All Egg-Cellent Easter Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Published: Apr 1, 2024 10:58 am
Egg-Cellent Easter Monopoly GO Milestone rewards
Easter-themed events continue on Mononoply GO, as players jump in on the Egg-Cellent Easter solo challenge event for the chance to win a ton of great milestone rewards, which we’ve listed below.

All Monopoly GO Egg-Cellent Easter Rewards & Prizes

Egg-Cellent Easter Monopoly GO Card
Earning Egg-Cellent Easter milestone rewards is going to be important for players attempting to complete the Spring Treasures Dig minigame currently active in Monopoly GO. Additionally, the challenge has a total of 13,845 Dice Rolls to pick up. Here is everything we know about the Egg-Cellent Easter milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
13 Points10 Dice Rolls
210 Points4 Pickaxes
310 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
410 PointsCash
560 Points100 Dice Rolls
615 Points6 Pickaxes
720 PointsCash
825 PointsCash Grab Boost (10 Min)
920 Points7 Pickaxes
10150 Points225 Dice Rolls
1125 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
1230 Points8 Pickaxes
1340 PointsCash
1445 Points10 Pickaxes
15400 Points500 Dice Rolls
1645 Points14 Pickaxes
1750 PointsGold Sticker Pack
1855 PointsCash
1960 Points16 Pickaxes
20800 Points850 Dice Rolls
2160 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
2265 Points18 Pickaxes
2370 Points70 Dice Rolls
2480 PointsCash
251,200 Points1,100 Dice Rolls
2690 PointsHigh Roller Boost (10 Min)
27100 Points20 Pickaxes
28115 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
29140 Points140 Dice Rolls
301,000 PointsCash
31200 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
32250 Points200 Dice Rolls
33300 Points25 Pickaxes
34350 PointsCash
351,600 Points1,400 Dice Rolls
36500 PointsCash Boost (5 Min)
37550 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
38700 PointsCash
39800 Points30 Pickaxes
402,500 Points2,000 Dice Rolls
41900 PointsHigh Roller Boost (15 Min)
42950 PointsCash
431,000 Points45 Pickaxes
441,100 Points600 Dice Rolls
452,000 PointsCash
461,150 Points650 Dice Rolls
471,200 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
481,300 Points65 Pickaxes
491,400 PointsCash
506,200 Points6,000 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Egg-Cellent Easter in Monopoly GO

To gather up the milestone rewards for Egg-Cellent Easter in Monopoly GO for the Dice Rolls, Pickaxes, and Sticker Packs, players will need to gather pickups scattered around the board. These appear like shields but will be themed visually to the event. Once landed on, the token will reappear in a new location on the board.

Related: How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO

When The Egg-Cellent Easter Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Easter Cupcake Craze event in Monopoly GO begins at AM ET on March 30, 2024, and will end on April 1. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To rack up dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players must complete the Quick Wins, complete events and challenges, and finish ongoing events. To gather a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

