All Monopoly GO Bows & Bandits Event Rewards, Milestones

A header-sized image for the Bows & Bandits event in Monopoly GO that shows Rich Uncle Pennybags dressed up like Robin Hood and shooting at a target.

“Epic Myths” is officially over, and as November draws to a close, Monopoly GO has introduced a new event: “Bows & Bandits,” so as usual, I’ve made this guide on how the event works and how to win, as well as a list of all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get.

How to Play the “Bows & Bandits” Event in Monopoly GO

The “Bows & Bandits” event in Monopoly GO is set to last from Nov. 26 at 4PM ET until Nov. 28 at 3PM ET. The event sees players getting Hat tokens by landing on specific squares. This time around, players get two Hat tokens for landing on Chance, three for Community Chest, and five for any of the Railroads. This number is then enhanced by whatever your dice multiplier is.

Every “Bows & Bandits” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

There are a ton of great rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get during the “Bows & Bandits” event in Monopoly GO. I’ve compiled a list of them in the table below, which I built using my own experience with the game cross-referenced against the information posted by @itsjakem on X, who has been an incredible source of information on the game. As an additional note, @itsjakem noted that PEG-E is set to return in the next few days, so it may be worth holding off to maximize the number of tokens you’ll get for that.

LevelPoints RequiredReward
125Sticker Pack
220Cash
34015 Dice Rolls
445Cash
515075 Dice Rolls
640Cash
75015-minute Rent Frenzy
855Sticker Pack
965Cash
10375200 Dice Rolls
1160 Cash
1275Cash
1390Sticker Pack
1480Cash
1510010-minute Cash Grab
16850500 Dice Rolls
1760Cash
1875Cash
1912050 Dice Rolls
20115Cash
211,300700 Dice Rolls
22150Sticker Pack
23160Cash
24175Cash
25200Cash
262,0001,000 Dice Rolls
27275Sticker Pack
2830010-minute High Roller
29325Cash
30400100 Dice Rolls
311,600Cash
32450150 Dice Rolls
33500Cash
34650Sticker Pack
357505-minute Board Rush
364,5002,000 Dice Rolls
37800Cash
38900Cash
391,000Sticker Pack
401,500Cash
4110,0003,800 Dice Rolls
421,600Sticker Pack
431,70020-minute High Roller
441,800Cash
457,000Cash
462,000800 Dice Rolls
473,000Sticker Pack
483,500Cash
494,000Cash
5017,500Sticker Pack & 7,500 Dice Rolls

How to Win

“Bows & Bandits” gives players a lot of chances to get Hat tokens, which can make it feel like one of Monopoly GO‘s easier events. My advice is to target the Railroads specifically, since they have the highest payout and often intersect with ongoing tournaments. When you’re within 6-8 squares of a Railroad, up your dice multiplier, as that gives you the highest chance of getting a big payout. Personally, I like these kind of events because of the sheer number of ways you can get the target tokens.

Otherwise, make sure you’re paying attention to whatever other events are going on in Monopoly GO. Much of “Bows & Bandits” intersects with “Nessie’s Quest,” which gives you Loch Ness Monster tokens for landing on any of the Railroads. Doing well at that sub-event will give you a high chance of earning dice rolls that you can use to succeed at “Bows & Bandits.” Please also see the PEG-E note above, as synergy with that will be super helpful.

Finally, it’s worth noting that the “Epic Myths” sticker event is expiring at the end of November, so it’s a really good idea to trade in whatever extra stars you have to fill out your collections. These can be absolutely amazing sources of extra dice rolls and cash, which you can then use to succeed at the “Bows & Bandits” event in Monopoly GO.

And that’s all the prizes, rewards, and milestones you can get for the “Bows & Bandits” event in Monopoly GO, as well as how to play and win. Here’s to hoping Christmas (or whatever present-based holiday you celebrate) comes early this year, and you find yourself with some luck.

