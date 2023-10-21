Video Games

All Lasso Loops Event Rewards in Monopoly GO

By
0
Header for Lasso Loops event in Monopoly GO

The “Rodeo Riders’ Event in Monopoly GO has officially come to an end. Now, Monopoly GO has launched the “Lasso Loops” event, so we’ve created this guide to how it works, every reward and milestone for it, and our best advice for winning the most prizes possible.

How Monopoly GO’s “Lasso Loops” Event Works

Image for Lasso Loops event in Monopoly GO

In “Lasso Loops,” Monopoly GO players will collect Cowboy Hat Tokens to get prizes. There’s no set squares on which these tokens will appear. Whenever you land on one, it will move elsewhere. Each of these Cowboy Hat Tokens is worth two, with whatever your Dice Multiplier is increasing how much you get. The current version of the “Lasso Loops” event is slated to run until Oct. 23 at 11 AM ET.

Related: How to Sign Out of Monopoly GO

Every Reward & Milestone for the “Lasso Loops” Event in Monopoly GO

As usual, there are a lot of great rewards you can get for reaching the various milestones and levels in the “Lasso Loops” event in Monopoly GO. Here’s a list of all of 48 rewards, as originally posted by @itsjakem on X, who has proven a reliable source for this sort of information in the past.

LevelPoints RequiredReward
15Cash
255 Prize Drop Chips
310Sticker Pack
475125 Dice Rolls
515Cash
615Cash
7208 Prize Drop Chips
825Cash
9150230 Dice Rolls
103015 Prize Drop Chips
1135Sticker Pack
1240Cash
134520 Prize Drop Chips
14400550 Dice Rolls
1545Sticker Pack
1650Cash
176030 Prize Drop Chips
1870Cash
198501,100 Dice Rolls
2075Sticker Pack
217040 Prize Drop Chips
228090 Dice Rolls
23100Cash
241,0001,100 Dice Rolls
25100Sticker Pack
26110Cash
2712560 Prize Drop Chips
28130125 Dice Rolls
29800Cash
30140140 Dice Rolls
3114570 Prize Drop Chips
32150Cash
33175Sticker Pack
341,8001,800 Dice Rolls
3525085 Prize Drop Chips
36300300 Cash
37450Sticker Pack
38600Cash
394,0003,800 Dice Rolls
40700100 Prize Drop Chips
41800Sticker Pack
42900800 Dice Rolls
433,000Cash
441,000130 Prize Drop Chips
451,100Cash
461,200Sticker Pack
471,3001,300 Cash
486,500Sticker Pack & 6,500 Dice Rolls

How to Win the Event’s Rewards

My advice when it comes to Monopoly GO events is always to, frankly, play thoughtfully. Honestly, I don’t think it’s really likely that you’ll finish every tier if you don’t spend money, so the event serves as a sort of motivator in that way to pay. If you want to get the most bang for your buck, now’s the time.

Otherwise, there are a few best practices you can keep in mind. A big one is trying to find some synergy with whatever the extremely short-term events going on in Monopoly GO are. These are often a great source of dice, which you can use to get more rewards. Right now, Peg-E/Plinko is also active, so I recommend spending Prize Drop Chips on that, with a specific aim to get more Dice Rolls or Prize Drop Chips. It’s also not a bad idea to time your biggest multipliers for when you’re 6-8 spaces away from your target, since those are the most likely dice rolls.

And that’s our guide to how the “Lasso Loops” event works in Monopoly GO, all the rewards and milestones, and how to win them.

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our guide to how to block someone in Monopoly GO.

About the author

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
    More Stories by Liam Nolan