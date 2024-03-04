Monopoly GO Arctic Adventures Rewards & Milestones, Listed

The “Arctic Adventures” event is officially here in Monopoly GO, and we’re breaking down all the rewards and milestones you can get by participating.
All Arctic Adventures Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed
In total, there are 18,690 dice rolls available as rewards across the 50 milestones in the “Arctic Adventures” event in Monopoly GO, which I’ve listed below. I made this list using my own experience in the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|25
|Sticker Pack
|2
|20
|10 Prize Drop Chips
|3
|40
|15 Dice Rolls
|4
|45
|Cash
|5
|150
|75 Dice Rolls
|6
|40
|13 Prize Drop Chips
|7
|50
|15-minute Rent Frenzy
|8
|55
|Sticker Pack
|9
|65
|15 Prize Drop Chips
|
|10
|375
|200 Dice Rolls
|11
|60
|18 Prize Drop Chips
|12
|75
|Cash
|13
|90
|Sticker Pack
|14
|80
|20 Prize Drop Chips
|15
|100
|10-minute Cash Grab
|16
|850
|500 Dice Rolls
|17
|100
|Sticker Pack
|18
|110
|25 Prize Drop Chips
|19
|120
|50 Dice Rolls
|
|20
|115
|30 Prize Drop Chips
|21
|1,300
|700 Dice Rolls
|22
|150
|Sticker Pack
|23
|175
|Cash
|24
|200
|40 Prize Drop Chips
|25
|250
|Cash
|26
|2,500
|1,300 Dice Rolls
|27
|275
|50 Prize Drop Chips
|28
|300
|10-minute High Roller
|29
|325
|60 Prize Drop Chips
|
|30
|400
|Cash
|31
|3,500
|1,600 Dice Rolls
|32
|450
|150 Dice Rolls
|33
|500
|75 Prize Drop Chips
|34
|650
|Sticker Pack
|35
|750
|80 Prize Drop Chips
|36
|4,500
|2,000 Dice Rolls
|37
|800
|90 Prize Drop Chips
|38
|900
|Cash
|39
|1,000
|Sticker Pack
|
|40
|1,500
|100 Prize Drop Chips
|41
|10,000
|3,800 Dice Rolls
|42
|1,600
|Sticker Pack
|43
|1,700
|20-minute High Roller
|44
|1,800
|120 Prize Drop Chips
|45
|7,000
|Cash
|46
|2,000
|800 Dice Rolls
|47
|3,000
|Sticker Pack
|48
|3,500
|150 Prize Drop Chips
|49
|4,000
|Cash
|50
|17,500
|7,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Arctic Adventures
The “Arctic Adventures” event in Monopoly GO gives players special event tokens by landing on certain spaces. The base rates for the applicable squares are +2 tokens for Chance, +3 for Community Chest, and +5 for any Railroad. That base rate is then increased by your dice multiplier.
When the Event Ends
“Arctic Adventures” will run in Monopoly GO from March 3 at 10AM ET until March 6 at 10AM ET, making it a three-day event.
How to Get More Dice Rolls for Arctic Adventures in Monopoly GO
Dice rolls are integral to succeeding at events such as “Arctic Adventures” in Monopoly GO, as they enable you to hit more milestones and thus get the highest possible number of rewards. The best way to get dice rolls is by playing the event and the tournament going on at the same time. Since tournaments give you tokens for landing on Railroads, you should increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from one of those squares to maximize your chances of winning big. Additionally, make sure to play PEG-E, as the plinko machine is a great source of dice rolls.
Otherwise, I recommend that you check out our list of free dice links for Monopoly GO. Those links are a great way to get dice rolls for doing nothing at all, and that gives you a huge chance of hitting more milestones and winning all the rewards that “Arctic Adventures” has to offer.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.