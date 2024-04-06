All Pillar Prize Tour Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

It’s time to earn dice rolls in Monopoly GO, and the Pillar Prize Tour milestone rewards are the perfect way to gather enough rolls to compete in the Fountain Partners minigame. Here is everything to know about the new solo challenge.
Table of contents
All Monopoly GO Pillar Prize Tour Rewards & Prizes
It is time to stock up on Tokens, gather dice rolls, open sticker packs, and pile up the cash with the Monopoly GO Pillar Prize Tour milestone rewards. This solo event is well-stocked with rolls, which are critical to success in the Fountain Partners event running alongside it. The challenge offers a total of 15,182 dice rolls to collect and plenty of tokens to put towards the partner event. Below are the details for the milestone rewards in the Pillar Prize Tour as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|5 Points
|70 Tokens
|2
|5 Points
|Cash
|3
|10 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|4
|75 Points
|125 Dice Rolls
|5
|15 Points
|80 Tokens
|6
|15 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|7
|20 Points
|120 Tokens
|8
|25 Points
|Rent Frenzy (10 Min)
|9
|150 Points
|230 Dice Rolls
|10
|25 Points
|140 Tokens
|
|11
|30 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|12
|30 Points
|Cash
|13
|35 Points
|180 Tokens
|14
|450 Points
|600 Dice Rolls
|15
|50 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|16
|60 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (10 Min)
|17
|70 Points
|220 Tokens
|18
|80 Points
|Cash
|19
|900 Points
|800 Dice Rolls
|20
|60 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|
|21
|65 Points
|250 Tokens
|22
|70 Points
|Cash
|23
|90 Points
|High Roller (10 Min)
|24
|1,500 Points
|1,200 Dice Rolls
|25
|120 Points
|260 Tokens
|26
|200 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|150 Points
|280 Dice Rolls
|28
|140 Points
|100 Dice Rolls
|29
|900 Points
|Cash
|30
|170 Points
|125 Dice Rolls
|
|31
|180 Points
|320 Tokens
|32
|210 Points
|Cash
|33
|250 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|34
|1,800 Points
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|35
|250 Points
|350 Tokens
|36
|350 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (5 Min)
|37
|600 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|38
|700 Points
|380 Tokens
|39
|4,000 Points
|2,800 Dice Rolls
|40
|700 Points
|High Roller Boost (15 Min)
|41
|900 Points
|500 Dice Rolls
|42
|800 Points
|450 Tokens
|43
|2,700 Points
|Cash
|44
|1,100 Points
|700 Dice Rolls
|45
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|46
|1,250 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|47
|1,500 Points
|650 Tokens
|48
|7,500 Points
|6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Pillar Prize Tour in Monopoly GO
To earn all the Pillar Prize Tour milestone rewards in Monopoly GO, players will need to land on pickups around the board. Like the shield tokens, special game markers will appear on random tiles. Once players land on them, they will reappear in a new random location for players to gather. The goal is to land on as many as possible at a high roll modifier to grind milestone levels as quickly as possible.
Related: How To Never Run Out of Dice in Monopoly GO
When The Palace Parade Event Ends in Monopoly GO
The Pillar Prize Tour event in Monopoly GO begins at 11 AM ET on April 6, 2024, and will end on April 8. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards. During that time, several tournaments will take place.
How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
To get more dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players must join ongoing challenges, finish the Quick Wins for the day, complete sticker collections, and collect free dice roll codes. To help collect as many rolls as possible, check out our free dice rolls article, which updates daily with the newest codes.
Additionally, be sure to take advantage of the various boosts available in the game, since they can help get more dice rolls by completing landmarks or getting stickers. These are active at rotating timeframes throughout the day or activated by earning boosts in challenges.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.