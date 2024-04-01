All Egg-Cellent Easter Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Easter-themed events continue on Mononoply GO, as players jump in on the Egg-Cellent Easter solo challenge event for the chance to win a ton of great milestone rewards, which we’ve listed below.
Table of contents
All Monopoly GO Egg-Cellent Easter Rewards & Prizes
Earning Egg-Cellent Easter milestone rewards is going to be important for players attempting to complete the Spring Treasures Dig minigame currently active in Monopoly GO. Additionally, the challenge has a total of 13,845 Dice Rolls to pick up. Here is everything we know about the Egg-Cellent Easter milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|3 Points
|10 Dice Rolls
|2
|10 Points
|4 Pickaxes
|3
|10 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|4
|10 Points
|Cash
|5
|60 Points
|100 Dice Rolls
|6
|15 Points
|6 Pickaxes
|7
|20 Points
|Cash
|8
|25 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (10 Min)
|9
|20 Points
|7 Pickaxes
|10
|150 Points
|225 Dice Rolls
|
|11
|25 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|12
|30 Points
|8 Pickaxes
|13
|40 Points
|Cash
|14
|45 Points
|10 Pickaxes
|15
|400 Points
|500 Dice Rolls
|16
|45 Points
|14 Pickaxes
|17
|50 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|18
|55 Points
|Cash
|19
|60 Points
|16 Pickaxes
|20
|800 Points
|850 Dice Rolls
|
|21
|60 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|22
|65 Points
|18 Pickaxes
|23
|70 Points
|70 Dice Rolls
|24
|80 Points
|Cash
|25
|1,200 Points
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|26
|90 Points
|High Roller Boost (10 Min)
|27
|100 Points
|20 Pickaxes
|28
|115 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|29
|140 Points
|140 Dice Rolls
|30
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|
|31
|200 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|32
|250 Points
|200 Dice Rolls
|33
|300 Points
|25 Pickaxes
|34
|350 Points
|Cash
|35
|1,600 Points
|1,400 Dice Rolls
|36
|500 Points
|Cash Boost (5 Min)
|37
|550 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|38
|700 Points
|Cash
|39
|800 Points
|30 Pickaxes
|40
|2,500 Points
|2,000 Dice Rolls
|
|41
|900 Points
|High Roller Boost (15 Min)
|42
|950 Points
|Cash
|43
|1,000 Points
|45 Pickaxes
|44
|1,100 Points
|600 Dice Rolls
|45
|2,000 Points
|Cash
|46
|1,150 Points
|650 Dice Rolls
|47
|1,200 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|48
|1,300 Points
|65 Pickaxes
|49
|1,400 Points
|Cash
|50
|6,200 Points
|6,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Egg-Cellent Easter in Monopoly GO
To gather up the milestone rewards for Egg-Cellent Easter in Monopoly GO for the Dice Rolls, Pickaxes, and Sticker Packs, players will need to gather pickups scattered around the board. These appear like shields but will be themed visually to the event. Once landed on, the token will reappear in a new location on the board.
Related: How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO
When The Egg-Cellent Easter Event Ends in Monopoly GO
The Easter Cupcake Craze event in Monopoly GO begins at AM ET on March 30, 2024, and will end on April 1. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.
How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
To rack up dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players must complete the Quick Wins, complete events and challenges, and finish ongoing events. To gather a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.