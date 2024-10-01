How To Find Flying-Tiles in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Flying-Tiles are a recurring element of the Zelda franchise, but while these enemies are tricky to find in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, they can help make some of the game’s platforming challenges much easier. Here’s how to find them.

Where To Find Flying-Tiles In The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom?

In the early hours of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Flying-Tiles are best found within one location: Gerudo Sanctum. The game will hint at this by having an NPC in the Gerudo Oasis ask for you to find them. Even though you can get this quest early in the area, it’s not until you reach the dungeon that you can find them. Even then, they’re in a single room in the dungeon — and an optional one at that.

Upon entering the central room in Gerudo Sanctum (it’s the one after the sidescrolling section in the beginning involving the wind cannons), head to the left and you’ll be locked in a room with several Flying-Tiles. The Tiles will, shockingly, fly towards you and you’ll have to dodge them or risk taking damage. Thankfully, when they miss, they’ll automatically die, allowing you to approach and copy it as an Echo. You’ll want them in your inventory, not only because they’ll help you complete the sidequest, but because they can help you cheese most platforming sections and overworld navigation in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

All you have to do is summon a Flying-Tile in an area that requires platforming and point them in the direction you want to go. Then you can stand on top, and you’ll fly in the direction it was pointing! You can’t fly forever, but it will help you cross gaps and completely avoid certain platforming sections. Just take one out and watch as the game’s difficulty becomes completely irrelevant!

And that’s where to find Flying-Tiles in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is available now on Nintendo Switch.

