All Rodeo Riders Event Rewards in Monopoly GO

Featured image for the Rodeo Riders event in Monopoly GO

With the end of “Creative Accounting” in Monopoly GO comes another big chance for players of the mobile game to win big prizes in their quest to win capitalism! The current event, “Rodeo Riders,” has officially launched, and it will run until Oct. 21 at 11AM ET. With that in mind, here’s our guide to how the “Rodeo Riders” event works in Monopoly GO, all the rewards you can get from it, and our best advice for winning.

How Monopoly GO’s “Rodeo Riders” Event Works

Instructions for the Rodeo Riders event in Monopoly GO as part of a guide on all the rewards for it, how it works, and how to win at it.

As with past Monopoly GO events, “Rodeo Riders” sees players landing on specific squares to collect tokens. This time around, the tokens are horses. The tiles you’ll need to land on are Income Tax and Luxury tax, for three Horse Tokens, or the Electric Company and Water Works, for two.

Every Reward for the “Rodeo Riders” Event in Monopoly GO

There are a ton of great prizes and rewards you can get for the “Rodeo Riders” event in Monopoly GO. The following list was compiled with help from a post by @itsjakesm on X, who is an invaluable source of information on the mobile game.

LevelPoints RequiredReward
15Cash
2510 Dice Rolls
310Sticker Pack
450130 Dice Rolls
515Cash
615Sticker Pack
715Cash
820Cash
9100225 Dice Rolls
1025Cash
1125Sticker Pack
1230Cash
13250480 Dice Rolls
1435Cash
1540Sticker Pack
1645Cash
17400750 Dice Rolls
1850Cash
1975Sticker Pack
2060Cash
217001,100 Dice Rolls
2260Sticker Pack
2365Cash
2470Cash
2580100 Dice Rolls
26500Cash
27150Sticker Pack
28200250 Dice Rolls
29250Cash
301,2002,000 Dice Rolls
31300Cash
32400Sticker Pack
33500Cash
341,8002,700 Dice Rolls
35550Sticker Pack
36600Money
37700800 Dice Rolls
381,300Cash
39750900 Dice Rolls
40800Sticker Pack
41900Cash
424,300Sticker Pack & 7,000 Dice Rolls

How to Win the Event’s Rewards

Like with other Monopoly GO events, there are a few things you can do to increase your chances of winning at “Rodeo Riders.” Firstly, increase your multiplier when you’re 5-8 spaces away from your target, as that marginally increases the chances of striking it big. It’s still a gamble, but it’s always nice to hedge your bets. Secondly, this is absolutely the time to use your Dice Rolls. Don’t hold back. So many of the reward tiers will give you more dice, which is going to help you get more rewards down the line. If you’re a person who doesn’t mind spending money, now is the time to do that. Finally, make sure you’re taking advantage of whatever other events and challenges, such as the “Buzzing Bee Tournament,” are going on, as they’ll get you more dice.

And that’s how the “Rodeo Riders” event in Monopoly GO works, with special focuses on all the rewards you can get, and how to succeed. Here’s hoping you don’t irreconcilably damage your friendships in the process!

If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our guide to how to block someone in Monopoly GO.

