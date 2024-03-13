All Shamrock Shenanigans Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

It’s time to get green in Monopoly GO with milestone rewards from the new Shamrock Shenanigans event. The rewards are worth taking the time to grab, and fans can do so without needing other players.

Recommended Videos

All Monopoly GO Shamrock Shenanigans Rewards & Prizes

Screenshot via Escapist

There are a ton of great rewards to be got for hitting the various milestones available during the Shamrock Shenanigans event in Monopoly GO. You can read our list below, which was informed by my experience in the game and cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 30 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 40 Points 25 Dice Rolls 3 45 Points Cash 4 175 Points 100 Dice Rolls 5 50 Points Cash Grab Boost (10 Min) 6 55 Points 1 Green Sticker Pack 7 65 Points Cash 8 400 Points 230 Dice Rolls 9 70 Points Cash 10 90 Points Green Sticker Pack 11 100 Points Cash 12 800 Points 400 Dice Rolls 13 125 Points Rent Frenzy Boost (15 Min) 14 150 Points Gold Sticker Pack 15 175 Points Cash 16 1,200 Points 550 Dice Rolls 17 175 Points Cash 18 180 Points Pink Sticker Pack 19 200 Points Cash 20 9,000 Points 850 Dice Rolls 21 220 Points Cash 22 375 Points High Roller Boost (10 Min) 23 300 Points 120 Dice Rolls 24 1,500 Points Cash 25 400 Points 150 Dice Rolls 26 650 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 800 Points Cash Mini Game Boost (5 Min) 28 4,000 Points 1,500 Dice Rolls 29 1,000 Points Cash 30 1,500 Points 1 Blue Sticker Pack 31 1,700 Points Cash 32 8,000 Points 2,850 Dice Rolls 33 2,000 Points High Roller Boost (20 Min) 34 2,200 Points Cash 35 2,400 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 36 2,800 Points 800 Dice Rolls 37 7,000 Points Cash 38 3,000 Points 900 Dice Rolls 39 4,000 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 40 5,000 Points Cash 41 17,000 Points 7,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Shamrock Shenanigans

To compete in the Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly GO, players will need to land on “Chance,” Community Chest, and Train tiles. These rewards will be increased to the modifier shown beside the “GO” button. There are a total of 15,975 Dice Rolls to be won completing the milestones for this event.

When The Shamrock Shenanigans Event Ends

The Shamrock Shenanigans event will take place in Monopoly GO from March 13 at 4PM ET until March 15.

Related: Best Strategy for Partner Events in Monopoly GO

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To get more Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO, players can hit the milestones for various events and get them as rewards. Additionally, you can get easy dice rolls just by completing your daily Quick Wins and logging onto Monopoly GO. Finally, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that we update daily you can use for Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.