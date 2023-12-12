All Mistletoe Tournament Rewards in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Reindeer Gallop” tournament has come to an end in Monopoly GO, and the “Mistletoe” tournament has returned to take its place, so if you’re looking for a list of all the rewards and milestones you can get for the event, as well as how it works, here’s what you need to know.

Every Reward and Milestone in the “Mistletoe” Tournament in Monopoly GO, Listed

As usual, there are a lot of different rewards, prizes, and milestones you can get for the “Mistletoe” tournament in Monopoly GO, and I’ve compiled a list of them below. Please note that, when the “Moonlight Treasures” event that uses the Pickaxe tokens expire, those rewards will almost certainly turn into cash. Additionally, I’ve made this help with the list posted on the Monopoly GO wiki, which I’ve double checked against my own experience in the game. I’ll update this if there are any differences between my experience and what was there.

Level Points Required Rewards 1 75 Sticker Pack 2 50 5 Pickaxe Tokens 3 100 Cash 4 175 100 Dice Rolls 5 225 6 Pickaxe Tokens 6 300 5-minute High Roller 7 275 8 Pickaxe Tokens 8 350 200 Dice Rolls 9 400 10 Pickaxe Tokens 10 420 Sticker Pack 11 400 12 Pickaxe Tokens 12 700 20-minute Mega Heist 13 800 Sticker Pack 14 750 Cash 15 850 420 Dice Rolls 16 900 15 Pickaxe Tokens 17 1.000 Sticker Pack 18 1,200 Cash 19 1,300 650 Dice Rolls 20 1,500 25-minute Rent Frenzy 21 1,800 30 Pickaxe Tokens 22 2,000 Cash 23 2,300 1,000 Dice Rolls 24 2,600 40 Pickaxe Tokens 25 3,000 Cash 26 3,500 Sticker Pack 27 4,000 Cash 28 4,500 20-minute Cash Grab 29 5,000 Cash 30 5,500 1,800 Dice Rolls

Outside of those prizes, there are also rewards you can get depending on where you place in the “Mistletoe” tournament itself, which this time around includes a special Santa Shield. Overall, I don’t generally try and target these, as it’s absurdly hard to rank high unless you’re paying for a lot of dice rolls. Still, here’s a list of the places and their rewards for your convenience.

Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 512 Million Cash, Sticker Pack, Santa Shield

Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, 246 Million Cash, Sticker Pack, Santa Shield

Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, 192 Million Cash, Sticker Pack, Santa Shield

Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, 160 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, 128 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, 96 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 32 Million Cash

Rank 16 – Rank 50: 6.4 Million Cash

How to Play the “Mistletoe” Tournament in Monopoly GO

Tournaments in Monopoly GO require players to hit the Railroad spaces, and “Mistletoe” is no different. Like past events, you’ll get a different number of tokens depending on what happens when you land on a Railroad, which is then enhanced by your dice multiplier. I don’t know of any reliable way to ensure you get a Bank Heist versus a Shutdown, unfortunately, so success in this tournament is up to the whims of fate. Regardless, here’s a breakdown of the base number of tokens you can get:

Shutdown:

Blocked = +2 tokens

Success = +4 tokens

Bank Heist:

Small = +4 tokens

Large = +6 tokens

Bankrupt = +8 tokens

When Does the Event End?

Tournaments in Monopoly GO only last for one day, so the “Mistletoe” tournament will come to an end on Dec. 12 at 1PM ET. It will then be replaced by a different tournament, and so on forever.

How to Get More “Mistletoe” Tournament Tokens Easily

In general, it’s good practice to save your dice multiplier for when you’re within 6-8 spaces of your target in Monopoly GO. The “Mistletoe” tournament is also coinciding with the return of the “Twinkle Tree” event, which gives you tokens for landing on any of the corner spots. Since there’s less overlap there, what you’ll want to do is essentially target either a corner or a Railroad depending on which milestone you’re closest to hitting. That’ll help you maximize your gains.

As I mentioned earlier, much of the “Mistletoe” tournament intersects with “Moonlight Treasures,” which is a minigame that’s kind of like Battleship. You should absolutely participate in that, as it’s a wonderful way to get a bunch of different prizes, like dice rolls, that you can use to do well in both the ongoing tournament and event.

Otherwise, the best that you can hope for is a bunch of good rolls! So, here’s to your luck, unless you’re on the same leaderboard as me for the “Mistletoe” tournament in Monopoly GO. If you are, I wish you literally no luck at all. Sorry, not sorry. This isn’t Mr. Monopoly’s best friend race.

