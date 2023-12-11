All Reindeer Gallop Tournament Rewards in Monopoly GO, Listed

Running alongside the “Gingerbread Galore” event in Monopoly GO is the “Reindeer Gallop” tournament, so I’m breaking down every reward and milestone you can get, as well as some helpful hints and information to help you succeed.

Every Reward and Milestone in Reindeer Gallop in Monopoly GO, Listed

I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards and milestones you can get for the “Reindeer Gallop” event in Monopoly GO based on what I’ve found in the game so far. As the tournament is still in its early days, I’ve drawn some extra information from the Monopoly GO wiki, which has been a great source of information in the pass, and am in the process of actively checking this list.

Level Points Required Rewards 1 30 5 Pickaxe Tokens 2 60 50 Dice Rolls 3 40 Sticker Pack 4 100 75 Dice Rolls 5 140 6 Pickaxe Tokens 6 175 5-minute High Roller 7 140 8 Pickaxe Tokens 8 180 Sticker Pack 9 190 10 Pickaxe Tokens 10 200 175 Dice Rolls 11 220 Sticker Pack 12 230 12 Pickaxe Tokens 13 240 175 Dice Rolls 14 300 Sticker Pack 15 400 275 Dice Rolls 16 375 15 Pickaxe Tokens 17 425 Cash 18 500 Cash 19 600 400 Dice Rolls 20 650 30 Pickaxe Tokens 21 550 Cash 22 700 Sticker 23 800 Cash 24 1,000 650 Dice Rolls 25 900 40 Pickaxe Tokens 26 1,300 Cash 27 1,500 Cash 28 1,600 15-minute Cash Grab 29 1,800 Cash 30 2,000 1,300 Dice Rolls

In addition, there are various other rewards that you can get depending on where you place in the “Reindeer Gallop” tournament in Monopoly GO, which I’ve listed below.

Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 512 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, 246 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, 192 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, 160 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, 128 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, 96 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 32 Million Cash

Rank 16 – Rank 50: 6.4 Million Cash

How the Reindeer Gallop Tournament Works in Monopoly GO

The “Reindeer Gallop” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Reindeer tokens by landing on one of the Railroad squares. Just how much you get, though, depends on what happens once you’re there.

Shutdown:

Blocked = +2 tokens

Success = +4 tokens

Bank Heist:

Small = +4 tokens

Large = +6 tokens

Bankrupt = +8 tokens

There’s no method I know of to engineer whether or not you get a bank heist or a shutdown, sadly, so you’ll just have to keep rolling.

When Does Reindeer Gallop End?

“Reindeer Gallop” started on Dec. 11 at 1PM ET, and like other tournaments, it only lasts for a single day. That means you can expect it to wrap up on Dec. 12 at 1PM ET.

How to More Extra Reindeer Gallop Tokens

Like with other tournaments in Monopoly GO, you’ll want to up your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a Railroad, since that increases the chances of hitting it and thus getting more points. Additionally, as the “Gingerbread Galore” event is also going on and gives extra points for Railroads, it’s easy to leverage one into the other to get a ton of different tokens.

Otherwise, make sure you’re participating in the “Moonlight Treasures” minigame that’s going on right now. It’s a great way to get extra dice rolls and thus really increase your chances of doing well in the tournament and the main event.

And that’s all the rewards and milestones you can get for the “Reindeer Gallop” tournament in Monopoly GO alongside my advice for doing great in the event. Giddy up!

And that's all the rewards and milestones you can get for the "Reindeer Gallop" tournament in Monopoly GO alongside my advice for doing great in the event. Giddy up!