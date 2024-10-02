Should You Play Fields of Mistria or Stardew Valley?

The farming sim genre has become very popular in the indie sphere. While Stardew Valley has reigned as the king, Fields of Mistria may be able to dethrone this title. If you are wondering which game you should play, check out this post to see which suits your taste better.

Fields of Mistria vs. Stardew Valley

Fields of Mistria and Stardew Valley may look identical at first glance, but there are some stark differences between these two farming sim games. Here are the details:

Stardew Valley

Image via ConcernedApe

Stardew Valley is the big farming sim that redefined the genre and propelled it into higher popularity. It adds various new things and is still a great game despite being released in 2016. Not only does it have a solid relationship system and events, but you can also perform many activities besides farming.

Besides being a farmer, you can also explore the mines. Your goal is to reach the bottom by finding secret ladders hidden underneath rocks. Be careful when entering this underground area, though, since you must face numerous monsters. Once you reach the bottom of the first mine, you can unlock the Skull Cavern, which you can find in the Desert area.

That isn’t all, though; there is also Ginger Island, which offers another load of content that you can chew through. Basically, you will be able to sink at least fifty hours, if not one hundred hours, of gameplay time. Not only that, but Concerned Ape is still updating this game and adding a ton of new free content.

Unfortunately, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. One main criticism of Stardew Valley is that it’s quite grindy. Oh, you can add sprinklers and all of that, but there are restrictions and time limits that force you to be time-efficient with what you are doing every day.

Since befriending townspeople is an integral part of the gameplay, not being able to find where they are is also annoying. During my first playthrough, I had to run around town, and when I got tired, I opened a Wiki page to read their schedule. Shops are also only open during certain hours, so you need to be aware of when each store is open. The side quests also have a time limit, eventually making me feel uninterested in accepting them.

Pros Cons Completed game Skill upgrade unlocked during late game A ton of mods Community Bundle is hard to track Great music Quite grindy Free updates No magic Several endings You cannot track NPCs Solid post-game content Time limits everywhere

Fields of Mistria

Image via NPC Studio

Fields of Mistria is basically the refined version of Stardew Valley. It’s still in Early Access, so the amount of content you will get is limited, and you can expect around 30 to 40 hours of gameplay. It’s still a solid game, and I believe many Stardew Valley veterans will enjoy it.

The biggest draw of this game is its anime aesthetic and easier gameplay. You won’t encounter those pesky time limits that haunt you in Stardew Valley here. All quests can be completed whenever you want, and you won’t waste the whole day at a festival. Basically, it’s just a more relaxing experience.

Besides farming and entering caves, the game also features Magic and Crafting systems. While you can only upgrade your tool at the blacksmith in Stardew Valley, Fields of Mistria allows you to craft your own items. You can also make various furniture and other objects, so gathering materials becomes very important.

The game also provides a map that can track NPCs, so you don’t need to chase after them or open a Wiki page. If you obtain a new item, the game will directly tell you whether it is part of a Museum Set that you haven’t completed yet. So, there is no need to worry about accidentally selling or throwing away important objects.

The biggest con of this game is that it’s still in Early Access, so many features and content haven’t been implemented. However, if this is a big problem for you, you can just wait until it’s fully out before purchasing it.

Pros Cons Easier gameplay Still in Early Access Magic and Crafting Relationship events and marriage aren’t fully implemented Anime aesthetic Small number of events and festivals More player-friendly UI Limited number of mods You can track NPCs No time limits Tracking items for Museum Sets is easy Skill upgrade unlocked early

In conclusion, both are solid choices. I recommend Fields of Mistria if you prefer an easier farming sim and want to use magic; on the other hand, Stardew Valley is a great game, which is still the best option you can pick if you want to experience a solid farming sim. It is indeed more grindy than Fields of Mistria, but there is a reason why it’s still so popular.

Fields of Mistria and Stardew Valley are both available now.

