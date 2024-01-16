All Monopoly GO Cold Snap Event Rewards & Milestones, Listed

Just as a lot of places in the real world are dealing with cold snaps and snow, Monopoly GO is launching the “Cold Snap” event, so here are all the rewards and prizes you can get by hitting its various milestones, as well as how to play and get more points.

Every Reward & Milestone for “Cold Snap” in Monopoly GO, Listed

With a total of 16,310 dice rolls available to win, the “Cold Snap” event in Monopoly GO can get players a lot of great prizes and rewards, provided they can hit its milestones. As such, I’ve compiled a list of everything you can get below with help from the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 25 Sticker Pack 2 20 7 Prize Drop Chips 3 40 25 Dice Rolls 4 45 Cash 5 150 90 Dice Rolls 6 40 10 Prize Drop Chips 7 50 15-minute Rent Frenzy 8 55 Sticker Pack 9 65 Cash 10 375 220 Dice Rolls 11 60 15 Prize Drop Chips 12 75 Cash 13 90 Sticker Pack 14 80 20 Prize Drop Chips 15 100 10-minute Cash Grab 16 850 475 Dice Rolls 17 100 Sticker Pack 18 110 Cash 19 120 50 Dice Rolls 20 115 35 Prize Drop Chips 21 1,300 700 Dice Rolls 22 150 Sticker Pack 23 160 Cash 24 175 55 Prize Drop Chips 25 200 Cash 26 2,000 900 Dice Rolls 27 275 Sticker Pack 28 300 10-minute High Roller 29 325 85 Prize Drop Chips 30 400 100 Dice Rolls 31 1,600 Cash 32 450 150 Dice Rolls 33 500 105 Prize Drop Chips 34 650 Cash 35 750 5-minute Cash Boost 36 4,500 1,800 Dice Rolls 37 800 125 Prize Drop Chips 38 900 Cash 39 1,000 Sticker Pack 40 1,500 Cash 41 10,000 3,500 Dice Rolls 42 1,600 Sticker Pack 43 1,700 20-minute High Roller 44 1,800 170 Prize Drop Chips 45 7,000 Cash 46 2,000 800 Dice Rolls 47 3,000 Sticker Pack 48 3,500 210 Prize Drop Chips 49 4,000 Cash 50 17,500 7,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the “Cold Snap” Event in Monopoly GO

The “Cold Snap” event in Monopoly GO will give you the tokens you need to reach various milestones, and thus get the above prizes, by landing on Chance, Community Chest, and the Railroads. You’ll get two for Chance, three for Community Chest, and five for the Railroads. That number is then increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

The “Cold Snap” event in Monopoly GO starts on Jan. 16 at 10AM ET and is set to conclude on Jan. 19 around the same time.

How to Get More Points in Monopoly GO’s “Cold Snap” Event

Although events like “Cold Snap” in Monopoly GO have pretty high milestones, it’s still possible to win a lot of great prizes if you play right. Firstly, you should increase your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a Railroad. Although it’s nice to be able to hit Chance and Community Chest, I don’t recommend targeting them, since Railroads pay out more. Otherwise, there’s a ton of synergy with the tournaments, which always give players tokens for landing on Railroads. That means landing on one of those spaces can actually net you a ton more stuff.

Additionally, PEG-E is back in Monopoly GO during the “Cold Snap” event, and plinko machine is a great way to get the dice rolls you need to hit those milestones and get those prizes that I’ve listed above. My general strategy is to aim for the free dice rolls and Prize Drop Chips by putting a token down on those sides. It often works!

As a word of warning, because the event is more expensive, I recommend really thinking through just how far you’re willing to go and the number of dice rolls you’re willing to risk. Milestone level 41, for example, is really high for an event in Monopoly GO, and I think it may be best for most players to not try and hit it. 10,000 points is a ton, and 3,500 dice rolls isn’t actually that much in return.

Otherwise, make sure to pick up your Free Gifts every eight hours and do your daily Quick Wins, as those are all a great source of dice rolls. We also have a list of free dice roll links that we update daily, so check that out here.

And that’s all the rewards, prizes, and milestones for the “Cold Snap” event in Monopoly GO, as well as how to play and my advice for winning. Make sure you keep warm during the real-life cold snap!

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile