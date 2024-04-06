All Pillar Prize Tour Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

It’s time to earn dice rolls in Monopoly GO, and the Pillar Prize Tour milestone rewards are the perfect way to gather enough rolls to compete in the Fountain Partners minigame. Here is everything to know about the new solo challenge.

All Monopoly GO Pillar Prize Tour Rewards & Prizes

It is time to stock up on Tokens, gather dice rolls, open sticker packs, and pile up the cash with the Monopoly GO Pillar Prize Tour milestone rewards. This solo event is well-stocked with rolls, which are critical to success in the Fountain Partners event running alongside it. The challenge offers a total of 15,182 dice rolls to collect and plenty of tokens to put towards the partner event. Below are the details for the milestone rewards in the Pillar Prize Tour as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 5 Points 70 Tokens 2 5 Points Cash 3 10 Points Green Sticker Pack 4 75 Points 125 Dice Rolls 5 15 Points 80 Tokens 6 15 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 20 Points 120 Tokens 8 25 Points Rent Frenzy (10 Min) 9 150 Points 230 Dice Rolls 10 25 Points 140 Tokens 11 30 Points Green Sticker Pack 12 30 Points Cash 13 35 Points 180 Tokens 14 450 Points 600 Dice Rolls 15 50 Points Gold Sticker Pack 16 60 Points Cash Grab Boost (10 Min) 17 70 Points 220 Tokens 18 80 Points Cash 19 900 Points 800 Dice Rolls 20 60 Points Pink Sticker Pack 21 65 Points 250 Tokens 22 70 Points Cash 23 90 Points High Roller (10 Min) 24 1,500 Points 1,200 Dice Rolls 25 120 Points 260 Tokens 26 200 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 150 Points 280 Dice Rolls 28 140 Points 100 Dice Rolls 29 900 Points Cash 30 170 Points 125 Dice Rolls 31 180 Points 320 Tokens 32 210 Points Cash 33 250 Points Blue Sticker Pack 34 1,800 Points 1,500 Dice Rolls 35 250 Points 350 Tokens 36 350 Points Cash Grab Boost (5 Min) 37 600 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 38 700 Points 380 Tokens 39 4,000 Points 2,800 Dice Rolls 40 700 Points High Roller Boost (15 Min) 41 900 Points 500 Dice Rolls 42 800 Points 450 Tokens 43 2,700 Points Cash 44 1,100 Points 700 Dice Rolls 45 1,000 Points Cash 46 1,250 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 47 1,500 Points 650 Tokens 48 7,500 Points 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Pillar Prize Tour in Monopoly GO

To earn all the Pillar Prize Tour milestone rewards in Monopoly GO, players will need to land on pickups around the board. Like the shield tokens, special game markers will appear on random tiles. Once players land on them, they will reappear in a new random location for players to gather. The goal is to land on as many as possible at a high roll modifier to grind milestone levels as quickly as possible.

When The Palace Parade Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Pillar Prize Tour event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 6, 2024, and will end on April 8. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards. During that time, several tournaments will take place.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get more dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players must join ongoing challenges, finish the Quick Wins for the day, complete sticker collections, and collect free dice roll codes. To help collect as many rolls as possible, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.

Additionally, be sure to take advantage of the various boosts available in the game, since they can help get more dice rolls by completing landmarks or getting stickers. These are active at rotating timeframes throughout the day or activated by earning boosts in challenges.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

