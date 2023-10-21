All Lasso Loops Event Rewards in Monopoly GO

The “Rodeo Riders’ Event in Monopoly GO has officially come to an end. Now, Monopoly GO has launched the “Lasso Loops” event, so we’ve created this guide to how it works, every reward and milestone for it, and our best advice for winning the most prizes possible.
How Monopoly GO’s “Lasso Loops” Event Works
In “Lasso Loops,” Monopoly GO players will collect Cowboy Hat Tokens to get prizes. There’s no set squares on which these tokens will appear. Whenever you land on one, it will move elsewhere. Each of these Cowboy Hat Tokens is worth two, with whatever your Dice Multiplier is increasing how much you get. The current version of the “Lasso Loops” event is slated to run until Oct. 23 at 11 AM ET.
Every Reward & Milestone for the “Lasso Loops” Event in Monopoly GO
As usual, there are a lot of great rewards you can get for reaching the various milestones and levels in the “Lasso Loops” event in Monopoly GO. Here’s a list of all of 48 rewards, as originally posted by @itsjakem on X, who has proven a reliable source for this sort of information in the past.
|Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|5
|Cash
|2
|5
|5 Prize Drop Chips
|3
|10
|Sticker Pack
|4
|75
|125 Dice Rolls
|5
|15
|Cash
|6
|15
|Cash
|7
|20
|8 Prize Drop Chips
|8
|25
|Cash
|9
|150
|230 Dice Rolls
|10
|30
|15 Prize Drop Chips
|11
|35
|Sticker Pack
|12
|40
|Cash
|13
|45
|20 Prize Drop Chips
|14
|400
|550 Dice Rolls
|15
|45
|Sticker Pack
|16
|50
|Cash
|17
|60
|30 Prize Drop Chips
|18
|70
|Cash
|19
|850
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|20
|75
|Sticker Pack
|21
|70
|40 Prize Drop Chips
|22
|80
|90 Dice Rolls
|23
|100
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|1,100 Dice Rolls
|25
|100
|Sticker Pack
|26
|110
|Cash
|27
|125
|60 Prize Drop Chips
|28
|130
|125 Dice Rolls
|29
|800
|Cash
|30
|140
|140 Dice Rolls
|31
|145
|70 Prize Drop Chips
|32
|150
|Cash
|33
|175
|Sticker Pack
|34
|1,800
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|35
|250
|85 Prize Drop Chips
|36
|300
|300 Cash
|37
|450
|Sticker Pack
|38
|600
|Cash
|39
|4,000
|3,800 Dice Rolls
|40
|700
|100 Prize Drop Chips
|41
|800
|Sticker Pack
|42
|900
|800 Dice Rolls
|43
|3,000
|Cash
|44
|1,000
|130 Prize Drop Chips
|45
|1,100
|Cash
|46
|1,200
|Sticker Pack
|47
|1,300
|1,300 Cash
|48
|6,500
|Sticker Pack & 6,500 Dice Rolls
How to Win the Event’s Rewards
My advice when it comes to Monopoly GO events is always to, frankly, play thoughtfully. Honestly, I don’t think it’s really likely that you’ll finish every tier if you don’t spend money, so the event serves as a sort of motivator in that way to pay. If you want to get the most bang for your buck, now’s the time.
Otherwise, there are a few best practices you can keep in mind. A big one is trying to find some synergy with whatever the extremely short-term events going on in Monopoly GO are. These are often a great source of dice, which you can use to get more rewards. Right now, Peg-E/Plinko is also active, so I recommend spending Prize Drop Chips on that, with a specific aim to get more Dice Rolls or Prize Drop Chips. It’s also not a bad idea to time your biggest multipliers for when you’re 6-8 spaces away from your target, since those are the most likely dice rolls.
And that’s our guide to how the “Lasso Loops” event works in Monopoly GO, all the rewards and milestones, and how to win them.
