All Gifts All Around Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO, Listed

Christmas is officially upon us, and Monopoly GO is celebrating with the start of the “Gifts All Around” event, so if you’re looking for all the rewards and prizes you can win, here’s our list of the milestones and how to play.

Every “Gifts All Around” Event Reward, Prize, and Milestone in Monopoly GO, Listed

The “Gifts All Around” event in Monopoly GO features a ton of great prizes and rewards you can get, including 14,925 dice rolls, which you obtain by hitting various milestones. I’ve compiled a list based on my own experience with the vent cross-referenced against the Monopoly GO Wiki, which has been a great source of information on the game.

Milestone Level Points Required Reward 1 5 15 Dice Rolls 2 5 7 Prize Drop Chips 3 10 Cash 4 10 Sticker Pack 5 65 100 Dice Rolls 6 15 10 Prize Drop Chips 7 20 Cash 8 20 Sticker Pack 9 25 Cash 10 180 225 Dice Rolls 11 25 15 Prize Drop Chips 12 30 10-minute Cash Grab 13 35 Sticker Pack 14 40 20 Prize Drop Chips 15 350 400 Dice Rolls 16 45 Cash 17 60 Sticker Pack 18 100 Cash 19 70 35 Prize Drop Chips 20 700 725 Dice Rolls 21 80 Cash 22 100 Sticker Pack 23 110 55 Prize Drop Chips 24 120 Cash 25 1,300 1,200 26 130 15-minute High Roller 27 140 Cash 28 150 85 Prize Drop Chips 29 160 Sticker Pack 30 1,000 Cash 31 175 160 Dice Rolls 32 250 Cash 33 300 Sticker Pack 34 280 105 Prize Drop Chips 35 2,000 1,700 Dice Rolls 36 400 15-minute Cash Grab 37 600 Sticker Pack 38 700 500 Dice Rolls 39 800 125 Prize Drop Chips 40 3,000 2,500 Dice Rolls 41 900 Sticker Pack 42 1,000 25-minute Rent Frenzy 43 1,100 170 Prize Drop Chips 44 1,200 900 Dice Rolls 45 2,500 Cash 46 1,200 210 Prize Drop Chips 47 1,400 Sticker Pack 48 1,500 Cash 49 6,000 6,500 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack

How to Play “Gifts All Around” in Monopoly GO

The “Twinkle Tree” event in Monopoly GO sees players collecting Gift tokens by landing on any of the four corner spaces: Go, Jail, Free Parking, and Go to Jail. By default, you’ll get four tokens, with your yield then being increased by your dice multiplier.

Enjoyed this event? Don’t forget to check out our Winter Wonderland Monopoly Go Rewards guide for all the rewards, milestones, and fun you can handle.

Related: How to Get More Dice Rolls in Monopoly GO

When Does “Gifts All Around” End?

“Gifts All Around” will last the entirety of Christmas, spanning from Dec. 24 at 10AM ET until Dec. 27 at approximately 10AM ET.

How to Get More “Gifts All Around” Tokens Easily

Four corners events can be hit or miss, in that I never seem to hit any of those spots during one and can’t stop hitting them outside of one. Your best chance at getting a lot of tokens is going to be to save your dice multiplier for when you’re 6-8 squares away from a corner. You’ll want to specifically try and get Go to Jail, as well, since that spot gives you a chance to get more dice rolls.

Also pay attention to what tournaments are going on in Monopoly GO and what stages they’re at. The early parts of a tournament are great for getting extra dice rolls to propel you forward, and you should try and alternate between getting corners and Railroads.

PEG-E is also making a return during the “Gifts All Around” event in Monopoly GO, so take advantage of her as best you can. Aim specifically for getting more Prize Drop Chips and dice rolls, as I find those are the most helpful in getting you the most bang for your buck.

Outside of that, grab your Free Gift every eight hours and do all of your Quick Wins for the day, using a low dice multiplier to hit some of the square-specific ones more easily. Additionally, there are a ton of links to follow that can get you free dice rolls in Monopoly GO, which we’ve listed here.

And that’s all you need to know about the “Gifts All Around” event in Monopoly GO, including all the prizes, rewards, and milestones, as well as when it ends and how to play. Here’s hoping you unwrap good luck this year!

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.