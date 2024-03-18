All Sunset Treasures Rewards in Monopoly GO

With St. Patrick’s Day all wrapped up, the Sunset Treasures mini-game is here with new milestone rewards in Monopoly GO for players to work towards.

Every Reward & Milestone for Sunset Treasures in Monopoly GO

In total, there are 20 milestone levels to hit during the Sunset Treasures mini-game in Monopoly GO. We’ve compiled a list of all of them below along with a list of rewards, which are based on our own experiences with Sunset Treasures cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki. From dice rolls to sticker packs, players won’t want to miss out on hitting every level.

Milestone Level Board Size Reward 1 4×4 25 Dice Rolls 2 4×5 Cash 3 5×6 75 Dice Rolls 4 4×6 Gold Sticker Pack

Cash

200 Dice Rolls 5 4×4 Cash 6 4×4 150 Dice Rolls 7 5×6 Cash 8 4×4 200 Dice Rolls 9 5×6 Cash

10 Pickaxes

400 Dice Rolls 10 6×6 Pink Sticker Pack 11 7×7 300 Dice Rolls 12 6×6 Saharan Sapphire Shield

500 Dice Rolls 13 5×6 Blue Sticker Pack 14 7×7 350 Dice Rolls 15 4×7 500 Dice Rolls 16 7×7 Egyptian Hippo Token 17 6×6 15 Pickaxes 18 7×7 450 Dice Rolls

30 Boosts 19 5×6 Magenta Sticker Pack 20 8×7 Cash

2500 Dice Rolls

Wild Sticker

How to Play Sunset Treasures in Monopoly GO

To get milestone rewards for Sunset Treasures in Monopoly GO, players must use pickaxes to hit tiles on the event card for the level. It’s similar to bingo or Battleship, where players must uncover the required shape or image in the correct pattern to finish the card. This is done by collecting the pickaxe tokens on the active Monopoly board.

When Does Sunset Treasures End in Monopoly GO?

The Sunset Treasures event in Monopoly GO runs from March 18 at 12 AM ET through March 22. This gives players four days to collect every milestone reward.

How to Get More Sunset Treasures Pickaxes

Monopoly GO players can get more Sunset Treasure Pickaxes in a few different ways. The first is to complete milestone levels in the game’s ongoing events and tournaments, which will give you various pickaxes. You can also get them by playing the Sunset Treasures mini-game itself, doing your daily Quick Wins, and other such activities.

To help get you around the board as quickly as possible, check out our daily free dice rolls article, which updates is the best way to nab free rolls. Otherwise, playing every day is the best way to succeed at hitting milestones and collecting rewards in Monopoly GO‘s Sunset Treasures event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.