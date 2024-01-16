All Monopoly GO Cold Snap Event Rewards & Milestones, Listed

Just as a lot of places in the real world are dealing with cold snaps and snow, Monopoly GO is launching the “Cold Snap” event, so here are all the rewards and prizes you can get by hitting its various milestones, as well as how to play and get more points.
|JUMP TO:
|Every Reward & Milestone for “Cold Snap” in Monopoly GO, Listed
|How to Play the “Cold Snap” Event in Monopoly GO
|When Does the Event End?
|How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO’s “Cold Snap” Event
Every Reward & Milestone for “Cold Snap” in Monopoly GO, Listed
With a total of 16,310 dice rolls available to win, the “Cold Snap” event in Monopoly GO can get players a lot of great prizes and rewards, provided they can hit its milestones. As such, I’ve compiled a list of everything you can get below with help from the Monopoly GO Wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|25
|Sticker Pack
|2
|20
|7 Prize Drop Chips
|3
|40
|25 Dice Rolls
|4
|45
|Cash
|5
|150
|90 Dice Rolls
|6
|40
|10 Prize Drop Chips
|7
|50
|15-minute Rent Frenzy
|8
|55
|Sticker Pack
|9
|65
|Cash
|10
|375
|220 Dice Rolls
|11
|60
|15 Prize Drop Chips
|12
|75
|Cash
|13
|90
|Sticker Pack
|14
|80
|20 Prize Drop Chips
|15
|100
|10-minute Cash Grab
|16
|850
|475 Dice Rolls
|17
|100
|Sticker Pack
|18
|110
|Cash
|19
|120
|50 Dice Rolls
|20
|115
|35 Prize Drop Chips
|21
|1,300
|700 Dice Rolls
|22
|150
|Sticker Pack
|23
|160
|Cash
|24
|175
|55 Prize Drop Chips
|25
|200
|Cash
|26
|2,000
|900 Dice Rolls
|27
|275
|Sticker Pack
|28
|300
|10-minute High Roller
|29
|325
|85 Prize Drop Chips
|30
|400
|100 Dice Rolls
|31
|1,600
|Cash
|32
|450
|150 Dice Rolls
|33
|500
|105 Prize Drop Chips
|34
|650
|Cash
|35
|750
|5-minute Cash Boost
|36
|4,500
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|37
|800
|125 Prize Drop Chips
|38
|900
|Cash
|39
|1,000
|Sticker Pack
|40
|1,500
|Cash
|41
|10,000
|3,500 Dice Rolls
|42
|1,600
|Sticker Pack
|43
|1,700
|20-minute High Roller
|44
|1,800
|170 Prize Drop Chips
|45
|7,000
|Cash
|46
|2,000
|800 Dice Rolls
|47
|3,000
|Sticker Pack
|48
|3,500
|210 Prize Drop Chips
|49
|4,000
|Cash
|50
|17,500
|7,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play the “Cold Snap” Event in Monopoly GO
The “Cold Snap” event in Monopoly GO will give you the tokens you need to reach various milestones, and thus get the above prizes, by landing on Chance, Community Chest, and the Railroads. You’ll get two for Chance, three for Community Chest, and five for the Railroads. That number is then increased by your dice multiplier.
When Does the Event End?
The “Cold Snap” event in Monopoly GO starts on Jan. 16 at 10AM ET and is set to conclude on Jan. 19 around the same time.
How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO’s “Cold Snap” Event
Although events like “Cold Snap” in Monopoly GO have pretty high milestones, it’s still possible to win a lot of great prizes if you play right. Firstly, you should increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a Railroad. Although it’s nice to be able to hit Chance and Community Chest, I don’t recommend targeting them, since Railroads pay out more. Otherwise, there’s a ton of synergy with the tournaments, which always give players tokens for landing on Railroads. That means landing on one of those spaces can actually net you a ton more stuff.
Additionally, PEG-E is back in Monopoly GO during the “Cold Snap” event, and plinko machine is a great way to get the dice rolls you need to hit those milestones and get those prizes that I’ve listed above. My general strategy is to aim for the free dice rolls and Prize Drop Chips by putting a token down on those sides. It often works!
As a word of warning, because the event is more expensive, I recommend really thinking through just how far you’re willing to go and the number of dice rolls you’re willing to risk. Milestone level 41, for example, is really high for an event in Monopoly GO, and I think it may be best for most players to not try and hit it. 10,000 points is a ton, and 3,500 dice rolls isn’t actually that much in return.
Otherwise, make sure to pick up your Free Gifts every eight hours and do your daily Quick Wins, as those are all a great source of dice rolls. We also have a list of free dice roll links that we update daily, so check that out here.
And that’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Cold Snap” event in Monopoly GO, as well as how to play and my advice for winning. Make sure you keep warm during the real-life cold snap!
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile