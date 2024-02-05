All Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin Rewards & Milestones, Listed

Here’s our list of all the rewards and prizes you can get during the “Cloud Cruisin” event in Monopoly GO by hitting the appropriate milestones.
|JUMP TO:
|Every Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin Reward & Milestone, Listed
|How to Play the Monopoly GO “Cloud Cruisin” Event
|When Does the Event End?
|How to Get More Dice Rolls
Every Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin Reward & Milestone, Listed
The Monopoly GO “Cloud Cruisin” event gives players the chance to earn up to 16,135 dice rolls and other great rewards by reaching certain milestones. I’ve compiled a list below about the various point requirements based on my experience with the game cross-referenced against what’s on the Monopoly GO Wiki, which is a good source of information on the game.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|5
|Cash
|2
|10
|15 Dice Rolls
|3
|10
|Sticker Pack
|4
|80
|125 Dice Rolls
|5
|15
|Cash
|6
|20
|Sticker Pack
|7
|25
|Cash
|8
|150
|225 Dice Rolls
|9
|25
|Cash
|10
|30
|15-minute Rent Frenzy
|11
|35
|Sticker Pack
|12
|40
|Cash
|13
|425
|570 Dice Rolls
|14
|45
|Sticker Pack
|15
|50
|Cash
|16
|55
|Cash
|17
|800
|850 Dice Rolls
|18
|60
|Cash
|19
|70
|Sticker Pack
|20
|80
|Cash
|21
|1,000
|1,000 Dice Rolls
|22
|100
|15-minute High Roller
|23
|120
|Cash
|24
|130
|120 Dice Rolls
|25
|700
|Cash
|26
|150
|130 Dice Rolls
|27
|250
|Cash
|28
|200
|Sticker Pack
|29
|225
|5-minute Cash Boost
|30
|2,200
|1,800 Dice Rolls
|31
|300
|Cash
|32
|400
|Sticker Pack
|33
|500
|Cash
|34
|4,500
|3,750 Dice Rolls
|35
|600
|Sticker Pack
|36
|700
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|37
|800
|500 Dice Rolls
|38
|3,500
|Cash
|39
|900
|550 Dice Rolls
|40
|1,000
|Sticker Pack
|41
|1,100
|Cash
|42
|6,500
|6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play the Monopoly GO “Cloud Cruisin” Event
This version of the Monopoly GO “Cloud Cruisin” requires players to pick up tokens on random squares across the board. Each pick-up gets players two tokens, which is then increased by their dice multiplier.
When Does the Event End?
This time around, the main event in Monopoly GO is a short run. Starting on Feb. 5 at 10AM, “Cloud Cruisin” will end on Feb. 7 around the same time, making it a two-day event.
How to Get More Dice Rolls
The key to getting the most rewards possible and hitting milestones in any Monopoly GO event such as “Cloud Cruisin” is to get more dice rolls. My biggest piece of advice is always to save your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a square you want to hit, as that’s a good best practice. You should, for pick-up events, also look for clusters of tokens, especially around Railroads, as those will help you out for tournaments.
Otherwise, you can check out our list of free dice roll links in Monopoly GO, which we update daily. That’s a good source for getting more dice rolls without having to do anything at all, and in the end, isn’t that what we all want?
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.