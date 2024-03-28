All Road to Stardom Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

The music is loud and fans are excited as Monopoly GO enters a new era with the Road to Stardom challenge. During this event, there will be heaps of milestone rewards to earn, and we have all the details.

Recommended Videos

With Monopoly Origins coming to a close, players are ready for a fresh Sticker chase, new challenges, and exciting themes. Monopoly GO is hitting the ground running with an event centered around music, and the Road to Stardom event is the perfect way to get people singing. For players looking to snatch up Dice Rolls, Sticker Packs, and other bonuses, here is the breakdown for all the milestone rewards.

All Monopoly GO Road to Stardom Rewards & Prizes

Screenshot via Escapist

The Road to Stardom challenge in Monopoly GO offers milestone rewards loaded with dice rolls and sticker packs. There are a total of 16,725 dice rolls to earn by completing the different milestone levels. Here is everything we know about the Road to Stardom milestone rewards as informed by the Monopoly GO wiki page.

Milestone Level Points Needed Reward 1 25 Points Green Sticker Pack 2 40 Points 20 Dice Rolls 3 50 Points Cash 4 125 Points 75 Dice Rolls 5 55 Points Cash 6 50 Points Green Sticker Pack 7 60 Points Cash Boost (5 Min) 8 350 Points 200 Dice Rolls 9 75 Points Cash 10 90 Points Gold Sticker Pack 11 100 Points Cash 12 800 Points 400 Dice Rolls 13 125 Points Gold Sticker Pack 14 200 Points Cash 15 250 Points Sticker Pack Boost (10 Min) 16 1,200 Points 600 Dice Rolls 17 180 Points Cash 18 200 Points Pink Sticker Pack 19 250 Points Cash 20 2,000 Points 800 Dice Rolls 21 350 Points High Roller Boost (10 Min) 22 275 Points Cash 23 400 Points 130 Dice Rolls 24 3,000 Points 1,200 Dice Rolls 25 500 Points Pink Sticker Pack 26 600 Points Blue Sticker Pack 27 800 Points Sticker Pack Boost (20 Min) 28 4,500 Points 1,800 Dice Rolls 29 1,000 Points Cash Boost (10 Min) 30 1,200 Points Cash 31 1,600 Points Blue Sticker Pack 32 2,000 Points Cash 33 7,000 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 34 2,500 Points Cash 35 6,500 Points 2,000 Dice Rolls 36 3,500 Points Cash 37 9,000 Points 3,000 Dice Rolls 38 2,500 Points Blue Sticker Pack 39 5,000 Points Magenta Sticker Pack 40 6,000 Points Cash 41 16,000 Points 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play Road to Stardom in Monopoly GO

To earn every milestone reward in Road to Stardom in Monopoly GO, players must land on the Chance, Railroad, and Community Chest tiles. This will be a big relief for anyone who played Monopoly Origins and was stuck grinding for utility and tax tiles.

Related: Best Strategy for Partner Events in Monopoly GO

When The Road to Stardom Event Ends in Monopoly GO

The Road to Stardom event in Monopoly GO begins at 1 PM ET on March 28, 2024, and will end on March 30. This gives players a total of 48 hours to obtain all the available milestone rewards.

How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

To build up a nice stockpile of dice rolls in Monopoly GO, players must participate in the Daily Wins, join in on events and challenges, or complete Sticker collections. To gather a few extra dice rolls, we’ve got a list of free dice rolls that get updated daily for you to use in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more