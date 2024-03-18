Category:
Guides
Video Games

All Sunset Treasures Rewards in Monopoly GO

Image of Laura Gray
Laura Gray
|
Published: Mar 18, 2024 08:00 am

With St. Patrick’s Day all wrapped up, the Sunset Treasures mini-game is here with new milestone rewards in Monopoly GO for players to work towards.

Every Reward & Milestone for Sunset Treasures in Monopoly GO

An image showing Rich Uncle Pennybags in Monopoly Go standing on a board next to some dice as part of an article on whether the game's servers are down, or if it's having other issues, such as crashing.

In total, there are 20 milestone levels to hit during the Sunset Treasures mini-game in Monopoly GO. We’ve compiled a list of all of them below along with a list of rewards, which are based on our own experiences with Sunset Treasures cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki. From dice rolls to sticker packs, players won’t want to miss out on hitting every level.

Milestone LevelBoard SizeReward
14×425 Dice Rolls
24×5Cash
35×675 Dice Rolls
44×6Gold Sticker Pack
Cash
200 Dice Rolls
54×4Cash
64×4150 Dice Rolls
75×6Cash
84×4200 Dice Rolls
95×6Cash
10 Pickaxes
400 Dice Rolls
106×6Pink Sticker Pack
117×7300 Dice Rolls
126×6Saharan Sapphire Shield
500 Dice Rolls
135×6Blue Sticker Pack
147×7350 Dice Rolls
154×7500 Dice Rolls
167×7Egyptian Hippo Token
176×615 Pickaxes
187×7450 Dice Rolls
30 Boosts
195×6Magenta Sticker Pack
208×7Cash
2500 Dice Rolls
Wild Sticker

How to Play Sunset Treasures in Monopoly GO

To get milestone rewards for Sunset Treasures in Monopoly GO, players must use pickaxes to hit tiles on the event card for the level. It’s similar to bingo or Battleship, where players must uncover the required shape or image in the correct pattern to finish the card. This is done by collecting the pickaxe tokens on the active Monopoly board.

When Does Sunset Treasures End in Monopoly GO?

The Sunset Treasures event in Monopoly GO runs from March 18 at 12 AM ET through March 22. This gives players four days to collect every milestone reward.

Related: When Is the Next Golden Blitz in Monopoly GO?

How to Get More Sunset Treasures Pickaxes

Monopoly GO players can get more Sunset Treasure Pickaxes in a few different ways. The first is to complete milestone levels in the game’s ongoing events and tournaments, which will give you various pickaxes. You can also get them by playing the Sunset Treasures mini-game itself, doing your daily Quick Wins, and other such activities.

To help get you around the board as quickly as possible, check out our daily free dice rolls article, which updates is the best way to nab free rolls. Otherwise, playing every day is the best way to succeed at hitting milestones and collecting rewards in Monopoly GO‘s Sunset Treasures event.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Post Tag:
Monopoly Go
Author
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].