Monopoly GO Arctic Adventures Rewards & Milestones, Listed

An image for the Arctic Adventures event in Monopoly GO showing three dogs howling at a full moon.

The “Arctic Adventures” event is officially here in Monopoly GO, and we’re breaking down all the rewards and milestones you can get by participating.

Jump To:

All Arctic Adventures Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

In total, there are 18,690 dice rolls available as rewards across the 50 milestones in the “Arctic Adventures” event in Monopoly GO, which I’ve listed below. I made this list using my own experience in the game cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
125Sticker Pack
22010 Prize Drop Chips
34015 Dice Rolls
445Cash
515075 Dice Rolls
64013 Prize Drop Chips
75015-minute Rent Frenzy
855Sticker Pack
96515 Prize Drop Chips
10375200 Dice Rolls
116018 Prize Drop Chips
1275Cash
1390Sticker Pack
148020 Prize Drop Chips
1510010-minute Cash Grab
16850500 Dice Rolls
17100Sticker Pack
1811025 Prize Drop Chips
1912050 Dice Rolls
2011530 Prize Drop Chips
211,300700 Dice Rolls
22150Sticker Pack
23175Cash
2420040 Prize Drop Chips
25250Cash
262,5001,300 Dice Rolls
2727550 Prize Drop Chips
2830010-minute High Roller
2932560 Prize Drop Chips
30400Cash
313,5001,600 Dice Rolls
32450150 Dice Rolls
3350075 Prize Drop Chips
34650Sticker Pack
3575080 Prize Drop Chips
364,5002,000 Dice Rolls
3780090 Prize Drop Chips
38900Cash
391,000Sticker Pack
401,500100 Prize Drop Chips
4110,0003,800 Dice Rolls
421,600Sticker Pack
431,70020-minute High Roller
441,800120 Prize Drop Chips
457,000Cash
462,000800 Dice Rolls
473,000Sticker Pack
483,500150 Prize Drop Chips
494,000Cash
5017,5007,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Arctic Adventures

An image for the Arctic Adventures event in Monopoly GO showing three dogs howling at a full moon. The image is part of an article on all the rewards and milestones, listed, for the Arctic Adventures event in Monopoly GO.

The “Arctic Adventures” event in Monopoly GO gives players special event tokens by landing on certain spaces. The base rates for the applicable squares are +2 tokens for Chance, +3 for Community Chest, and +5 for any Railroad. That base rate is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When the Event Ends

“Arctic Adventures” will run in Monopoly GO from March 3 at 10AM ET until March 6 at 10AM ET, making it a three-day event.

How to Get More Dice Rolls for Arctic Adventures in Monopoly GO

Dice rolls are integral to succeeding at events such as “Arctic Adventures” in Monopoly GO, as they enable you to hit more milestones and thus get the highest possible number of rewards. The best way to get dice rolls is by playing the event and the tournament going on at the same time. Since tournaments give you tokens for landing on Railroads, you should increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from one of those squares to maximize your chances of winning big. Additionally, make sure to play PEG-E, as the plinko machine is a great source of dice rolls.

Otherwise, I recommend that you check out our list of free dice links for Monopoly GO. Those links are a great way to get dice rolls for doing nothing at all, and that gives you a huge chance of hitting more milestones and winning all the rewards that “Arctic Adventures” has to offer.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

