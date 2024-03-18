All Sunset Treasures Rewards in Monopoly GO

With St. Patrick’s Day all wrapped up, the Sunset Treasures mini-game is here with new milestone rewards in Monopoly GO for players to work towards.
Table of contents
Every Reward & Milestone for Sunset Treasures in Monopoly GO
In total, there are 20 milestone levels to hit during the Sunset Treasures mini-game in Monopoly GO. We’ve compiled a list of all of them below along with a list of rewards, which are based on our own experiences with Sunset Treasures cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki. From dice rolls to sticker packs, players won’t want to miss out on hitting every level.
|Milestone Level
|Board Size
|Reward
|1
|4×4
|25 Dice Rolls
|2
|4×5
|Cash
|3
|5×6
|75 Dice Rolls
|4
|4×6
|Gold Sticker Pack
Cash
200 Dice Rolls
|5
|4×4
|Cash
|6
|4×4
|150 Dice Rolls
|7
|5×6
|Cash
|8
|4×4
|200 Dice Rolls
|9
|5×6
|Cash
10 Pickaxes
400 Dice Rolls
|10
|6×6
|Pink Sticker Pack
|
|11
|7×7
|300 Dice Rolls
|12
|6×6
|Saharan Sapphire Shield
500 Dice Rolls
|13
|5×6
|Blue Sticker Pack
|14
|7×7
|350 Dice Rolls
|15
|4×7
|500 Dice Rolls
|16
|7×7
|Egyptian Hippo Token
|17
|6×6
|15 Pickaxes
|18
|7×7
|450 Dice Rolls
30 Boosts
|19
|5×6
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|20
|8×7
|Cash
2500 Dice Rolls
Wild Sticker
How to Play Sunset Treasures in Monopoly GO
To get milestone rewards for Sunset Treasures in Monopoly GO, players must use pickaxes to hit tiles on the event card for the level. It’s similar to bingo or Battleship, where players must uncover the required shape or image in the correct pattern to finish the card. This is done by collecting the pickaxe tokens on the active Monopoly board.
When Does Sunset Treasures End in Monopoly GO?
The Sunset Treasures event in Monopoly GO runs from March 18 at 12 AM ET through March 22. This gives players four days to collect every milestone reward.
How to Get More Sunset Treasures Pickaxes
Monopoly GO players can get more Sunset Treasure Pickaxes in a few different ways. The first is to complete milestone levels in the game’s ongoing events and tournaments, which will give you various pickaxes. You can also get them by playing the Sunset Treasures mini-game itself, doing your daily Quick Wins, and other such activities.
To help get you around the board as quickly as possible, check out our daily free dice rolls article, which updates is the best way to nab free rolls. Otherwise, playing every day is the best way to succeed at hitting milestones and collecting rewards in Monopoly GO‘s Sunset Treasures event.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.