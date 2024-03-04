Monopoly GO Arctic Adventures Rewards & Milestones, Listed

The “Arctic Adventures” event is officially here in Monopoly GO, and we’re breaking down all the rewards and milestones you can get by participating.

All Arctic Adventures Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

In total, there are 18,690 dice rolls available as rewards across the 50 milestones in the “Arctic Adventures” event in Monopoly GO, which I’ve listed below. I made this list using my own experience in the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 25 Sticker Pack 2 20 10 Prize Drop Chips 3 40 15 Dice Rolls 4 45 Cash 5 150 75 Dice Rolls 6 40 13 Prize Drop Chips 7 50 15-minute Rent Frenzy 8 55 Sticker Pack 9 65 15 Prize Drop Chips 10 375 200 Dice Rolls 11 60 18 Prize Drop Chips 12 75 Cash 13 90 Sticker Pack 14 80 20 Prize Drop Chips 15 100 10-minute Cash Grab 16 850 500 Dice Rolls 17 100 Sticker Pack 18 110 25 Prize Drop Chips 19 120 50 Dice Rolls 20 115 30 Prize Drop Chips 21 1,300 700 Dice Rolls 22 150 Sticker Pack 23 175 Cash 24 200 40 Prize Drop Chips 25 250 Cash 26 2,500 1,300 Dice Rolls 27 275 50 Prize Drop Chips 28 300 10-minute High Roller 29 325 60 Prize Drop Chips 30 400 Cash 31 3,500 1,600 Dice Rolls 32 450 150 Dice Rolls 33 500 75 Prize Drop Chips 34 650 Sticker Pack 35 750 80 Prize Drop Chips 36 4,500 2,000 Dice Rolls 37 800 90 Prize Drop Chips 38 900 Cash 39 1,000 Sticker Pack 40 1,500 100 Prize Drop Chips 41 10,000 3,800 Dice Rolls 42 1,600 Sticker Pack 43 1,700 20-minute High Roller 44 1,800 120 Prize Drop Chips 45 7,000 Cash 46 2,000 800 Dice Rolls 47 3,000 Sticker Pack 48 3,500 150 Prize Drop Chips 49 4,000 Cash 50 17,500 7,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Arctic Adventures

The “Arctic Adventures” event in Monopoly GO gives players special event tokens by landing on certain spaces. The base rates for the applicable squares are +2 tokens for Chance, +3 for Community Chest, and +5 for any Railroad. That base rate is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When the Event Ends

“Arctic Adventures” will run in Monopoly GO from March 3 at 10AM ET until March 6 at 10AM ET, making it a three-day event.

How to Get More Dice Rolls for Arctic Adventures in Monopoly GO

Dice rolls are integral to succeeding at events such as “Arctic Adventures” in Monopoly GO, as they enable you to hit more milestones and thus get the highest possible number of rewards. The best way to get dice rolls is by playing the event and the tournament going on at the same time. Since tournaments give you tokens for landing on Railroads, you should increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from one of those squares to maximize your chances of winning big. Additionally, make sure to play PEG-E, as the plinko machine is a great source of dice rolls.

Otherwise, I recommend that you check out our list of free dice links for Monopoly GO. Those links are a great way to get dice rolls for doing nothing at all, and that gives you a huge chance of hitting more milestones and winning all the rewards that “Arctic Adventures” has to offer.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.