All Monopoly GO Uncharted Adventures Event Rewards, Milestones

A header-sized image for the Uncharted Adventures event in Monopoly GO showing a woman reading a map on the right-side of the image while there's a treasure chest on the right-side.
The “Bows & Bandits” event in Monopoly GO may be over, but that doesn’t mean the adventure’s stopping there. The “Uncharted Adventures” event has launched in Monopoly GO, and with it a new host of prizes, milestones, and rewards, so here’s a list of those plus how to play and win.

How to Play the “Uncharted Adventures” Event in Monopoly GO

The “Uncharted Adventures” event in Monopoly GO sees players earning Compass tokens by landing on any of the corner squares: Go, Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail. You get four Compass tokens as a base rate, which is then multiplied by whatever you’re using for your dice multiplier. The “Uncharted Adventures” event in Monopoly GO runs from Nov. 29 until Dec. 1.

Every “Uncharted Adventures” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

There are a ton of prizes, rewards, and milestones you can get for the “Uncharted Adventures” event in Monopoly GO, which will help you on your quest to complete all the game’s boards. I’ve compiled a list below based on my own experience and the information gathered by @itsjakem on X, who is a great source of information on the game.

LevelPoints RequiredRewards
1510 Dice Rolls
255 Prize Drop Chips
310Cash
410Sticker Pack
56570 Dice Rolls
6158 Prize Drop Chips
720Cash
820Sticker Pack
925Cash
10180220 Dice Rolls
112512 Prize Drop Chips
123010-miunute Cash Grab
1335Sticker Pack
144015 Prize Drop Chips
15350450 Dice Rolls
1645Cash
1760Sticker Pack
181005-minute Board Rush
197030 Prize Drop Chips
20700850 Dice Rolls
2180Cash
22100Sticker Pack
2311045 Prize Drop Chips
24120Cash
251,3001,400 Dice Rolls
2613015-minute High Roller
27140Cash
2815060 Prize Drop Chips
29160Sticker Pack
301,000Cash
31175180 Dice Rolls
32250Cash
33300Sticker Pack
3428075 Prize Drop Chips
352,0001850 Dice Rolls
3640015-minute Cash Grab
37600Sticker Pack
38700500 Dice Rolls
39800100 Prize Drop Chips
403,0002,700 Dice Rolls
41900Sticker Pack
421,00025-minute Rent Frenzy
431,100130 Prize Drop Chips
441,200950 Dice Rolls
452,500Cash
461,200160 Prize Drop Chips
471,400Sticker Pack
481,500Cash
496,0007,000 Dice Rolls & Sticker Pack

How to Win

Events in Monopoly GO like “Uncharted Adventures” are my absolute favorite, as I have a knack for hitting the corners, even when I don’t want to and it earns me nothing. My best advice is to save your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a corner, as that’ll give you the highest chance of netting the most Compass tokens possible. You should also pay special attention to Go to Jail, as it can also get you more dice rolls.

Otherwise, make sure to pay attention to the events happening along side “Uncharted Adventures” in Monopoly GO. PEG-E is currently active, so make sure to play that lovely little plinko machine. My advice for that is to aim either for more Prize Drop Chips or more dice rolls. Money is nice, but it’s not really something that’s in short supply. More Prize Drop Chips and dice rolls pretty much automatically mean more money.

And that’s all the milestones, prizes, and rewards you can get for the “Uncharted Adventures” event in Monopoly GO. With November coming to an end, the holiday season is about to kick off, so get ready for some more Monopoly GO!

If you’re looking for more, check out how many boards there are in Monopoly GO.

