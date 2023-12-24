All Gifts All Around Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Christmas is officially upon us, and Monopoly GO is celebrating with the start of the “Gifts All Around” event, so if you’re looking for all the rewards and prizes you can win, here’s our list of the milestones and how to play.
Every “Gifts All Around” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed
The “Gifts All Around” event in Monopoly GO features a ton of great prizes and rewards you can get, including 14,925 dice rolls, which you obtain by hitting various milestones. I’ve compiled a list based on my own experience with the vent cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki, which has been a great source of information on the game.
|Milestone Level
|Points Required
|Reward
|1
|5
|15 Dice Rolls
|2
|5
|7 Prize Drop Chips
|3
|10
|Cash
|4
|10
|Sticker Pack
|5
|65
|100 Dice Rolls
|6
|15
|10 Prize Drop Chips
|7
|20
|Cash
|8
|20
|Sticker Pack
|9
|25
|Cash
|10
|180
|225 Dice Rolls
|11
|25
|15 Prize Drop Chips
|12
|30
|10-minute Cash Grab
|13
|35
|Sticker Pack
|14
|40
|20 Prize Drop Chips
|15
|350
|400 Dice Rolls
|16
|45
|Cash
|17
|60
|Sticker Pack
|18
|100
|Cash
|19
|70
|35 Prize Drop Chips
|20
|700
|725 Dice Rolls
|21
|80
|Cash
|22
|100
|Sticker Pack
|23
|110
|55 Prize Drop Chips
|24
|120
|Cash
|25
|1,300
|1,200
|26
|130
|15-minute High Roller
|27
|140
|Cash
|28
|150
|85 Prize Drop Chips
|29
|160
|Sticker Pack
|30
|1,000
|Cash
|31
|175
|160 Dice Rolls
|32
|250
|Cash
|33
|300
|Sticker Pack
|34
|280
|105 Prize Drop Chips
|35
|2,000
|1,700 Dice Rolls
|36
|400
|15-minute Cash Grab
|37
|600
|Sticker Pack
|38
|700
|500 Dice Rolls
|39
|800
|125 Prize Drop Chips
|40
|3,000
|2,500 Dice Rolls
|41
|900
|Sticker Pack
|42
|1,000
|25-minute Rent Frenzy
|43
|1,100
|170 Prize Drop Chips
|44
|1,200
|900 Dice Rolls
|45
|2,500
|Cash
|46
|1,200
|210 Prize Drop Chips
|47
|1,400
|Sticker Pack
|48
|1,500
|Cash
|49
|6,000
|6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack
How to Play “Gifts All Around” in Monopoly GO
The “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Gift tokens by landing on any of the four corner spaces: Go, Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail. By default, you’ll get four tokens, with your yield then being increased by your dice multiplier.
When Does “Gifts All Around” End?
“Gifts All Around” will last the entirety of Christmas, spanning from Dec. 24 at 10AM ET until Dec. 27 at approximately 10AM ET.
How to Get More “Gifts All Around” Tokens Easily
Four corners events can be hit or miss, in that I never seem to hit any of those spots during one and can’t stop hitting them outside of one. Your best chance at getting a lot of tokens is going to be to save your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 squares away from a corner. You’ll want to specifically try and get Go to Jail, as well, since that spot gives you a chance to get more dice rolls.
Also pay attention to what tournaments are going on in Monopoly GO and what stages they’re at. The early parts of a tournament are great for getting extra dice rolls to propel you forward, and you should try and alternate between getting corners and Railroads.
PEG-E is also making a return during the “Gifts All Around” event in Monopoly GO, so take advantage of her as best you can. Aim specifically for getting more Prize Drop Chips and dice rolls, as I find those are the most helpful in getting you the most bang for your buck.
Outside of that, grab your Free Gift every eight hours and do all of your Quick Wins for the day, using a low dice multiplier to hit some of the square-specific ones more easily. Additionally, there are a ton of links to follow that can get you free dice rolls in Monopoly GO, which we’ve listed here.
And that’s all you need to know about the “Gifts All Around” event in Monopoly GO, including all the prizes, rewards, and milestones, as well as when it ends and how to play. Here’s hoping you unwrap good luck this year!
If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.