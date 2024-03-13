All Shamrock Shenanigans Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

It’s time to get green in Monopoly GO with milestone rewards from the new Shamrock Shenanigans event. The rewards are worth taking the time to grab, and fans can do so without needing other players.
Jump To:
All Monopoly GO Shamrock Shenanigans Rewards & Prizes
There are a ton of great rewards to be got for hitting the various milestones available during the Shamrock Shenanigans event in Monopoly GO. You can read our list below, which was informed by my experience in the game and cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki.
|Milestone Level
|Points Needed
|Reward
|1
|30 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|2
|40 Points
|25 Dice Rolls
|3
|45 Points
|Cash
|4
|175 Points
|100 Dice Rolls
|5
|50 Points
|Cash Grab Boost (10 Min)
|6
|55 Points
|1 Green Sticker Pack
|7
|65 Points
|Cash
|8
|400 Points
|230 Dice Rolls
|9
|70 Points
|Cash
|10
|90 Points
|Green Sticker Pack
|
|11
|100 Points
|Cash
|12
|800 Points
|400 Dice Rolls
|13
|125 Points
|Rent Frenzy Boost (15 Min)
|14
|150 Points
|Gold Sticker Pack
|15
|175 Points
|Cash
|16
|1,200 Points
|550 Dice Rolls
|17
|175 Points
|Cash
|18
|180 Points
|Pink Sticker Pack
|19
|200 Points
|Cash
|20
|9,000 Points
|850 Dice Rolls
|
|21
|220 Points
|Cash
|22
|375 Points
|High Roller Boost (10 Min)
|23
|300 Points
|120 Dice Rolls
|24
|1,500 Points
|Cash
|25
|400 Points
|150 Dice Rolls
|26
|650 Points
|Blue Sticker Pack
|27
|800 Points
|Cash Mini Game Boost (5 Min)
|28
|4,000 Points
|1,500 Dice Rolls
|29
|1,000 Points
|Cash
|30
|1,500 Points
|1 Blue Sticker Pack
|
|31
|1,700 Points
|Cash
|32
|8,000 Points
|2,850 Dice Rolls
|33
|2,000 Points
|High Roller Boost (20 Min)
|34
|2,200 Points
|Cash
|35
|2,400 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|36
|2,800 Points
|800 Dice Rolls
|37
|7,000 Points
|Cash
|38
|3,000 Points
|900 Dice Rolls
|39
|4,000 Points
|Magenta Sticker Pack
|40
|5,000 Points
|Cash
|41
|17,000 Points
|7,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play Shamrock Shenanigans
To compete in the Shamrock Shenanigans in Monopoly GO, players will need to land on “Chance,” Community Chest, and Train tiles. These rewards will be increased to the modifier shown beside the “GO” button. There are a total of 15,975 Dice Rolls to be won completing the milestones for this event.
When The Shamrock Shenanigans Event Ends
The Shamrock Shenanigans event will take place in Monopoly GO from March 13 at 4PM ET until March 15.
Related: Best Strategy for Partner Events in Monopoly GO
How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO
To get more Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO, players can hit the milestones for various events and get them as rewards. Additionally, you can get easy dice rolls just by completing your daily Quick Wins and logging onto Monopoly GO. Finally, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that we update daily you can use for Monopoly GO.
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.