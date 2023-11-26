All Monopoly GO Bows & Bandits Event Rewards, Milestones

“Epic Myths” is officially over, and as November draws to a close, Monopoly GO has introduced a new event: “Bows & Bandits,” so as usual, I’ve made this guide on how the event works and how to win, as well as a list of all the rewards, milestones, and prizes you can get.

How to Play the “Bows & Bandits” Event in Monopoly GO

The “Bows & Bandits” event in Monopoly GO is set to last from Nov. 26 at 4PM ET until Nov. 28 at 3PM ET. The event sees players getting Hat tokens by landing on specific squares. This time around, players get two Hat tokens for landing on Chance, three for Community Chest, and five for any of the Railroads. This number is then enhanced by whatever your dice multiplier is.

Every “Bows & Bandits” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

There are a ton of great rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get during the “Bows & Bandits” event in Monopoly GO. I’ve compiled a list of them in the table below, which I built using my own experience with the game cross-referenced against the information posted by @itsjakem on X, who has been an incredible source of information on the game. As an additional note, @itsjakem noted that PEG-E is set to return in the next few days, so it may be worth holding off to maximize the number of tokens you’ll get for that.

Level Points Required Reward 1 25 Sticker Pack 2 20 Cash 3 40 15 Dice Rolls 4 45 Cash 5 150 75 Dice Rolls 6 40 Cash 7 50 15-minute Rent Frenzy 8 55 Sticker Pack 9 65 Cash 10 375 200 Dice Rolls 11 60 Cash 12 75 Cash 13 90 Sticker Pack 14 80 Cash 15 100 10-minute Cash Grab 16 850 500 Dice Rolls 17 60 Cash 18 75 Cash 19 120 50 Dice Rolls 20 115 Cash 21 1,300 700 Dice Rolls 22 150 Sticker Pack 23 160 Cash 24 175 Cash 25 200 Cash 26 2,000 1,000 Dice Rolls 27 275 Sticker Pack 28 300 10-minute High Roller 29 325 Cash 30 400 100 Dice Rolls 31 1,600 Cash 32 450 150 Dice Rolls 33 500 Cash 34 650 Sticker Pack 35 750 5-minute Board Rush 36 4,500 2,000 Dice Rolls 37 800 Cash 38 900 Cash 39 1,000 Sticker Pack 40 1,500 Cash 41 10,000 3,800 Dice Rolls 42 1,600 Sticker Pack 43 1,700 20-minute High Roller 44 1,800 Cash 45 7,000 Cash 46 2,000 800 Dice Rolls 47 3,000 Sticker Pack 48 3,500 Cash 49 4,000 Cash 50 17,500 Sticker Pack & 7,500 Dice Rolls

How to Win

“Bows & Bandits” gives players a lot of chances to get Hat tokens, which can make it feel like one of Monopoly GO‘s easier events. My advice is to target the Railroads specifically, since they have the highest payout and often intersect with ongoing tournaments. When you’re within 6-8 squares of a Railroad, up your dice multiplier, as that gives you the highest chance of getting a big payout. Personally, I like these kind of events because of the sheer number of ways you can get the target tokens.

Otherwise, make sure you’re paying attention to whatever other events are going on in Monopoly GO. Much of “Bows & Bandits” intersects with “Nessie’s Quest,” which gives you Loch Ness Monster tokens for landing on any of the Railroads. Doing well at that sub-event will give you a high chance of earning dice rolls that you can use to succeed at “Bows & Bandits.” Please also see the PEG-E note above, as synergy with that will be super helpful.

Finally, it’s worth noting that the “Epic Myths” sticker event is expiring at the end of November, so it’s a really good idea to trade in whatever extra stars you have to fill out your collections. These can be absolutely amazing sources of extra dice rolls and cash, which you can then use to succeed at the “Bows & Bandits” event in Monopoly GO.

And that’s all the prizes, rewards, and milestones you can get for the “Bows & Bandits” event in Monopoly GO, as well as how to play and win. Here’s to hoping Christmas (or whatever present-based holiday you celebrate) comes early this year, and you find yourself with some luck.

