All Monopoly GO Uncharted Adventures Event Rewards, Milestones

The “Bows & Bandits” event in Monopoly GO may be over, but that doesn’t mean the adventure’s stopping there. The “Uncharted Adventures” event has launched in Monopoly GO, and with it a new host of prizes, milestones, and rewards, so here’s a list of those plus how to play and win.
How to Play the “Uncharted Adventures” Event in Monopoly GO
The “Uncharted Adventures” event in Monopoly GO sees players earning Compass tokens by landing on any of the corner squares: Go, Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail. You get four Compass tokens as a base rate, which is then multiplied by whatever you’re using for your dice multiplier. The “Uncharted Adventures” event in Monopoly GO runs from Nov. 29 until Dec. 1.
Every “Uncharted Adventures” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed
There are a ton of prizes, rewards, and milestones you can get for the “Uncharted Adventures” event in Monopoly GO, which will help you on your quest to complete all the game’s boards. I’ve compiled a list below based on my own experience and the information gathered by @itsjakem on X, who is a great source of information on the game.
|Level
|Points Required
|Rewards
|1
|5
|10 Dice Rolls
|2
|5
|5 Prize Drop Chips
|3
|10
|Cash
|4
|10
|Sticker Pack
|5
|65
|70 Dice Rolls
|6
|15
|8 Prize Drop Chips
|7
|20
|Cash
|8
|20
|Sticker Pack
|9
|25
|Cash
|10
|180
|220 Dice Rolls
|11
|25
|12 Prize Drop Chips
|12
|30
|10-miunute Cash Grab
|13
|35
|Sticker Pack
|14
|40
|15 Prize Drop Chips
|15
|350
|450 Dice Rolls
|16
|45
|Cash
|17
|60
|Sticker Pack
|18
|100
|5-minute Board Rush
|19
|70
|30 Prize Drop Chips
|20
|700
|850 Dice Rolls
|21
|80
|Cash
|22
|100
|Sticker Pack
|23
|110
|45 Prize Drop Chips
|24
|120
|Cash
|25
|1,300
|1,400 Dice Rolls
|26
|130
|15-minute High Roller
|27
|140
|Cash
|28
|150
|60 Prize Drop Chips
|29
|160
|Sticker Pack
|30
|1,000
|Cash
|31
|175
|180 Dice Rolls
|32
|250
|Cash
|33
|300
|Sticker Pack
|34
|280
|75 Prize Drop Chips
|35
|2,000
|1850 Dice Rolls
|36
|400
|15-minute Cash Grab
|37
|600
|Sticker Pack
|38
|700
|500 Dice Rolls
|39
|800
|100 Prize Drop Chips
|40
|3,000
|2,700 Dice Rolls
|41
|900
|Sticker Pack
|42
|1,000
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|43
|1,100
|130 Prize Drop Chips
|44
|1,200
|950 Dice Rolls
|45
|2,500
|Cash
|46
|1,200
|160 Prize Drop Chips
|47
|1,400
|Sticker Pack
|48
|1,500
|Cash
|49
|6,000
|7,000 Dice Rolls & Sticker Pack
How to Win
Events in Monopoly GO like “Uncharted Adventures” are my absolute favorite, as I have a knack for hitting the corners, even when I don’t want to and it earns me nothing. My best advice is to save your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a corner, as that’ll give you the highest chance of netting the most Compass tokens possible. You should also pay special attention to Go to Jail, as it can also get you more dice rolls.
Otherwise, make sure to pay attention to the events happening along side “Uncharted Adventures” in Monopoly GO. PEG-E is currently active, so make sure to play that lovely little plinko machine. My advice for that is to aim either for more Prize Drop Chips or more dice rolls. Money is nice, but it’s not really something that’s in short supply. More Prize Drop Chips and dice rolls pretty much automatically mean more money.
And that’s all the milestones, prizes, and rewards you can get for the “Uncharted Adventures” event in Monopoly GO. With November coming to an end, the holiday season is about to kick off, so get ready for some more Monopoly GO!
If you’re looking for more, check out how many boards there are in Monopoly GO.