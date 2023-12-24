Video Games

All Gifts All Around Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

By
0
A header for the Gifts All Around event in Monopoly GO showing Mr. Monopoly taking a gift out of a giant bag full of presents while a child looks on.

Christmas is officially upon us, and Monopoly GO is celebrating with the start of the “Gifts All Around” event, so if you’re looking for all the rewards and prizes you can win, here’s our list of the milestones and how to play.

Every “Gifts All Around” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Gifts All Around” event in Monopoly GO features a ton of great prizes and rewards you can get, including 14,925 dice rolls, which you obtain by hitting various milestones. I’ve compiled a list based on my own experience with the vent cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki, which has been a great source of information on the game.

Milestone LevelPoints RequiredReward
1515 Dice Rolls
257 Prize Drop Chips
310Cash
410Sticker Pack
565100 Dice Rolls
61510 Prize Drop Chips
720Cash
820Sticker Pack
925Cash
10180225 Dice Rolls
112515 Prize Drop Chips
123010-minute Cash Grab
1335Sticker Pack
144020 Prize Drop Chips
15350400 Dice Rolls
1645Cash
1760Sticker Pack
18100Cash
197035 Prize Drop Chips
20700725 Dice Rolls
2180Cash
22100Sticker Pack
2311055 Prize Drop Chips
24120Cash
251,3001,200
2613015-minute High Roller
27140Cash
2815085 Prize Drop Chips
29160Sticker Pack
301,000Cash
31175160 Dice Rolls
32250Cash
33300Sticker Pack
34280105 Prize Drop Chips
352,0001,700 Dice Rolls
3640015-minute Cash Grab
37600Sticker Pack
38700500 Dice Rolls
39800125 Prize Drop Chips
403,0002,500 Dice Rolls
41900Sticker Pack
421,00025-minute Rent Frenzy
431,100170 Prize Drop Chips
441,200900 Dice Rolls
452,500Cash
461,200210 Prize Drop Chips
471,400Sticker Pack
481,500Cash
496,0006,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play “Gifts All Around” in Monopoly GO

A full-sized image for the Gifts All Around event in Monopoly GO showing Mr. Monopoly taking a gift out of a giant bag full of presents while a child looks on. The image is part of all the rewards and milestones you can get for the Gifts All Around event in Monopoly Go as well as tips and tricks for how to play.

The “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Gift tokens by landing on any of the four corner spaces: Go, Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail. By default, you’ll get four tokens, with your yield then being increased by your dice multiplier.

When Does “Gifts All Around” End?

“Gifts All Around” will last the entirety of Christmas, spanning from Dec. 24 at 10AM ET until Dec. 27 at approximately 10AM ET.

How to Get More “Gifts All Around” Tokens Easily

Four corners events can be hit or miss, in that I never seem to hit any of those spots during one and can’t stop hitting them outside of one. Your best chance at getting a lot of tokens is going to be to save your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 squares away from a corner. You’ll want to specifically try and get Go to Jail, as well, since that spot gives you a chance to get more dice rolls.

Also pay attention to what tournaments are going on in Monopoly GO and what stages they’re at. The early parts of a tournament are great for getting extra dice rolls to propel you forward, and you should try and alternate between getting corners and Railroads.

PEG-E is also making a return during the “Gifts All Around” event in Monopoly GO, so take advantage of her as best you can. Aim specifically for getting more Prize Drop Chips and dice rolls, as I find those are the most helpful in getting you the most bang for your buck.

Outside of that, grab your Free Gift every eight hours and do all of your Quick Wins for the day, using a low dice multiplier to hit some of the square-specific ones more easily. Additionally, there are a ton of links to follow that can get you free dice rolls in Monopoly GO, which we’ve listed here.

And that’s all you need to know about the “Gifts All Around” event in Monopoly GO, including all the prizes, rewards, and milestones, as well as when it ends and how to play. Here’s hoping you unwrap good luck this year!

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

