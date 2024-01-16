Video Games

All Monopoly GO Cold Snap Event Rewards & Milestones, Listed

An image for the Cold Snap event in Monopoly GO showing a frozen Mr. Monopoly taking his frozen dog for a walk in a snow storm.

Just as a lot of places in the real world are dealing with cold snaps and snow, Monopoly GO is launching the “Cold Snap” event, so here are all the rewards and prizes you can get by hitting its various milestones, as well as how to play and get more points.

Every Reward & Milestone for “Cold Snap” in Monopoly GO, Listed

With a total of 16,310 dice rolls available to win, the “Cold Snap” event in Monopoly GO can get players a lot of great prizes and rewards, provided they can hit its milestones. As such, I’ve compiled a list of everything you can get below with help from the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
125Sticker Pack
2207 Prize Drop Chips
34025 Dice Rolls
445Cash
515090 Dice Rolls
64010 Prize Drop Chips
75015-minute Rent Frenzy
855Sticker Pack
965Cash
10375220 Dice Rolls
116015 Prize Drop Chips
1275Cash
1390Sticker Pack
148020 Prize Drop Chips
1510010-minute Cash Grab
16850475 Dice Rolls
17100Sticker Pack
18110Cash
1912050 Dice Rolls
2011535 Prize Drop Chips
211,300700 Dice Rolls
22150Sticker Pack
23160Cash
2417555 Prize Drop Chips
25200Cash
262,000900 Dice Rolls
27275Sticker Pack
2830010-minute High Roller
2932585 Prize Drop Chips
30400100 Dice Rolls
311,600Cash
32450150 Dice Rolls
33500105 Prize Drop Chips
34650Cash
357505-minute Cash Boost
364,5001,800 Dice Rolls
37800125 Prize Drop Chips
38900Cash
391,000Sticker Pack
401,500Cash
4110,0003,500 Dice Rolls
421,600Sticker Pack
431,70020-minute High Roller
441,800170 Prize Drop Chips
457,000Cash
462,000800 Dice Rolls
473,000Sticker Pack
483,500210 Prize Drop Chips
494,000Cash
5017,5007,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the “Cold Snap” Event in Monopoly GO

An image for the Cold Snap event in Monopoly GO showing a frozen Mr. Monopoly taking his frozen dog for a walk in a snow storm. The image is part of an article on all the rewards and prizes you can get for hitting the milestones for the Cold Snap event in Monopoly GO.

The “Cold Snap” event in Monopoly GO will give you the tokens you need to reach various milestones, and thus get the above prizes, by landing on Chance, Community Chest, and the Railroads. You’ll get two for Chance, three for Community Chest, and five for the Railroads. That number is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

The “Cold Snap” event in Monopoly GO starts on Jan. 16 at 10AM ET and is set to conclude on Jan. 19 around the same time.

How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO’s “Cold Snap” Event

Although events like “Cold Snap” in Monopoly GO have pretty high milestones, it’s still possible to win a lot of great prizes if you play right. Firstly, you should increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a Railroad. Although it’s nice to be able to hit Chance and Community Chest, I don’t recommend targeting them, since Railroads pay out more. Otherwise, there’s a ton of synergy with the tournaments, which always give players tokens for landing on Railroads. That means landing on one of those spaces can actually net you a ton more stuff.

Additionally, PEG-E is back in Monopoly GO during the “Cold Snap” event, and plinko machine is a great way to get the dice rolls you need to hit those milestones and get those prizes that I’ve listed above. My general strategy is to aim for the free dice rolls and Prize Drop Chips by putting a token down on those sides. It often works!

As a word of warning, because the event is more expensive, I recommend really thinking through just how far you’re willing to go and the number of dice rolls you’re willing to risk. Milestone level 41, for example, is really high for an event in Monopoly GO, and I think it may be best for most players to not try and hit it. 10,000 points is a ton, and 3,500 dice rolls isn’t actually that much in return.

Otherwise, make sure to pick up your Free Gifts every eight hours and do your daily Quick Wins, as those are all a great source of dice rolls. We also have a list of free dice roll links that we update daily, so check that out here.

And that’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Cold Snap” event in Monopoly GO, as well as how to play and my advice for winning. Make sure you keep warm during the real-life cold snap!

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile

