How to Get Shields in Monopoly GO

Shields are an important part of Monopoly GO, so if you’re looking for how to get them or get new skins, you’ve come to the right place.

How to Get More Shields in Monopoly GO

If you’re just looking to get shields in general, you’ll collect those by going around the board and landing on spaces that have your chosen shield on them. In general, you’ll get as many shields as your dice multiplier is. Additionally, for landing on any square with a shield in Monopoly GO, you’ll get some or all of the dice you rolled back, which is a nice little savings.

How to Get New Shields & Skins in Monopoly GO

For those looking to get new shields in Monopoly GO, you’ll generally get them by participating in tournaments or other events. They’ve also appeared as part of Monopoly GO‘s various mini-games, partner events, and even sticker albums. As such, some shields can be harder to win than others. Once you’ve completed a line of four shields, you’ll get some nice bonuses. Otherwise, shields are purely aesthetic.

If you’re struggling to get new skins, then my recommendation is that you pay close attention to just what’s going on with the various tournaments that you can participate in in Monopoly GO. By knowing what milestones you need to hit to get shields as rewards, you can plan out your dice rolls and strategy accordingly. You’ll also want to make sure you’re redeeming your free dice roll links every day, which we’ve listed here, as those are super helpful to doing well in tournaments and other events.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.