easter in Monopoly GO

To gather up the milestone rewards for Egg-Cellent Easter in Monopoly GO for the Dice Rolls, Pickaxes, and Sticker Packs, players will need to gather pickups scattered around the board. These appear like shields but will be themed visually to the event. Once landed on, the token will reappear in a new location on the board.

When The Egg-Cellent Easter Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Easter Cupcake Craze event in Monopoly GO begins at AM ET on March 30, 2024, and will end on April 1. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To rack up dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players must complete the Quick Wins, complete events and challenges, and finish ongoing events. To gather a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you're looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs.

