All Lasso Loops Event Rewards in Monopoly GO

The “Rodeo Riders’ Event in Monopoly GO has officially come to an end. Now, Monopoly GO has launched the “Lasso Loops” event, so we’ve created this guide to how it works, every reward and milestone for it, and our best advice for winning the most prizes possible.

How Monopoly GO’s “Lasso Loops” Event Works

In “Lasso Loops,” Monopoly GO players will collect Cowboy Hat Tokens to get prizes. There’s no set squares on which these tokens will appear. Whenever you land on one, it will move elsewhere. Each of these Cowboy Hat Tokens is worth two, with whatever your Dice Multiplier is increasing how much you get. The current version of the “Lasso Loops” event is slated to run until Oct. 23 at 11 AM ET.

Every Reward & Milestone for the “Lasso Loops” Event in Monopoly GO

As usual, there are a lot of great rewards you can get for reaching the various milestones and levels in the “Lasso Loops” event in Monopoly GO. Here’s a list of all of 48 rewards, as originally posted by @itsjakem on X, who has proven a reliable source for this sort of information in the past.

Level Points Required Reward 1 5 Cash 2 5 5 Prize Drop Chips 3 10 Sticker Pack 4 75 125 Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash 6 15 Cash 7 20 8 Prize Drop Chips 8 25 Cash 9 150 230 Dice Rolls 10 30 15 Prize Drop Chips 11 35 Sticker Pack 12 40 Cash 13 45 20 Prize Drop Chips 14 400 550 Dice Rolls 15 45 Sticker Pack 16 50 Cash 17 60 30 Prize Drop Chips 18 70 Cash 19 850 1,100 Dice Rolls 20 75 Sticker Pack 21 70 40 Prize Drop Chips 22 80 90 Dice Rolls 23 100 Cash 24 1,000 1,100 Dice Rolls 25 100 Sticker Pack 26 110 Cash 27 125 60 Prize Drop Chips 28 130 125 Dice Rolls 29 800 Cash 30 140 140 Dice Rolls 31 145 70 Prize Drop Chips 32 150 Cash 33 175 Sticker Pack 34 1,800 1,800 Dice Rolls 35 250 85 Prize Drop Chips 36 300 300 Cash 37 450 Sticker Pack 38 600 Cash 39 4,000 3,800 Dice Rolls 40 700 100 Prize Drop Chips 41 800 Sticker Pack 42 900 800 Dice Rolls 43 3,000 Cash 44 1,000 130 Prize Drop Chips 45 1,100 Cash 46 1,200 Sticker Pack 47 1,300 1,300 Cash 48 6,500 Sticker Pack & 6,500 Dice Rolls

How to Win the Event’s Rewards

My advice when it comes to Monopoly GO events is always to, frankly, play thoughtfully. Honestly, I don’t think it’s really likely that you’ll finish every tier if you don’t spend money, so the event serves as a sort of motivator in that way to pay. If you want to get the most bang for your buck, now’s the time.

Otherwise, there are a few best practices you can keep in mind. A big one is trying to find some synergy with whatever the extremely short-term events going on in Monopoly GO are. These are often a great source of dice, which you can use to get more rewards. Right now, Peg-E/Plinko is also active, so I recommend spending Prize Drop Chips on that, with a specific aim to get more Dice Rolls or Prize Drop Chips. It’s also not a bad idea to time your biggest multipliers for when you’re 6-8 spaces away from your target, since those are the most likely dice rolls.

And that’s our guide to how the “Lasso Loops” event works in Monopoly GO, all the rewards and milestones, and how to win them.

