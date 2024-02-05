All Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin Rewards & Milestones, Listed

Here’s our list of all the rewards and prizes you can get during the “Cloud Cruisin” event in Monopoly GO by hitting the appropriate milestones.

Every Monopoly GO Cloud Cruisin Reward & Milestone, Listed

The Monopoly GO “Cloud Cruisin” event gives players the chance to earn up to 16,135 dice rolls and other great rewards by reaching certain milestones. I’ve compiled a list below about the various point requirements based on my experience with the game cross-referenced against what’s on the Monopoly GO Wiki, which is a good source of information on the game.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 5 Cash 2 10 15 Dice Rolls 3 10 Sticker Pack 4 80 125 Dice Rolls 5 15 Cash 6 20 Sticker Pack 7 25 Cash 8 150 225 Dice Rolls 9 25 Cash 10 30 15-minute Rent Frenzy 11 35 Sticker Pack 12 40 Cash 13 425 570 Dice Rolls 14 45 Sticker Pack 15 50 Cash 16 55 Cash 17 800 850 Dice Rolls 18 60 Cash 19 70 Sticker Pack 20 80 Cash 21 1,000 1,000 Dice Rolls 22 100 15-minute High Roller 23 120 Cash 24 130 120 Dice Rolls 25 700 Cash 26 150 130 Dice Rolls 27 250 Cash 28 200 Sticker Pack 29 225 5-minute Cash Boost 30 2,200 1,800 Dice Rolls 31 300 Cash 32 400 Sticker Pack 33 500 Cash 34 4,500 3,750 Dice Rolls 35 600 Sticker Pack 36 700 25-minute Rent Frenzy 37 800 500 Dice Rolls 38 3,500 Cash 39 900 550 Dice Rolls 40 1,000 Sticker Pack 41 1,100 Cash 42 6,500 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play the Monopoly GO “Cloud Cruisin” Event

This version of the Monopoly GO “Cloud Cruisin” requires players to pick up tokens on random squares across the board. Each pick-up gets players two tokens, which is then increased by their dice multiplier.

When Does the Event End?

This time around, the main event in Monopoly GO is a short run. Starting on Feb. 5 at 10AM, “Cloud Cruisin” will end on Feb. 7 around the same time, making it a two-day event.

How to Get More Dice Rolls

The key to getting the most rewards possible and hitting milestones in any Monopoly GO event such as “Cloud Cruisin” is to get more dice rolls. My biggest piece of advice is always to save your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a square you want to hit, as that’s a good best practice. You should, for pick-up events, also look for clusters of tokens, especially around Railroads, as those will help you out for tournaments.

Otherwise, you can check out our list of free dice roll links in Monopoly GO, which we update daily. That’s a good source for getting more dice rolls without having to do anything at all, and in the end, isn’t that what we all want?

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.