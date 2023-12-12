Video Games

All Mistletoe Tournament Rewards in Monopoly GO, Listed

By
0
A header-sized image for the Mistletoe tournament in Monopoly GO. The image shows Mr. Monopoly in front of a fire with his dog.

The “Reindeer Gallop” tournament has come to an end in Monopoly GO, and the “Mistletoe” tournament has returned to take its place, so if you’re looking for a list of all the rewards and milestones you can get for the event, as well as how it works, here’s what you need to know.

Every Reward and Milestone in the “Mistletoe” Tournament in Monopoly GO, Listed

As usual, there are a lot of different rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get for the “Mistletoe” tournament in Monopoly GO, and I’ve compiled a list of them below. Please note that, when the “Moonlight Treasures” event that uses the Pickaxe tokens expire, those rewards will almost certainly turn into cash. Additionally, I’ve made this help with the list posted on the Monopoly GO wiki, which I’ve double checked against my own experience in the game. I’ll update this if there are any differences between my experience and what was there.

LevelPoints RequiredRewards
175Sticker Pack
2505 Pickaxe Tokens
3100Cash
4175100 Dice Rolls
52256 Pickaxe Tokens
63005-minute High Roller
72758 Pickaxe Tokens
8350200 Dice Rolls
940010 Pickaxe Tokens
10420Sticker Pack
1140012 Pickaxe Tokens
1270020-minute Mega Heist
13800Sticker Pack
14750Cash
15850420 Dice Rolls
1690015 Pickaxe Tokens
171.000Sticker Pack
181,200Cash
191,300650 Dice Rolls
201,50025-minute Rent Frenzy
211,80030 Pickaxe Tokens
222,000Cash
232,3001,000 Dice Rolls
242,60040 Pickaxe Tokens
253,000Cash
263,500Sticker Pack
274,000Cash
284,50020-minute Cash Grab
295,000Cash
305,5001,800 Dice Rolls

Outside of those prizes, there are also rewards you can get depending on where you place in the “Mistletoe” tournament itself, which this time around includes a special Santa Shield. Overall, I don’t generally try and target these, as it’s absurdly hard to rank high unless you’re paying for a lot of dice rolls. Still, here’s a list of the places and their rewards for your convenience.

Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 512 Million Cash, Sticker Pack, Santa Shield

Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, 246 Million Cash, Sticker Pack, Santa Shield

Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, 192 Million Cash, Sticker Pack, Santa Shield

Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, 160 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, 128 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, 96 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 32 Million Cash

Rank 16 – Rank 50: 6.4 Million Cash

How to Play the “Mistletoe” Tournament in Monopoly GO

Tournaments in Monopoly GO require players to hit the Railroad spaces, and “Mistletoe” is no different. Like past events, you’ll get a different number of tokens depending on what happens when you land on a Railroad, which is then enhanced by your dice multiplier. I don’t know of any reliable way to ensure you get a Bank Heist versus a Shutdown, unfortunately, so success in this tournament is up to the whims of fate. Regardless, here’s a breakdown of the base number of tokens you can get:

Shutdown:

Blocked = +2 tokens

Success = +4 tokens

Bank Heist:

Small = +4 tokens

Large = +6 tokens

Bankrupt = +8 tokens

When Does the Event End?

Tournaments in Monopoly GO only last for one day, so the “Mistletoe” tournament will come to an end on Dec. 12 at 1PM ET. It will then be replaced by a different tournament, and so on forever.

How to Get More “Mistletoe” Tournament Tokens Easily

In general, it’s good practice to save your dice multiplier for when you’re within 6-8 spaces of your target in Monopoly GO. The “Mistletoe” tournament is also coinciding with the return of the “Twinkle Tree” event, which gives you tokens for landing on any of the corner spots. Since there’s less overlap there, what you’ll want to do is essentially target either a corner or a Railroad depending on which milestone you’re closest to hitting. That’ll help you maximize your gains.

As I mentioned earlier, much of the “Mistletoe” tournament intersects with “Moonlight Treasures,” which is a minigame that’s kind of like Battleship. You should absolutely participate in that, as it’s a wonderful way to get a bunch of different prizes, like dice rolls, that you can use to do well in both the ongoing tournament and event.

Otherwise, the best that you can hope for is a bunch of good rolls! So, here’s to your luck, unless you’re on the same leaderboard as me for the “Mistletoe” tournament in Monopoly GO. If you are, I wish you literally no luck at all. Sorry, not sorry. This isn’t Mr. Monopoly’s best friend race.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs.

