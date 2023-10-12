All Pumpkin Prowl Event Rewards in Monopoly GO

With the Halloween season upon us, Monopoly GO has launched its “Pumpkin Prowl” event, which contains the chance to win a ton of great in-game prizes. As such, we’ve put together this guide on how “Pumpkin Prowl” works in Monopoly GO, every reward you can get from it, and our best tips for success.

How Monopoly GO’s “Pumpkin Prowl” Event Works

Running until Oct. 16 at 12:00PM ET, the “Pumpkin Prowl” event sees players gathering Scarecrow tokens in the same way at they would during Monopoly GO‘s other events. Scarecrow tokens will appear on various properties across the board. When you collect one from a spot, it will disappear and a new one will appear elsewhere on the board. You will get bonus Scarecrows by using a higher Dice Roll multiplier.

Every Reward for the “Pumpkin Prowl” Event in Monopoly GO

Like with previous guides I’ve done on the subject of events in Monopoly GO, I’ve pulled this list from the wonderful @itsjakesm on X. With that in mind, here’s every reward for the “Pumpkin Prowl” event in Monopoly GO, of which there are 48. Also, note that at level 29 you get a neat Pumpkin piece, so here’s to hoping you at least get there!

Level 1 (5 points): Cash

Level 2 (5 points): 5 Prize Drop Chips

Level 3 (10 points): Sticker pack

Level 4 (75 points): 125 Dice Rolls

Level 5 (15 points): Cash

Level 6 (15 points): 15 minute Rent Frenzy

Level 7 (20 points): 8 Prize Drop Chips

Level 8 (25 points): Cash

Level 9 (150 points): 230 Dice Rolls

Level 10 (30 points): 15 Prize Drop Chips

Level 11 (35 points): Sticker pack

Level 12 (40 points): Cash

Level 13 (45 points): 20 Prize Drop Chips

Level 14 (400 points): 550 Dice Rolls

Level 15 (45 points): Sticker pack

Level 16 (50 points): 10 minute Cash Grab

Level 17 (60 points): 30 Prize Drop Chips

Level 18 (70 points): Cash

Level 19 (800 points): 950 Dice Rolls

Level 20 (75 points): Sticker pack

Level 21 (70 points): 40 Prize Drop Chips

Level 22 (80 points): 90 Dice Rolls

Level 23 (100 points): Cash

Level 24 (900 points): 1,000 Dice Rolls

Level 25 (100 points): Sticker pack

Level 26 (110 points): 15 minute High Roller

Level 27 (125 points): 60 Prize Drop Chips

Level 28 (130 points): 125 Dice Rolls

Level 29 (1,000 points): Pumpkin piece

Level 30 (140 points): 140 Rice Rolls

Level 31 (145 points): 70 Prize Drop Chips

Level 32 (150 points): Cash

Level 33 (175 points): Sticker pack

Level 34 (1,800 points): 1,800 Dice Rolls

Level 35 (250 points): 85 Prize Drop Chips

Level 36 (300 points): 25 minute Rent Frenzy

Level 37 (450 points: Sticker pack

Level 38 (600 points): Cash

Level 39 (4,000 points): 3,800 Dice Rolls

Level 40 (700 points): 100 Prize Drop Chips

Level 41 (800 points): Sticker pack

Level 42 (900 points): 800 Dice Rolls

Level 43 (3,000 points): Cash

Level 44 (1,000 points): 130 Prize Drop Chips

Level 45 (1,100 points): 5 minute Cash Boost

Level 46 (1,200 points): Sticker pack

Level 47 (1,300 points): Cash

Level 48 (6,500 points): Sticker pack and 6,500 Dice Rolls

How to Win the Event’s Rewards

As the Scarecrow tokens in the “Pumpkin Prowl” event move in Monopoly GO, there’s no real great strategy to getting them. My recommendation is to look ahead on the board, and if a token spot is 6-8 spaces from your current location, increase your multiplier, since you’re a bit more likely to land on that spot. If you’re not intending to get to the highest level of reward, there’s also some advantage in just using a low dice multiplier to hit more.

And that’s how the “Pumpkin Prowl” event works in Monopoly GO, including a list of every reward and how to succeed at the event. As always, may the odds ever be in your favor.

If you're looking for more on the game, check out how to block someone in Monopoly GO.