The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Hyrule Castle Walkthrough

Hyrule Castle will be the fourth dungeon players tackle in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and it features quite a bit of stealth sections. Here’s how to complete it and grab every treasure along the way.

Recommended Videos

Exploring Hyrule Castle

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Head through the first door into Hyrule Castle, and you’ll be greeted with a Darknut Lv. 2. These enemies are slow but have a wide swinging attack with their axe and are protected by armor. Face them with a strong Echo like a Sword Moblin Lv. 2, then head through the door to the right after you’ve beaten it. This will take you to a small hallway where at the end you can refill your energy for Swordfighter Mode. Head back to the room with the Darknut Lv. 2 and go through the main door.

Inside, you’ll find the king frozen in the Still World. Use Bind on his throne and move it out of the way, revealing a ladder. Go down to find a wall similar to the ones from Gerudo Sanctum. Bind either side and pull to swing open the door. Here you’ll find the same stealth section from the tutorial of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, only much more difficult. You can’t defeat the guards with any Echoes, and if they see you, they’ll sprint toward you. If you’re caught, you’ll be sent to a void where you have to fight a handful of enemies before you can try again.

To avoid alerting the guards, use box Echoes to block their field of vision as you walk around. For some guards, you can actually use boxes to block them in a small area, allowing you free movement. When you reach a split path with two guards on patrol, take the bottom path when the guard pacing from left to right begins to move to the left, though keep an eye out for the top guard for when he faces toward the path you need to take.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

When you reach the area with the ladder, use Bind to move the plant blocking it, then take the upper path, dropping a block on the upper left path where the guard is looking. Keep moving until you see the two guards patrolling around in a large square. To time this correctly, when one of the guards turns at the bottom right-hand corner to move right, jump down and make your way to the small pathway and drop two boxes blocking the area you came from. Now, the guards won’t trouble you anymore here. Move forward by moving the plants, then create a platform to slip past the stationary guard. There will be one final guard blocking your pathway to the door, but if you completely surround him with blocks from the upper area, he won’t be a problem. Go through the door.

You’ll find yourself back in the jail. After making a few platforms, you’ll see that Impa was thrown in jail after helping you escape. Leave her, then head down the ladder. You’ll find yourself locked in a room with two Darknuts and a Darknut Lv. 2. Defeat them with a shielded Echo, then head through the newly opened door. This room is absolutely crawling with monsters, but there are a few treasure chests to grab. After going down the ladder and heading to the left, you’ll find a chest with a monster stone in it, and if you head to the right, you’ll find two treasure chests, one with three twisted pumpkins and one with five floral nectars. Take them all, then head down the ladder.

You’ll now be in a room with four torches, but several of them are out of reach. Summon Echoes of Ignizols from a distance by holding the Y-button. If they’re still too far away, then use Bind and move them to the torches to set them ablaze. When all four torches are lit, the door will open. In this room, you’ll find several gustmasters that will blow you into the bottomless pits if you don’t defeat them. Use Echoes that can attack from a distance, copying them in the process. Make your way to the end of the area, then make a staircase taking you up. In the square part of the room with the Ignizols, head to the room on the right and use wind cannons to blow the sand away, revealing a treasure chest with the dungeon map. Head back out, then cross the gap behind the Zols into the next room.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

In this room, you’ll find the fourth boss door of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and a door on the left and right side. Activate the waypoint on the left on your way through that door. You’ll find two incredibly fast Tektites and flowing water blocking your way to a ladder. Defeat the Tektites from a distance, then cross the water using the flying-tile Echo and go down the stairs. In this room, like in Zora Cove, you’ll have to navigate an underwater maze in the dark. Hit the lights as you swim past them and grab oxygen. If you need more light, use a Tangler Lv. 2 Echo as you swim around. Towards the left, after you start swimming, defeat the Bio Deku Baba and swim down. You’ll find a treasure chest with a red rupee in it. Keep pushing your way to the left and start heading down. The passage will start to get narrow, but if you keep going, you’ll eventually find a chest with a silver rupee. Ascend from where you found the chest and take the ladder up.

