Video Games

All Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin Rewards & Milestones, Listed

By
0
Monopoly GO

Here’s our list of all the rewards and prizes you can get during the “Cloud Cruisin” event in Monopoly GO by hitting the appropriate milestones.

Recommended Videos
JUMP TO:
Every Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin Reward & Milestone, Listed
How to Play the Monopoly GO “Cloud Cruisin” Event
When Does the Event End?
How to Get More Dice Rolls

Every Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin Reward & Milestone, Listed

The Monopoly GO “Cloud Cruisin” event gives players the chance to earn up to 16,135 dice rolls and other great rewards by reaching certain milestones. I’ve compiled a list below about the various point requirements based on my experience with the game cross-referenced against what’s on the Monopoly GO Wiki, which is a good source of information on the game.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
15Cash
21015 Dice Rolls
310Sticker Pack
480125 Dice Rolls
515Cash
620Sticker Pack
725Cash
8150225 Dice Rolls
925Cash
103015-minute Rent Frenzy
1135Sticker Pack
1240Cash
13425570 Dice Rolls
1445Sticker Pack
1550Cash
1655Cash
17800850 Dice Rolls
1860Cash
1970Sticker Pack
2080Cash
211,0001,000 Dice Rolls
2210015-minute High Roller
23120Cash
24130120 Dice Rolls
25700Cash
26150130 Dice Rolls
27250Cash
28200Sticker Pack
292255-minute Cash Boost
302,2001,800 Dice Rolls
31300Cash
32400Sticker Pack
33500Cash
344,5003,750 Dice Rolls
35600Sticker Pack
3670025-minute Rent Frenzy
37800500 Dice Rolls
383,500Cash
39900550 Dice Rolls
401,000Sticker Pack
411,100Cash
426,5006,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the Monopoly GO “Cloud Cruisin” Event

This version of the Monopoly GO “Cloud Cruisin” requires players to pick up tokens on random squares across the board. Each pick-up gets players two tokens, which is then increased by their dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

This time around, the main event in Monopoly GO is a short run. Starting on Feb. 5 at 10AM, “Cloud Cruisin” will end on Feb. 7 around the same time, making it a two-day event.

How to Get More Dice Rolls

The key to getting the most rewards possible and hitting milestones in any Monopoly GO event such as “Cloud Cruisin” is to get more dice rolls. My biggest piece of advice is always to save your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a square you want to hit, as that’s a good best practice. You should, for pick-up events, also look for clusters of tokens, especially around Railroads, as those will help you out for tournaments.

Otherwise, you can check out our list of free dice roll links in Monopoly GO, which we update daily. That’s a good source for getting more dice rolls without having to do anything at all, and in the end, isn’t that what we all want?

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

About the author

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
    More Stories by Liam Nolan