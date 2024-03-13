Category:
Video Games
All Shamrock Shenanigans Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Laura Gray
Published: Mar 13, 2024 04:00 pm
Shamerock Shenanigans Monopoly GO
Screenshot via Escapist

It’s time to get green in Monopoly GO with milestone rewards from the new Shamrock Shenanigans event. The rewards are worth taking the time to grab, and fans can do so without needing other players.

All Monopoly GO Shamrock Shenanigans Rewards & Prizes

Shamrock Shenanigans rewards
Screenshot via Escapist

There are a ton of great rewards to be got for hitting the various milestones available during the Shamrock Shenanigans event in Monopoly GO. You can read our list below, which was informed by my experience in the game and cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
130 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
240 Points25 Dice Rolls
345 PointsCash
4175 Points100 Dice Rolls
550 PointsCash Grab Boost (10 Min)
655 Points1 Green Sticker Pack
765 PointsCash
8400 Points230 Dice Rolls
970 PointsCash
1090 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
11100 PointsCash
12800 Points400 Dice Rolls
13125 PointsRent Frenzy Boost (15 Min)
14150 PointsGold Sticker Pack
15175 PointsCash
161,200 Points550 Dice Rolls
17175 PointsCash
18180 PointsPink Sticker Pack
19200 PointsCash
209,000 Points850 Dice Rolls
21220 PointsCash
22375 PointsHigh Roller Boost (10 Min)
23300 Points120 Dice Rolls
241,500 PointsCash
25400 Points150 Dice Rolls
26650 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
27800 PointsCash Mini Game Boost (5 Min)
284,000 Points1,500 Dice Rolls
291,000 PointsCash
301,500 Points1 Blue Sticker Pack
311,700 PointsCash
328,000 Points2,850 Dice Rolls
332,000 PointsHigh Roller Boost (20 Min)
342,200 PointsCash
352,400 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
362,800 Points800 Dice Rolls
377,000 PointsCash
383,000 Points900 Dice Rolls
394,000 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
405,000 PointsCash
4117,000 Points7,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Shamrock Shenanigans

To compete in the Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly GO, players will need to land on “Chance,” Community Chest, and Train tiles. These rewards will be increased to the modifier shown beside the “GO” button. There are a total of 15,975 Dice Rolls to be won completing the milestones for this event.

When The Shamrock Shenanigans Event Ends

The Shamrock Shenanigans event will take place in Monopoly GO from March 13 at 4PM ET until March 15.

Related: Best Strategy for Partner Events in Monopoly GO

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get more Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO, players can hit the milestones for various events and get them as rewards. Additionally, you can get easy dice rolls just by completing your daily Quick Wins and logging onto Monopoly GO. Finally, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that we update daily you can use for Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Monopoly Go
Laura Gray
Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur, a writer for the Escapist, and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected].