All Road to Stardom Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Published: Mar 28, 2024 02:59 pm
The music is loud and fans are excited as Monopoly GO enters a new era with the Road to Stardom challenge. During this event, there will be heaps of milestone rewards to earn, and we have all the details.

With Monopoly Origins coming to a close, players are ready for a fresh Sticker chase, new challenges, and exciting themes. Monopoly GO is hitting the ground running with an event centered around music, and the Road to Stardom event is the perfect way to get people singing. For players looking to snatch up Dice Rolls, Sticker Packs, and other bonuses, here is the breakdown for all the milestone rewards.

All Monopoly GO Road to Stardom Rewards & Prizes

Monopoly GO Road to Stardom Milestone Rewards
Screenshot via Escapist

The Road to Stardom challenge in Monopoly GO offers milestone rewards loaded with dice rolls and sticker packs. There are a total of 16,725 dice rolls to earn by completing the different milestone levels. Here is everything we know about the Road to Stardom milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.

Milestone LevelPoints NeededReward
125 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
240 Points20 Dice Rolls
350 PointsCash
4125 Points75 Dice Rolls
555 PointsCash
650 PointsGreen Sticker Pack
760 PointsCash Boost (5 Min)
8350 Points200 Dice Rolls
975 PointsCash
1090 PointsGold Sticker Pack
11100 PointsCash
12800 Points400 Dice Rolls
13125 PointsGold Sticker Pack
14200 PointsCash
15250 PointsSticker Pack Boost (10 Min)
161,200 Points600 Dice Rolls
17180 PointsCash
18200 PointsPink Sticker Pack
19250 PointsCash
202,000 Points800 Dice Rolls
21350 PointsHigh Roller Boost (10 Min)
22275 PointsCash
23400 Points130 Dice Rolls
243,000 Points1,200 Dice Rolls
25500 PointsPink Sticker Pack
26600 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
27800 PointsSticker Pack Boost (20 Min)
284,500 Points1,800 Dice Rolls
291,000 PointsCash Boost (10 Min)
301,200 PointsCash
311,600 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
322,000 PointsCash
337,000 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
342,500 PointsCash
356,500 Points2,000 Dice Rolls
363,500 PointsCash
379,000 Points3,000 Dice Rolls
382,500 PointsBlue Sticker Pack
395,000 PointsMagenta Sticker Pack
406,000 PointsCash
4116,000 Points6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Road to Stardom in Monopoly GO

To earn every milestone reward in Road to Stardom in Monopoly GO, players must land on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles. This will be a big relief for anyone who played Monopoly Origins and was stuck grinding for utility and tax tiles.

Related: Best Strategy for Partner Events in Monopoly GO

When The Road to Stardom Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Road to Stardom event in Monopoly GO begins at 1 PM ET on March 28, 2024, and will end on March 30. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To build up a nice stockpile of dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players must participate in the Daily Wins, join in on events and challenges, or complete Sticker collections. To gather a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

