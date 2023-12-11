Video Games

All Reindeer Gallop Tournament Rewards in Monopoly GO, Listed

By
0
A header-sized image for the Reindeer Gallop event in Monopoly GO showing Rich Uncle Pennybags riding Santa's Sleigh and dressed like him.

Running alongside the “Gingerbread Galore” event in Monopoly GO is the “Reindeer Gallop” tournament, so I’m breaking down every reward and milestone you can get, as well as some helpful hints and information to help you succeed.

Every Reward and Milestone in Reindeer Gallop in Monopoly GO, Listed

I’ve compiled a list of all the rewards and milestones you can get for the “Reindeer Gallop” event in Monopoly GO based on what I’ve found in the game so far. As the tournament is still in its early days, I’ve drawn some extra information from the Monopoly GO wiki, which has been a great source of information in the pass, and am in the process of actively checking this list.

LevelPoints RequiredRewards
1305 Pickaxe Tokens
26050 Dice Rolls
340Sticker Pack
410075 Dice Rolls
51406 Pickaxe Tokens
61755-minute High Roller
71408 Pickaxe Tokens
8180Sticker Pack
919010 Pickaxe Tokens
10200175 Dice Rolls
11220Sticker Pack
1223012 Pickaxe Tokens
13240175 Dice Rolls
14300Sticker Pack
15400275 Dice Rolls
1637515 Pickaxe Tokens
17425Cash
18500Cash
19600400 Dice Rolls
2065030 Pickaxe Tokens
21550Cash
22700Sticker
23800Cash
241,000650 Dice Rolls
2590040 Pickaxe Tokens
261,300Cash
271,500Cash
281,60015-minute Cash Grab
291,800Cash
302,0001,300 Dice Rolls

Related: How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

In addition, there are various other rewards that you can get depending on where you place in the “Reindeer Gallop” tournament in Monopoly GO, which I’ve listed below.

Rank 1: 1,500 Dice Rolls, 512 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 2: 800 Dice Rolls, 246 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 3: 600 Dice Rolls, 192 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 4: 500 Dice Rolls, 160 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 5: 400 Dice Rolls, 128 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 6: 350 Dice Rolls, 96 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 7: 300 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 8: 250 Dice Rolls, 80 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 9: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 10: 200 Dice Rolls, 64 Million Cash, Sticker Pack

Rank 11 – Rank 15: 50 Dice Rolls, 32 Million Cash

Rank 16 – Rank 50: 6.4 Million Cash

How the Reindeer Gallop Tournament Works in Monopoly GO

A header-sized image for the Reindeer Gallop event in Monopoly GO showing Rich Uncle Pennybags riding Santa's Sleigh and dressed like him. The image is part of an article listing all the rewards and milestones you can get as part of the Reindeer Gallop event in Monopoly GO.

The “Reindeer Gallop” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Reindeer tokens by landing on one of the Railroad squares. Just how much you get, though, depends on what happens once you’re there.

Shutdown:

Blocked = +2 tokens

Success = +4 tokens

Bank Heist:

Small = +4 tokens

Large = +6 tokens

Bankrupt = +8 tokens

There’s no method I know of to engineer whether or not you get a bank heist or a shutdown, sadly, so you’ll just have to keep rolling.

When Does Reindeer Gallop End?

“Reindeer Gallop” started on Dec. 11 at 1PM ET, and like other tournaments, it only lasts for a single day. That means you can expect it to wrap up on Dec. 12 at 1PM ET.

How to More Extra Reindeer Gallop Tokens

Like with other tournaments in Monopoly GO, you’ll want to up your dice multiplier when you’re 6-8 spaces away from a Railroad, since that increases the chances of hitting it and thus getting more points. Additionally, as the “Gingerbread Galore” event is also going on and gives extra points for Railroads, it’s easy to leverage one into the other to get a ton of different tokens.

Otherwise, make sure you’re participating in the “Moonlight Treasures” minigame that’s going on right now. It’s a great way to get extra dice rolls and thus really increase your chances of doing well in the tournament and the main event.

And that’s all the rewards and milestones you can get for the “Reindeer Gallop” tournament in Monopoly GO alongside my advice for doing great in the event. Giddy up!

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

About the author

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.
    More Stories by Liam Nolan