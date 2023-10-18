All Rodeo Riders Event Rewards in Monopoly GO

With the end of “Creative Accounting” in Monopoly GO comes another big chance for players of the mobile game to win big prizes in their quest to win capitalism! The current event, “Rodeo Riders,” has officially launched, and it will run until Oct. 21 at 11AM ET. With that in mind, here’s our guide to how the “Rodeo Riders” event works in Monopoly GO, all the rewards you can get from it, and our best advice for winning.

How Monopoly GO’s “Rodeo Riders” Event Works

As with past Monopoly GO events, “Rodeo Riders” sees players landing on specific squares to collect tokens. This time around, the tokens are horses. The tiles you’ll need to land on are Income Tax and Luxury tax, for three Horse Tokens, or the Electric Company and Water Works, for two.

Every Reward for the “Rodeo Riders” Event in Monopoly GO

There are a ton of great prizes and rewards you can get for the “Rodeo Riders” event in Monopoly GO. The following list was compiled with help from a post by @itsjakesm on X, who is an invaluable source of information on the mobile game.

Level Points Required Reward 1 5 Cash 2 5 10 Dice Rolls 3 10 Sticker Pack 4 50 130 Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash 6 15 Sticker Pack 7 15 Cash 8 20 Cash 9 100 225 Dice Rolls 10 25 Cash 11 25 Sticker Pack 12 30 Cash 13 250 480 Dice Rolls 14 35 Cash 15 40 Sticker Pack 16 45 Cash 17 400 750 Dice Rolls 18 50 Cash 19 75 Sticker Pack 20 60 Cash 21 700 1,100 Dice Rolls 22 60 Sticker Pack 23 65 Cash 24 70 Cash 25 80 100 Dice Rolls 26 500 Cash 27 150 Sticker Pack 28 200 250 Dice Rolls 29 250 Cash 30 1,200 2,000 Dice Rolls 31 300 Cash 32 400 Sticker Pack 33 500 Cash 34 1,800 2,700 Dice Rolls 35 550 Sticker Pack 36 600 Money 37 700 800 Dice Rolls 38 1,300 Cash 39 750 900 Dice Rolls 40 800 Sticker Pack 41 900 Cash 42 4,300 Sticker Pack & 7,000 Dice Rolls

How to Win the Event’s Rewards

Like with other Monopoly GO events, there are a few things you can do to increase your chances of winning at “Rodeo Riders.” Firstly, increase your multiplier when you’re 5-8 spaces away from your target, as that marginally increases the chances of striking it big. It’s still a gamble, but it’s always nice to hedge your bets. Secondly, this is absolutely the time to use your Dice Rolls. Don’t hold back. So many of the reward tiers will give you more dice, which is going to help you get more rewards down the line. If you’re a person who doesn’t mind spending money, now is the time to do that. Finally, make sure you’re taking advantage of whatever other events and challenges, such as the “Buzzing Bee Tournament,” are going on, as they’ll get you more dice.

And that’s how the “Rodeo Riders” event in Monopoly GO works, with special focuses on all the rewards you can get, and how to succeed. Here’s hoping you don’t irreconcilably damage your friendships in the process!

