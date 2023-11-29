All Monopoly GO Uncharted Adventures Event Rewards, Milestones

A header-sized image for the Uncharted Adventures event in Monopoly GO showing a woman reading a map on the right-side of the image while there's a treasure chest on the right-side.

A header-sized image for the Uncharted Adventures event in Monopoly GO showing a woman reading a map on the right-side of the image while there's a treasure chest on the right-side.

The “Bows & Bandits” event in Monopoly GO may be over, but that doesn’t mean the adventure’s stopping there. The “Uncharted Adventures” event has launched in Monopoly GO, and with it a new host of prizes, milestones, and rewards, so here’s a list of those plus how to play and win.

How to Play the “Uncharted Adventures” Event in Monopoly GO

The “Uncharted Adventures” event in Monopoly GO sees players earning Compass tokens by landing on any of the corner squares: Go, Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail. You get four Compass tokens as a base rate, which is then multiplied by whatever you’re using for your dice multiplier. The “Uncharted Adventures” event in Monopoly GO runs from Nov. 29 until Dec. 1.

Every “Uncharted Adventures” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

There are a ton of prizes, rewards, and milestones you can get for the “Uncharted Adventures” event in Monopoly GO, which will help you on your quest to complete all the game’s boards. I’ve compiled a list below based on my own experience and the information gathered by @itsjakem on X, who is a great source of information on the game.

Level Points Required Rewards 1 5 10 Dice Rolls 2 5 5 Prize Drop Chips 3 10 Cash 4 10 Sticker Pack 5 65 70 Dice Rolls 6 15 8 Prize Drop Chips 7 20 Cash 8 20 Sticker Pack 9 25 Cash 10 180 220 Dice Rolls 11 25 12 Prize Drop Chips 12 30 10-miunute Cash Grab 13 35 Sticker Pack 14 40 15 Prize Drop Chips 15 350 450 Dice Rolls 16 45 Cash 17 60 Sticker Pack 18 100 5-minute Board Rush 19 70 30 Prize Drop Chips 20 700 850 Dice Rolls 21 80 Cash 22 100 Sticker Pack 23 110 45 Prize Drop Chips 24 120 Cash 25 1,300 1,400 Dice Rolls 26 130 15-minute High Roller 27 140 Cash 28 150 60 Prize Drop Chips 29 160 Sticker Pack 30 1,000 Cash 31 175 180 Dice Rolls 32 250 Cash 33 300 Sticker Pack 34 280 75 Prize Drop Chips 35 2,000 1850 Dice Rolls 36 400 15-minute Cash Grab 37 600 Sticker Pack 38 700 500 Dice Rolls 39 800 100 Prize Drop Chips 40 3,000 2,700 Dice Rolls 41 900 Sticker Pack 42 1,000 25-minute Rent Frenzy 43 1,100 130 Prize Drop Chips 44 1,200 950 Dice Rolls 45 2,500 Cash 46 1,200 160 Prize Drop Chips 47 1,400 Sticker Pack 48 1,500 Cash 49 6,000 7,000 Dice Rolls & Sticker Pack

How to Win

Events in Monopoly GO like “Uncharted Adventures” are my absolute favorite, as I have a knack for hitting the corners, even when I don’t want to and it earns me nothing. My best advice is to save your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a corner, as that’ll give you the highest chance of netting the most Compass tokens possible. You should also pay special attention to Go to Jail, as it can also get you more dice rolls.

Otherwise, make sure to pay attention to the events happening along side “Uncharted Adventures” in Monopoly GO. PEG-E is currently active, so make sure to play that lovely little plinko machine. My advice for that is to aim either for more Prize Drop Chips or more dice rolls. Money is nice, but it’s not really something that’s in short supply. More Prize Drop Chips and dice rolls pretty much automatically mean more money.

And that’s all the milestones, prizes, and rewards you can get for the “Uncharted Adventures” event in Monopoly GO. With November coming to an end, the holiday season is about to kick off, so get ready for some more Monopoly GO!

