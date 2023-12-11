All Reindeer Gallop Tournament Rewards in Monopoly GO, Listed

Running alongside the “Gingerbread Galore” event in Monopoly GO is the “Reindeer Gallop” tournament, so I’m breaking down every reward and milestone you can get, as well as some helpful hints and information to help you succeed.
Every Reward and Milestone in Reindeer Gallop in Monopoly GO, Listed
I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards and milestones you can get for the “Reindeer Gallop” event in Monopoly GO based on what I’ve found in the game so far. As the tournament is still in its early days, I’ve drawn some extra information from the Monopoly GO wiki, which has been a great source of information in the pass, and am in the process of actively checking this list.
|Level
|Points Required
|Rewards
|1
|30
|5 Pickaxe Tokens
|2
|60
|50 Dice Rolls
|3
|40
|Sticker Pack
|4
|100
|75 Dice Rolls
|5
|140
|6 Pickaxe Tokens
|6
|175
|5-minute High Roller
|7
|140
|8 Pickaxe Tokens
|8
|180
|Sticker Pack
|9
|190
|10 Pickaxe Tokens
|10
|200
|175 Dice Rolls
|11
|220
|Sticker Pack
|12
|230
|12 Pickaxe Tokens
|13
|240
|175 Dice Rolls
|14
|300
|Sticker Pack
|15
|400
|275 Dice Rolls
|16
|375
|15 Pickaxe Tokens
|17
|425
|Cash
|18
|500
|Cash
|19
|600
|400 Dice Rolls
|20
|650
|30 Pickaxe Tokens
|21
|550
|Cash
|22
|700
|Sticker
|23
|800
|Cash
|24
|1,000
|650 Dice Rolls
|25
|900
|40 Pickaxe Tokens
|26
|1,300
|Cash
|27
|1,500
|Cash
|28
|1,600
|15-minute Cash Grab
|29
|1,800
|Cash
|30
|2,000
|1,300 Dice Rolls
In addition, there are various other rewards that you can get depending on where you place in the “Reindeer Gallop” tournament in Monopoly GO, which I’ve listed below.
Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 512 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, 246 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, 192 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, 160 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, 128 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, 96 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack
Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 32 Million Cash
Rank 16 – Rank 50: 6.4 Million Cash
How the Reindeer Gallop Tournament Works in Monopoly GO
The “Reindeer Gallop” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Reindeer tokens by landing on one of the Railroad squares. Just how much you get, though, depends on what happens once you’re there.
Shutdown:
Blocked = +2 tokens
Success = +4 tokens
Bank Heist:
Small = +4 tokens
Large = +6 tokens
Bankrupt = +8 tokens
There’s no method I know of to engineer whether or not you get a bank heist or a shutdown, sadly, so you’ll just have to keep rolling.
When Does Reindeer Gallop End?
“Reindeer Gallop” started on Dec. 11 at 1PM ET, and like other tournaments, it only lasts for a single day. That means you can expect it to wrap up on Dec. 12 at 1PM ET.
How to More Extra Reindeer Gallop Tokens
Like with other tournaments in Monopoly GO, you’ll want to up your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a Railroad, since that increases the chances of hitting it and thus getting more points. Additionally, as the “Gingerbread Galore” event is also going on and gives extra points for Railroads, it’s easy to leverage one into the other to get a ton of different tokens.
Otherwise, make sure you’re participating in the “Moonlight Treasures” minigame that’s going on right now. It’s a great way to get extra dice rolls and thus really increase your chances of doing well in the tournament and the main event.
And that’s all the rewards and milestones you can get for the “Reindeer Gallop” tournament in Monopoly GO alongside my advice for doing great in the event. Giddy up!