You’ll find yourself in another stealth section. Make your way up the small tower and start making your way to the platform to the north of the room. Keep an eye on the guard patrolling in the top right of the room (it’s the same pattern as the one in the top left), and when he turns to face the right, jump down and make your way to the staircase on the far side of the room. Jump over to the platform with a switch and activate it, making a chest appear in the center of the room. Jump down when the patrolling guard passes the middle area, then quickly make a trampoline and bounce into the center, grabbing the small key within the chest. Bounce out when the guard has his back turned, then make your way through the door on the right, bringing you back into the room with the Tektites. Drop down, head back into the main room, then head right.

In this room, there will be several Arurodas in the sand. Defeat them, then head to the crack in a wall. Generate a platform that only uses one of Tri’s power, then summon a bombfish. Pick up the bombfish and stand on the platform, blowing up the wall. Jump in and open the chest, snagging a purple rupee. Now, head south and use the small key to open the door.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Here you’ll find a gustmaster. Defeat it from a distance, and then keep heading right. You’ll see another one that you’ll want to destroy. You have two ways of making it across. You can either climb down and use Strandtulas to cross the bottomless pit, or you can make a bed staircase to cross the gap, using the platform the gustmaster was on as a midpoint. Whichever you choose, climb up the stairs to the right and head into the next room. You’ll be locked inside with two Darknuts and a new enemy, a Ball-and-Chain Trooper. Shockingly, the trooper will attack with a ball and chain and can make quick work of Echoes with shields. Use Swordfighter Mode to defeat them, then head north into the newly opened room. There will be three treasure chests. One of them will have the boss key, and the either two will have an accessory called a Frog Ring, which is one of the best accessories in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and a golden egg. Equip the Frog Ring, then head back to the room with the boss door. Heal if necessary, then get ready for the dungeon boss.

Jump To Top

How To Defeat Ganon

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

After watching the fake King of Hyrule, Wright, and Lefte fuse into Ganon, start getting some distance between you and him. The first phase of the fight is similar to the tutorial, though he only uses his spear swing attack. This is a fight you’ll mostly want to tackle with Swordfighter Mode given how he’ll teleport a few seconds after each attack, making it hard for slower Echoes to hit him. Dodge his swings, get a few slashes in, then disengage Swordfighter Mode until he’s next vulnerable.

When he roars, that indicates the second phase has started. he’ll swap out his swing for two different attacks. The first is when he throws his spear, making it spin in one spot, then teleports to another spot and calls his spear back toward him. Keep your distance when he throws his spear, but the second he reappears, activate Swordfighter Mode and rush over to him. If you’re quick enough, his attack will end before his spear returns to him. His other attack is when he summons six fiery Keese as they dart across the screen to you. Again, keeping your distance will allow you to dodge them more easily. When they crash against the wall, energy fragments will drop, allowing you to recharge your Swordfighter Mode. If you’re fast enough, you may be able to get a few swings at him, but only a few. This phase can take a while given how often he’ll warp away after a few hits, but be persistent.

When he roars again, the third phase will start up. Now, the fiery Keese will fly faster, so keep dodging them like before. However, don’t try to attack Ganon after their charge ends. Instead, prioritize picking up energy fragments. This is because Ganon’s new attack will have him create an energy ball and throw it at you. If you’ve played a Zelda game before, you know exactly what to do. Activate Swordfighter Mode, then hit the ball back at Ganon, and the two of you will start a volley. Keep hitting it at him until he misses, then run in and slash him until he teleports away. Make sure you keep an eye on your energy meter since if you run out, you won’t be able to return the volley. If you’re running low, drink a smoothie or just wait until he summons more fiery Keese and run to where they crash into the wall for their dropped energy crystals.

After a while, he’ll roar once more and emit dark energy. His fourth and final phase has begun. In it, he’ll use all of his attacks from the past three phases randomly, only they’ll be much faster. Trying to hit him in any of his standard attacks is a waste given how quickly he moves now, so just wait until he summons an energy ball again. Make sure you start your rally at a distance given the faster speed and how you’ll need more space to react. When he misses it, go in for the kill and after a rally or two, this Echo of the King of Evil will be defeated.

And that’s everything you need to know to clear Hyrule Castle in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Check out more walkthroughs and tips here.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is available now on Nintendo Switch.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy